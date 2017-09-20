Google offers to take food pictures for me

by Denis Churilov, September 20, 2017
You know you’re boring when even the NSA doesn’t bother collecting data on you.
I feel sorry for the large IT-corporations, though. Unlike government agencies, I give them my personal information voluntarily just by using their services, so they HAVE TO store and analyse it all (regardless of whether they want to) to find patterns for target advertisements (not that there is much variety in the data about my life… just saying).
Whenever I go to a local restaurant, Google Search app notices it through GPS-tracking and offers me to take pictures and write a review. So thoughtful of it. It always knows what I’m up to and what I’m about to have (pfff, as if I’m impressed by it; the staff in all local fast-food stores know me by my name and what I’m going to order at any given day of the week too). I’m wondering when will my phone start sending me notifications saying something like “What? Nado’s? This place again? Really? Denis, have you ever thought of trying something different? Also, how many times have you eaten today already?”. I bet the only reason why it still doesn’t do that is because it also secretly listens to what my friends say to me, so it doesn’t want to parrot them.
Scary to imagine what Google and Apple know about me.
Like, for instance, Google knows that I visited my parents’ last week. Their Google Photos algorithms even analysed the geo-data from all the 356 new cat pictures on my iPhone and kindly (but indifferently) offered me to move them all into the same album. Just imagine what kinds of patterns Google algorithms would have uncovered if I were using a full Android handset! The information overdose would be so high the Google bot would develop self-consciousness and quit his job due to severe existential crisis caused by chronic boredom.
Facebook is another beauty. Just to think how much it knows. All your photos, whom you were with, where, and at what time – it has seen it all, it knows it all (even if you don’t tag yourself). The big data tells them everything. Facebook even analyses the content of your status updates. It can pick up your personality traits (according to the Five Factor Model) with high accuracy, tell your movie preferences, identify your interests and hobbies (assuming you have them). Facebook probably knows more about you than you do. Creepy.
Some things should remain personal at all costs, though. Politics is a taboo. I try not to post much about politics or make comments on current news on Facebook, or elsewhere on the Internet. Don’t want the big corporations to figure out my opinions and political views (I’m Liberal-Stalinist).
The Big Brother is always watching. So, watch what you post, what you like, and what you share!
That train has left the station.
Your trusted servers have left you unprotected…They know the road by which you came. They know your mother’s maiden name. And what you had for breakfast. And what you’ve hidden in the mattress. Insect politics! Indifferent universe! Bang your head against the wall! But apathy is worse. =Don Henley
Reblogged this on Floating-voter.
I pity the fools who join social media such as Google, Facebook or even trust Wikipedia, Yahoo!, My Space and e-Bay which are all created by Zionist Jews and share most of their customers data with Mossad and CIA. On January 14, 2008, UK’s Guardian acknowledged the above fact.
In October 2013, US-based Christian radio talk-show, “The Ugly Truth”, set-up a very informative Facebook page for Ahmadinejad’s fans to wish him 57th Birthday.
The NSA spies on everyone, everywhere, so staying away from the social media does nothing to protect your privacy.
“Don’t want the big corporations to figure out my opinions and political views (I’m Liberal-Stalinist).”
To the extent that the info collected on your tastes and opinions is the closest thing to a representational democracy you’ll ever get, perhaps you need to rethink this policy.
The real question is whether hots can tell what you really believe when you are deliberately inconsistent online? Also sarcasm by saying the exact opposite to what you mean may screw up algorithms.
What you should worry about is employers getting the data. I have been effectively tagged by employers, all of whose Directors emerged from the self-righteous working class types who need to inspire fear as they cannot motivate.
It is about time they were tagged in their own homes, in their cars and in their beds as what management consultants call ‘360 degree feedback’.
Problem with 360 is that if you call a boss out for their failings, they sack you. The workplace saying Directors are parents and employees are children. Makes the whole process farcical.
Not really appropriate in firms where professionals have two or more degrees….
