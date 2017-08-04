Abby Martin Meets the Venezuelan Opposition

Empire Files, July 30, 2017
Abby Martin goes on the deadly front lines of the anti government protests in Venezuela and follows the evolution of a typical guarimba—or opposition barricade.
She explains what the targets from the opposition reveal about the nature of the movement and breaks down the reality of the death toll that has rocked the nation since the unrest began, and how a lynch mob campaign came after her and the Empire Files team for reporting these facts.
Hearing from peaceful opposition marchers, to Chavistas to violent protesters at the guarimbas, this must-watch episode exposes the dark reality on-the-ground that is completely obscured from Western media.
Dissent will be observed, noted and dealt with.
SEVERELY.
As far as the report goes, main point i got is its a complex situation with some fair and decent people on both sides, and violent anti and pro (police) government forces. Its really hard to gauge much more beyond the discrepancy in causes of deaths as its so subjective – one chavista revealed he was given a car which had excrement thrown at it…..that asks more questions about pro government tactics of funding (bribing?) supporters than what abby martin was trying to steer us towards (bias pro resistance reporting).
The question of who is funding the pro resistance is even more muddied as abby martin revelas that majority of violent protestors are from wealthier backgrounds – so they fund themselves?
I obviously do get that balance is key, and its good that some reporters are trying to provide it. But perhaps they can also delve into other key issues.
Could it be a warning to anti-Israel Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro that he too is going to contract cancer like the other six Latin American leaders who resisted American domination?
https://rehmat1.com/2017/07/29/judea-intensify-war-on-venezuelan-president/
All of my immediate family have died in older age as a result of cancer.
As far as i know none of them were overtly anti israel.
Looks more like a Halloween party!
