Amazon Censor Bad Reviews of Hillary Clinton’s New Book

Hillary Clinton’s book “What Happened”, a memoir of a fairly disastrous and ridiculously expensive Presidential campaign, went on sale a few days ago. Within hours it had over 1500 reviews on Amazon, many of them very, very negative.
Amazon responded by deleting over 900 of them. 95% of those left are 5 star reviews. Zero Hedge have a great selection of screengrabs showing the progression.
Putting aside the questions of corruption and corporate censorship, this is not new ground for Clinton’s camp, or for power structures in general. During the early stages of the Ukrainian coup in 2014, many mainstream news outlets (and especially the Guardian) responding to dissention in the comments by deleting swaths of them. That policy is the very reason this website exists.
During the Presidential election the press was filled to the brim with babble, that never once touched on some important issues. American TV networks cut-off people mid-interview for saying the wrong thing. Three. Separate. Times. The media completely denied Clinton was sick, deriding it as a “conspiracy theory”, until she literally collapsed in the street. Some newspapers are already blaming the hate for her book is just misogyny.
Separate from the personal political agenda – Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, was a big Clinton supporter – there is the ever-present cause of every self-respecting American: money. Simon & Schuster already paid Clinton an $8 million advance, one they are very unlikely to make back.
Amazon are no stranger to corruption, it is well documented how small a percentage of their taxes they pay, it would be foolish to assume that practices of that type end there. It’s possible, even likely, that certain publishers, movie studios, television networks etc, already pay amazon to publish good reviews (real or not) and delete bad reviews. Bad reviews could sink this book before it gets anywhere, so there is every motive
In this instance Amazon released a statement claiming that the reviews were clearly fake because none of the people had confirmed purchases of the book, and it had not been on sale very long. True or not, this misses the point. It can’t be up to a nameless authority to decide which views are censored and which allowed to stand.
Again and again we see attempts to create a real-life Brave New World, in which we are expected to simply pretend we didn’t see things, didn’t hear things, don’t know things. It doesn’t work. Everybody knows about Clinton’s background, whether CNN tells them or not. You can find out the truth of Syria with a simple google search. The Ghostbusters remake was terrible. Wikileaks has five million twitter followers.
In a way, what we have here is a perfect microcosm of the last Presidential election. Clinton writes a book in which she (apparently) comes over as bitter and unlikable, the public review it badly, and then the billionaire donor, owner of both a multinational mega-corporation and the Washington Post, has his machinery click into gear to pretend it didn’t happen.
You’d think they’d have learned it doesn’t work, by now.
Someone important once said,”Do not be angry” and “Love your enemies”.
This might be the very heart of the matter in terms of fixing our problems, including the political system. As Emanuel Swedenborg said: ” Demons (including our own) are very keen on punishment but Angels (who channel the spirit of God) want to forgive.”
Well, I guess it is equally possible that Republicans paid people to write bad reviews too….and if they did, deleting them seems like evening up the score.
I have no idea if Republicans did that or not, but any true court of public opinion must consider whethet thry did or not…..
sure, as anybody banned by the guardian knows, censorship/propaganda is rampant. at least those could have been answered.
what isn’t there/seen can’t be.
The World Wide Fog descends, the dumbed down stumble around and the exploiter/parasites suck wealth.
Welcome to the Great Fall.
The (((usual))) suspects can deodorise their whore. They can plaster lipstick an inch thick all over her degenerate gob. It ain’t going to do them a bit of good. The idiots running with a whore of Babylon will eventually discover that they too are pox-ridden and they too have a price to pay.
The masses have abandoned the print media. How long before Amazon suffers a similar fate? Here’s hoping.
If the reviews deleted were anything like your comment then I’m not surprised they were deleted. It is not civil, evidence based or factual. And by the way, I don’t like a lot of her policies either.
Maybe you’re right. Maybe loathing should be put aside in the mind. It doesn’t help. I should apologise.
When I see H Clinton I see the destruction of Libya … manipulated crisis-creation followed by the slaughter of innocents by the thousand by OUR bombers. Clinton, Bernard-Levy, Sarkosy, Cameron … and (let’s face it) the likes of you and me who tolerated this at the time. It’s our fault too. Maybe that’s what’s unbearable.
There has always got to be room for invective -SOMEWHERE!! But really, and accepting that you will be speaking largely to the converted on this particular site, if you wish to influence people it is wise to be silver tongued.
I could feel your rage and sympathise with it too regarding that woman, but there”s too much invective around nowadays and it really doesn’t do much good.
I agree, people like her subhuman, need to be treated so, well done.
you sound somewhat old timey misogynistic.
would you say that about any male politician?
