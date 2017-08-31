20 Years On: Princess Diana’s Death

Today marks the twentieth anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. For the past week or so Diana (The Peoples’ Princess TM) has been in every paper, on every channel. The BBC has a saccharine fluff piece, shallow as a puddle. The Daily Mail goes one step further into the absurd, publicising a “what if” novel, offering a version of reality where Diana survived. In the Guardian, Jonathan Freedland descends into self-parody by somehow contriving to use Diana’s anniversary to whine about Brexit (again), whilst Matthew D’Ancona makes the argument that maybe public emotion is bad and should be ignored. Hillary Mantel writes thousands of words about a person that never really existed, none of them really mean anything.
Nobody, anywhere in the press, comes close to saying anything important. Nobody tries to tell the truth.
I don’t know what happened the night Princess Diana died in a car accident, along with her lover and her driver – nobody knows. It could have been an accident, it could have been something worse. But there are three important facts that are not contended:
1. 18 months before she died, Diana wrote to two separate friends (one, her lawyer), stating that the Royal family would attempt to murder her by staging a car accident.
2. The death of Diana resolved a potentially awkward and unpleasant situation for the Royal family.
3. The press repeatedly published exaggerations and falsehoods about many areas of the case, whilst with-holding and ignoring other important evidence.
Keith Allen’s 2011 documentary “Unlawful Killing” (embedded above) covers this ground, and much more. It was a brave documentary to make, given the public mood around Diana. It was, of course, widely criticised after being itspremiere at the 2011 Cannes Festival. It never received a public released in this country. When it was released on YouTube in 2014, the Guardian printed a cruel and dishonest review, ignoring all content in favour of one liners. Not a surprise.
The film is hard get, especially in the UK, so I would download and share it while you have the chance.
Diana may not have been the perfect “people’s princess”, she probably didn’t deserve the hysterical outpouring of public emotion that followed her death – very few people ever have. She probably never earned her place in Britain’s pantheon of domestic saints. But she was a young woman, with two young children, dead before her time.
She was a person, and like all people, she deserves what nobody in the press is really willing to give her – an honest obituary.
The ‘problem’ for the royal family in relation to Diana was her massive popularity with ordinary people not only in the UK but woldwide. She had charisma to burn. For whatever reason… people liked what they saw and heard. Essentially, she was brought into the family in order to provide ‘new blood’ and ‘modernize’ how it was perceived. She was seen as an asset for the royal family. A face, an icon, a model. The trouble really began when Diana became too popular and too big to contain within the role she’d been alloted. She began, slowly, to question her role and the lines she’d been given, especially as her marriage was a sham. The fairytale of her marriage fell apart when she discovered that prince charming was already married… whoops!
In the modern media world she became far more popular than the rest of them put together which unbalanced the entire relationship and she litterally outgrew the restrictions of her role. She became a very powerful figure, a distabilizing one by her very existance. Almost an alternative Queen in waiting. She seemed to be carving out a role for herself that was perceived as independent of the royal family and that alone made her a threat to the established order and balance within the constitution. Imagine if Diana had visited Gaza or began to speak out about the rights of the Palestinians, which isn’t as far-fetched as it seems.
She might have matured and really become the ‘peoples’ queen’ not just the peoples’ princess. This idea, that the people somehow chose her to ‘represent’ them in opposition to the rest of the royal family is a dangerous idea that would upset and threaten an awful lot of very powerful people and institutions. So, it’ not really surprising that she died the way she did. A awful lot of people heaved a long sigh of relief and a lot of problems were solved with her passing, balance and stability were restored once more to the realm.
Diana Spencer’s death was of no more importance than anyone else’s; she was a standard airhead of her class… I only every paid particular attention to her because it was so irritating to be told that I was supposed to believe that she was “beautiful” when my own eyes could see that she was not. Having said that: it’s obvious she and her lover were killed by The Royal Huns in concert with MI5/MI6; saying “perhaps it was an accident, we’ll never know!” is like saying “maybe OJ was innocent!” In most murder cases, circumstantial evidence is all you have; in Diana Spencer’s case, the circumstantial evidence is almost parodically unambiguous. Did she have a Death Wish or did she not, deep down, believe that They were capable of it?
In any case, why spend any time on the topic? We know the Bastards do those things and more… but it’s not as though she was John Lennon.
erratum: “I only EVER paid”
Good piece. My sentiments exactly. I recall at the time the indefatiguably ridiculous Julie Burchill saying Di was “a republican at heart”, prompting the indefatiguably witty Mark Steel to point out that, since she’d wanted her son king we’d have to place her on the moderate wing of republicanism, wouldn’t we?
Another aspect is the power the monarchy enjoys, over and above that flowing from membership of Britain’s ruling class. I refer to the ‘constitutional right’ of the monarch to dismiss HIS/HER government. Liberals scoff – ‘just a bit of archaic tradition; not worth getting fussed over’. (This despite the armed forces also swearing allegiance not to tax payer but HIS/HER MAJESTY. And despite legislation going back to the seventeenth century, used to intimidate striking miners In 84/85. Britain’s ruling class has all manner of tricks up its sleeve.)
If the power of the monrachy is really nothing but colourful pageant, well, they won’t mind giving it up now will they?
