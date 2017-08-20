An Odd Terrorism

A van hit pedestrians in Barcelona ‘terror attack’ on July 18 causing fourteen dead and dozens of injured among the pedestrians in the area.
Maxim Bushmin writes in Novorossia Today:
The terrorist attack in Barcelona leads us to think that behind all of these attacks that we have observed for some years in Europe, there is a hidden “white” connection.
Judge for yourselves by dismissing everything told by the media…
Paris, Nice, Berlin, London, Barcelona… These are all iconic cities. The centers of European life. There are always a lot of people around. There are many places in those cities which attract high numbers of people. In such places the system of counter-terrorism is relatively weak.
Despite all these factors, the scope of the terrorist attacks in question is quite limited. The number of victims is relatively low, but the media impact is very large.
If one studies this phenomenon, we come to the conclusion that the organizers of these attacks did not intend to kill the maximum number of “infidels”. Quite the contrary, they have chosen processes that neither technically nor physically could cause mass death. Remember how things went in London? The vehicle ploughed through passers-by on a bridge. Then, the terrorist, armed with a knife, rushed to enter the parliament. His chances of succeeding equaled zero. The number of victims was minimal. Would anyone who really wants to fight for the caliphate in Europe act that way? No. Even the last of the idiots would have found a way to dispatch to the other world a much more massive number of idle Europeans and tourists. Believe my words, it is not the processes that are lacking. Even the ingredients are freely available for sale. But no matter, the topic is another…
By comparing each terrorist attack to the others, I have come to the conclusion that the organizers of all these terrorist attacks are, first, the same people. And secondly, they do not want mass killings. Making several dozens victims is alright, but not hundreds, or thousands. This means that we are not facing a war of some people against others. And that those who hold its helm are on the inside. Therefore, the organizers of all this are European whites who pursue only their own goals.
The motivations and objectives may vary. To start with, from increasing the police or the army budgets, to influencing the policies of multiculturalism in order to stop it completely before it leads Europe to a fatal ending. In all cases, it is increasingly difficult to believe the Islamic connection in the organization of these terrorist attacks.
(Translated from the French by Systematic.)
Good article as was the one written by Michel Chossudovsky on Global Research.
My own theory will have hit a few nerves, but I voiced it anyway.
I imagine if we ever learn the real truth, what will emerge is the clever tactic of certain men duping a youngster into stealing his brother’s ID in order to impress them. The man in the passenger seat may well have objected to the way the cars were used and was knifed by the real murderous thugs in this escapade.
What this charade and very dodgy account by the police and the corrupt western msm shows is that any person who is Muslim, in any country, who has his ID or bank cards stolen or is a friend of such a victim of theft, is now in danger of being shot dead by police if that ID is found at a crime scene.
Whether or not any of these disaffected men had any connection whatsoever to ISIS is up for grabs and ISIS will be desperately claiming any deaths as their going to inflate their image in order to feed their egos. Not that they need worry – the msm will do it for them. ISIS is a construct and represents a title for any terrorist activity, but it has no more claim to membership than someone saying they are a Christian who denounces abortion murdering doctors performing abortions.
Christians have murdered plenty in their evolution, as have Muslims, it is wrong to attribute extremist and murderous ideology to a religion, when those expounding such fanaticism are so far removed from the religion they purport to be an adherent of.
Islamic State is nothing but an ugly ideology being promoted by Fanatical Anti Religious Thugs(or Terrorists). Rather than refer to them as ISIS I would sooner use the term FARTs….and yes, I am deliberately mocking them and reducing their status to what it is. If the msm used this acronym to refer to claims made by the so-called Isl.State, they wouldn’t be so keen to see themselves in the news. Ergo: 9pm. ISIS speaks out would be rendered as FARTs bray, thus: “
“FARTs claim responsibility for the attack.
Using the group’s Amaq news agency, FART claims the perpetrators of the attack are “soldiers of the FART State”
If you think that antagonizing them is foolhardy then you’ve totally missed the point of their campaign – that of instilling terror. Stop being terrified and start being angry and don’t refer to them as militants because in their lucid moments between being doped up to the eyeballs(to give them courage) they are hiding in hospital basements and behind women’s skirts like pathetic cowardly worms, not military at all. When the msm are not promoting propaganda they are scaremongering – it sells(they hope).
I might also have added that the msm scaremongering serves to fuel the hate, just as it serves to manufacture Islamaphobia, which is a crude currency in the fight against unity among the plebs and socialist ideology. If the powerful elites see merit in paying certain patsies to do unspeakable things in order to promote self interest (which is their default ethos), it would be beyond naive to dismiss such suggestions as unreasonable.
It seems to me this is indeed a war of the old fashioned sort. We bomb them and they bomb us. We are simply fortunate the enemy lacks resources to kill anything like the numbers we manage to inflict.
Very astute observation which should be obvious if we were not being misdirected.
it’s an economical way to keep the war on terror going, and it clearly works.
John Le carre said something to effect that “All terrorism is theatremanufactured by the State”. Quite so.
The “Cui Bono?” question answers itself. What good has ANY “Islamic terrorism” done for Muslims or anything we might discern as “their cause”. Answer. None. Muslim terrorism may take some white lives but it universally harms Muslim interests, principally by providing a pretext for attacks on Muslim countries by OUR military forces but also by creating anti-Muslim hatred in white communities allowing the institutions of State (that really led the carnage) to take the moral high ground and condemn such anti-Muslim bigotry in their own people, like they are proper holy fair-minded and forgiving Christians.
Thus we can observe Luciferianism in action.
We are fools if we do not continue (or begin, perhaps) to DEMAND/FORCE fair debate on 9/11 and all other terrorist issues into the public domain.
As Jesus said to the leaders of His own society 2000 years ago, “Ye are LIARS! of SATAN!!”
