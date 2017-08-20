VIDEOS: Is ISIS finished?

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – According to at least one ISIS member who very recently surrendered himself to pro-government forces, the terrorist group to which he belonged is “finished.”
This confession, captured by pro-government media, came about during a very brief and sombre conversation between a Hezbollah reporter and an elderly ISIS militant (who had surrendered earlier on) near the Zumrani crossing point in the western Qalamoun region of Syria.
In the footage below, the Hezbollah reporter holding the camera asks “why did you surrender?” In response, the ISIS fighter simply replies “because we’re finished.”
The video emerges at a time when some pro-government sources are reporting that over fifty (50) ISIS militants in western Qalamoun have surrendered themselves to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) amid an ongoing pro-government offensive against the terrorist group throughout the region.
See also Iran’s Press TV debate on the subject of the defeat of Daesh.
A ten year war of attrition. That is how long most high-ranking U-S army officials estimated it would take to liberate Mosul from Daesh terrorists. Three years after the terror group first declared its caliphate in the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul, the mosque has been liberated, and the city is on the verge of complete liberation. The Iraqi public distrusts the US claim of wanting to fight Daesh, and certainly its coalition’s successes have been marginal in comparison to the successes of Russia, Iran, Syria, and Iraq in defeating Daesh. In this edition of the debate with me, Waqar Rizvi, we discuss the coming defeat of Daesh in Mosul, its impact, and root causes of the terror group’s rise.
Reblogged this on Middle East Eye.
LikeLike