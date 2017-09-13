If you don’t see that Washington is driving to war with Russia, you are a dumbshit American

by Stephen Lendman
In response to the Trump administration’s illegal seizure and search of Russian diplomatic properties in San Francisco, a total violation of diplomatic immunity, Vladimir Putin responded to a reporter’s question, saying “Trump is not my bride, and I am not his bride or groom.”
He and other Russian officials remain understandably furious. US government hostility toward Russia is unrelenting.
At the weekly press briefing of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova commented on the deplorable action, mocking State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert’s explanation, including Nauert’s claim that Washington seeks normal relations with Moscow.
“How does the illegality that is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation building, which formerly housed the Russian General Consulate in San Francisco, contribute to normalizing the situation,” Zakharova asked?
“Why are agents of the US government whom we do not know and whom we have not invited violating our property for who knows what reason? Do these illegal intrusions also ‘contribute to the normalization of bilateral relations?’”
“Who sent them there? For what purpose? What are they doing there? Why do they feel like they can make themselves at home there? It is the property of the Russian Federation. What are US government agents doing there without permission from Russia’s head of mission?”
Washington’s action was unprecedented, a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
“Diplomatic immunity and inviolability of diplomatic premises are enshrined in international law.” They remain unchanged even in times of “very acute crises,” Zakharova stressed.
“But how does one conduct a dialogue and build relations if Washington violates the agreements it has recognized?”
Host nations are legally obligated to respect and protect the diplomatic properties of other countries. Entering them for any reason requires consent from the head of mission. [Paul Craig Roberts note: this is why the British cannot enter the Ecuadoran Embassy in London and, on Washington’s orders, seize Julian Assange. By violating Russian diplomatic immunity, is Washington trying to establish a precedent that allows the British to violate Eucadoran diplomaic immunity?]
FBI agents stormed into Russian diplomatic property lawlessly and recklessly, threatening to break down entrances if kept locked, operating like a US Gestapo.
The FBI’s claim that they were looking for explosives equates Russia’s diplomatic staff with terrorists. Zakharova asked if FBI agents intended to “plant compromising materials” and pretend to find them.
“Special equipment and technology were brought in…Some kind of work went on. Washington did not inform us about it.”
“A new tonality of relations is being imposed on Russia, ongoing practically every day – going backwards, rejecting cooperation, including at the level of contacts between our peoples.”
The closure, seizure and search incidents weren’t the first times Washington “crudely violated international law.” Such behavior, Zakharova said, seriously harms bilateral relations.
“Unfortunately, it threatens to become a new American tradition. Washington not only destabilizes Russian-American relations, but the whole global international order.”
Tough comments from Zakharova reflect the views of the Kremlin. Russia/US relations are at knife point, worse than any time during the Cold War. Prospects for improvement are nil.
NOTE from PCR: The Russian Operational Command has already concluded that Washington is preparing a surpirse nuclear first strike against Russia. What do you think this latest Washington outrage, a first in diplomatic history that goes beyond even Adolf Hitler, tells the Russians?
The American people should be extremely concerned that “their” governmen is crazy off the scale. I mean really, we are confronting total insanity in Washington.
The insane government in Washington has the entire world on the brink of nuclear Armageddon.
It’s too easy to forget that there is a Power network of Democrats, Intelligence Agencies and Media devoted to the idea of American hegonomy that necessarily involves, at the very least, the disruption if not the breaking up of the Russian Federation. They plug into the old Cold War Speak effortlessly, only erasing “Communist” from the script. It’s a narrative designed for much the same patriotic audience as that Trump appeals to. Their media control of course spreads world wide. It’s an administrative coup and we’re invited to cheerlead for one faction?
US hegemony is not working any more. World-wide, people are not really believing the US propaganda via the media, and Russia will certainly not be disrupted, let alone broken up – of that I am pretty certain.
The nation’s rogue status has become reality. Now the backlash occurs. A country cannot expect to play with international law, supporting it when it is to its advantage and ignoring it in all other situations and not expect others to do the same thing. These actions on the part of the US are destroying international law and making a mockery of diplomatic rules that have served the World well over hundreds of years.
The USA knows full well that a nuclear first-strike on Russia would be totally suicidal – Russia’s nuclear arsenal is enormous and its systems of delivery multiple and efficient. There also is the famous “Dead Hand” in Russia that has never been dismantled but upgraded constantly. So I doubt very much that there will be a nuclear war between the USA and Russia.
Phew! Thank you!
Insane indeed. And not a word of protest, or any attempt to disassociate themselves, from any of the ‘allies.”
Does the UK go along with this behaviour? May Russia break into the Canadian Embassy and discover evidence of complicity in plots? Will France now invade the Embassy in Paris?
Clearly what is being done is intended to provoke Russia into breaking off diplomatic relations.
And what then?
Whose decision was this? And whose decision was it to make?
You can bet your last penny the UK will go along with it without question, glumbucket would love nothing more.
They are both ZOG’s (along with China).
Getting tired of their pathetic games and the sheer greed of their military industrial complexes.
Am I to assume that my current down votes were made by 2 people who do not know what “ZOG” means?
I don’t think so, because people coming here are for the most part aware of the fact that neither Russia nor China are ZOGs, nor are they anti-Semites.
