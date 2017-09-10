Common Knowledge vs. Reality: The propaganda ghosts of the Cold War

by Denis Churilov
Russians are extremely sceptical people. This is partly due to the fact that the modern Russian history has been turbulent, rollercoaster-like, with ideological frameworks changing a few times within a single person’s lifetime.
Take the last 40 years, for instance: Soviet propaganda, blatant anti-Soviet propaganda during Perestroika years, (neo-)liberal propaganda, followed by the economic reforms and privatization, which led to a disappointment in capitalism and “free market” by the majority of the population during the 1990s, the attempted “de-Sovietization” information campaign with a second wave of anti-Soviet propaganda during Medvedev years. The list goes on.
There is an old joke: Russia, among all countries, has the most unpredictable past. Russian society’s view of its own history is very fluid, with official narratives changing every 4-12 years. The re-evaluation of paradigms happens often, with debates on fundamental historical and political issues being vibrant and mainstream. Most Russian people have learned how to be sceptical and how to not easily trust the official stories.
Things are different in the West. Unlike Russia, the Western world has been largely living in the same psycho-historical matrix since the late 1940s. Westerners tend to be more trustful when it comes to the mainstream media and official narratives. The scary thing is that we now have an entire generation of Western intellectuals and politicians who grew up on Cold War propaganda.
All the propaganda/psy-ops frameworks that were originally developed by organizations such as the Psychological Strategy Board under Truman and Eisenhower administrations have turned out to be so successful that even the successors of those who designed them started to believe in the propaganda too. The anti-Soviet myths/”memes” contaminated academia decades ago. Many models and research papers have since been based on misconceptions that grew out of the Cold War era anti-Soviet and general anti-Communist propaganda. It all made an impact on the “common knowledge” domain, with many myths seedling roots in the education system, forming people’s values and worldviews. The narrative began to self-replicate. The narrative (which often provides a groundbase for people’s values and, therefore, identity) has become resistant to newly emerging data (the real empirical and archive data that used to be unavailable to Western researchers before the 1990s).
Their views on the Soviet/Russian history is only a part of it, evidently.
But myths and misconceptions have very little to do with real history. Without understanding the real history, we can’t predict the future. Our ability to make optimal decisions becomes compromised by our inability to model and to prognosticate, simply because we don’t understand the past processes and events correctly. Individuals who live on false memories and delusions, those who have a distorted perception of reality, like people who suffer from various forms of schizophrenia, don’t tend to do well in life (at least, on their own). Same concept applies to society. A society whose collective decision making is compromised by decades of continuous self-replicating propaganda can be dangerous, primarily to itself.
As a side note, we live in the age of nuclear weapons.
“..The scary thing is that we now have an entire generation of Western intellectuals and politicians who grew up on Cold War propaganda.”
And what is really scary is that this propaganda was all pervasive. It shaped, and is shaping still, the work of our historians, rendering much of it almost useless in its insistence that Capitalism is a Good Thing and that its critics are, at best, idiots but at worst proto-totalitarians.
In fact the relationship between Russia and the maritime Empire(s) of western Europe and its colonies is remarkably unaffected by changes in the political ideas of the Kremlin’s principal inhabitants: Russia is the enemy because it is the obvious alternative to the Empire.
As the Soviet Union it inspired national liberation movements in an authentic way, requiring almost nothing in the way of material assistance to pave the way not only for such successful revolts as those in China and Cuba, not to mention South Africa and Algeria. Today’s Russia, despite its ideological distance from communism plays a remarkably similar role in demonstrating, to a long cowed world, that the Empire is incredibly brittle, its power musclebound to the point of strategic impotence and its rulers, the loyal swallowers of ideological nonsenses, incompetent and dangerous only because of their proximity to the levers of nuclear toys bound to seal their doom if ever used.
The difference between Russia and the Empire is that between the Mir community and the plantation.
LikeLike
Dennis needs to study the so-called the five-decades Cold War between the Soviet (Communist) Russia and United States from some objective source.
Soviet Russia was ruled by Zionist elites just like they ruled United States during that period. Both had secret agreement to control the Europe and the so-called Third World by occasional political rants and military threats which never materialized as both powers were allies against German Nazis who are falsely accused of killing Six Million Jews during WWII.
How many Western historian idiots dare to mention that just before Hitler came into power, USSR dictator Josef Stalin established the first Jewish state inside USSR on May 7, 1934?
https://rehmat1.com/2010/06/13/birobidjan-the-first-jewish-state/
LikeLike
Spot on Denis! I was minded of all this 10 days ago when the BBC chose to mark the centenary of the Bolshevik revolution with a “promenade” performance of Prokofiev’s “Cantata for the 20th Anniversary of the October Revolution,” (along with works by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich directed by maestro Gergiev). The Prokofiev cantata is an unusual work (including a maxim gun and megaphone in the vast orchestra), which was not actually performed in the USSR until 1966, consisting of setting of texts by Marx, Lenin and Stalin. Of course, the BBC being the BBC, they had to provide some “balance” by providing listeners with some other narratives in line with current revisionist thinking (i.e. that there is/was no difference between the USSR and Nazi Germany and that Hitler and Stalin were identical twins). To this end they employed musician Gerard McBurney to write the programme notes and author Julian Barnes to give the interval talk. McBurney earned his money by simply describing Prokofiev’s chosen texts as “repulsive;” Barnes by reminding us that the great Dimitri Shostakovich was motivated throughout his whole life by nothing more than his fear of Stalin. No nuance, no debate – just the underlying throb of war-drums. I couldn’t help remarking that both McBurney and Barnes were privately educated/Oxbridge boys and that probably no great damage has been done because, by and large in Britain, these are probably the only sort of people who listen to or broadcast anything remotely serious from the BBC these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If a society collectively has a distorted perception of reality, then it is those who stand for reality who do very badly. It is not the truth which matters, it is the view of the majority, realistic or warped.
The BBC staff do very well projecting nonsense about global wars. Have done for 50 years. Almost the entire UK Press pushes never-ending lies about war, finance and much more. People who follow the party line do very well thank you very much. Challenging the lies is a career derailer.
Every business in the UK pretty much spies on its employees, but talking about this truth is career suicide. So you lie about ‘company culture, values’ and other diatribe.
It is not about the truth, it is about money and power…..
LikeLike