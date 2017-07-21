Is history a new NATO weapon against Russia?

by Adomas Abromaitis
On Wednesday (July 11th) NATO and Russia have got a new reason to argue and make claims to each other. NATO posted an 8-minute online documentary feature video, glorifying activity of the Baltic partisan movement “Forests Brothers” (see above).
The matter is for the Baltic States WWII did not end in 1945, as well as for the Soviet army soldiers who faced unexpected violent resistance from national partisans. The Forest Brothers actively fought the Soviet army from 1948 until the late 1950s or early 60s.
It should be noted that the Forests Brothers’ activity is little known and controversial piece of history of the Baltic States. There are two radically opposite points of view. From one point of view the Forest Brothers were partisans who continued armed resistance to the Soviet occupation of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania after the end of the Second World War. From the second point of view such treatment of their activity is very contradictory, because there are facts that many of the Forest Brothers were former Nazi collaborators and members of the Baltic Waffen SS, and that members of these groups killed thousands of civilians in their raids. Where is the truth? I wouldn’t take the responsibility of a single answer.
It seems as if in this particular case NATO has gone about the Baltic States and puts itself in an uncomfortable position, supporting the possible misinterpretation of historical facts.
A similar dispute has become a cause of contention between Ukraine and Poland, which differently interpret Stepan Bandera’s role in history. Ukraine considers Stepan Bandera a hero. Poles mainly remember him for collaborating with the Nazis and for his followers slaughtering Polish civilians. Poles find Ukraine’s version of a common history “a problem” and emphasize, that they will not accept “ideology and actions that allow murder of innocent civilians, even in the name of the highest goals, to which undoubtedly fight for state independence belongs.” The matter is very similar to what is going on between NATO and Russia just now.
Such political interference into the history of separate countries, in bitter moments of the past wouldn’t make NATO stronger, wouldn’t make relations between opponents warmer, wouldn’t make continent more peaceful. There are enough problems in contemporary history that should be solved immediately and a new one makes the situation even harder. As for the Baltic States they simply want NATO’s attention, and common Soviet past with Russia gives a good opportunity attract necessary attention and, probably, money…
NATO was established to defend Europe and North America against Soviet Union but during the 50-year-old the so-called ‘Cold War’ it never attacked Soviet Union or helped European nations under the Red Army boots. Therefore, there is no chance that NATO or Russia will face each other even to liberate Ukraine occupied by the US-EU for the Zionist Mafia.
As far the NATO’s glorification of the Forests Brothers is concerned – they should have checked with Jewish Lobby before releasing the video as according to ADL survey, the Baltic state people especially Estonians are very antisemitic.
In February 2015, Israel’s lobby group, Simon Wiesenthal Center, condemned an Estonian modern art exhibition, titled, My Poland: On Recalling and Forgetting, for making fun of Holocaust. One staged video showed a group of naked adults playing tag in the gas chamber of a concentration camp. Another artist restages a photograph from the camp’s 1945 liberation by Soviet army by replacing the survivors with random smiling people.
https://rehmat1.com/2015/04/12/the-holocaust-comedy/
History should remain history to be interpreted as an individual’s experience and education dictates. It should never be covered up. In this case NATO is using history to make new adherents to its cause and to discomfit Russia. Both of these reasons are highly suspect. NATO, itself is a redundant organization badly in need of a total reconstitution. Both the US and Canada should withdraw and Russia should be invited in. No other answer will protect Europe, not only from itself, but also from eternal threats.
NATO is an aggressive military bloc whose sole purpose is war, history is seen as just another weapon for it’s armoury.
With respect to the rules here on posting links but there is a very interesting piece over at new eastern outlook detailing the slow motion catastrophe overtaking the Baltics.
https://m.journal-neo.org/2017/06/25/second-tier-eu-states-are-barely-holding-on/
