Sixteen More Reasons to Question 9/11

by Kevin Ryan
It has been 16 years since the crimes of September 11th, 2001. In that time, facts have been revealed that led more than a third of Americans to believe that the U.S government was involved in the attacks. This blog noted 14 such incredible facts on the 14th anniversary of the crimes. Here are 16 more.
1. In the nine years before 9/11, the FBI failed miserably at preventing terrorism. There are many examples of how FBI leadership under director Louis Freeh facilitated and covered-up acts of terrorism during this time. After 9/11, the FBI took extraordinary measures to hide evidence related to the attacks.
2. CIA director George Tenet led an agency that also failed in its duties related to counterterrorism and those failures appear to have been intentional. Like Freeh, Tenet had developed secret paths of communication with Saudi authorities. The facts suggest that Tenet facilitated the crimes of 9/11.
3. The FBI and CIA have made a mockery of the U.S. justice system as it relates to 9/11. While these agencies are suspected of involvement, they have charged others with the crimes using secret evidence in a secret military trial. The accused have been held in seclusion for nearly 15 years while FBI and CIA agents attempt to insert themselves as defense team members, ensuring total control of the narrative.
4. CIA officers responsible for identifying deception in others fail to notice that the characteristics of deception are amply demonstrated when government representatives respond to questions about 9/11.
5. There have been four, distinctly different, official accounts given for how the North American air defense system failed to intercept any of the hijacked planes. The last account says that dozens of military officers spent years lying to Congress, the 9/11 Commission, and everyone else, in ways that made the military look bad. Few observers considered the simpler explanation—that the 9/11 Commission lied to divert attention from many difficult questions.
6. Parts of the official account of 9/11 are based on the highly improbable flight path of a military cargo plane called Gofer 06. The crew of this plane witnessed the crashes of two of the four planes that day despite those crashes occurring 127 miles and less than 30 minutes apart.
7. There are dozens of unanswered questions about the events at the Pentagon and the plane that reportedly crashed there.
8. The 19 young men accused within 72-hours of the attacks were known to enjoy strip bars, alcohol, drugs, and other things that are clearly non-Muslim activities. Moreover, these suspects were not capable of accomplishing most of what was needed to pull off the crimes.
9. Mohamed Atta, the man called the “9/11 ringleader,” had a lot in common with Lee Harvey Oswald — the man accused of killing President Kennedy. Both Atta and Oswald were suspected of using illicit drugs, seemed to be protected by authorities, and were associated with CIA-linked entities.
10. The New York Times led the propaganda behind the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 and it also led the propaganda behind the cover-up of the 9/11 crimes. It did so by ignoring many of the most relevant facts, by promoting false official accounts, and by belittling those who questioned the 9/11 events.
11. On the day of the attacks, firefighters, journalists, survivors, and eyewitnesses testified to secondary explosions in the World Trade Center buildings. Videos of these testimonies were held secret for years by the government agency NIST and released only via FOIA request after public interest died down. Scientists have explained that the towers came down due to explosions and that the NIST investigation was fraudulent.
12. Among the evidence ignored by the mainstream media are many facts indicating the presence of thermite at the World Trade Center. Thermite is a chemical mixture that can be used to melt and cut structural steel. Instead of addressing this evidence, supporters of the official account have engaged in deception and distraction in order to obfuscate the facts.
13. Despite recent, worldwide protests against the abuse of science, the most glaring example of politically motivated pseudoscience continues to be ignored by many scientists. That is the 7-year sequence of contradictory explanations provided by U.S. government investigators for the destruction of the WTC buildings.
14. Links between 9/11 and the 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City lead to questions about the company that controlled security for many of the facilities impacted on 9/11, including the WTC complex. For instance, that WTC security company shared the same OKC airport office later occupied by the flight trainer for Zacarias Moussaoui, the alleged “20th” hijacker.
15. Media and certain government representatives have hinted at Saudi Arabian ties to the 9/11 crimes. However, those hints always omit the most interesting links between the 9/11 attacks and Saudi Arabia—links that implicate powerful people in the United States.
16. When the long-awaited 28 pages missing from the Congressional Joint Inquiry Report into 9/11 were finally released, those pages reinforced concerns that deep state players were involved in the attacks. Such players include Wirt D. Walker, the CEO of the WTC security company, who is clearly associated with top-secret operations.
As the crimes of 9/11 continue to go unsolved and largely unquestioned, Americans should be aware that another 9/11 could happen at any time. If it does, the ongoing failure to question obvious deception in terrorism could take society to places where freedom to question is no longer an option.
For me.. the ONE BIG one is.. just how does NY City remove in 4 hours overnight that which needs 4 YEARS. . i e 2 piles of rubble each 100M high (laws of physics .,18%-20% of collapsed building’s remains), and 2 central cores each 500M high, (as the floors ‘pancaked).. all this consisting of MILLIONS of tons of twisted massive steel girders, concrete, glass, wiring and electrics, air cons and ducting, plumbing and fixtures, Lifts and lift shafts/motors, office equipment and furniture.. PLUS 3000+ humans??? Magick like Carbanoro?
All that plotting, planning and planting of secret bombs, agents and suicide bombers and not one single whistleblower amongst all the patriots?
Now THAT is hard to believe.
And why were the attacks scheduled early in the day? Surely the greater the number of victims the greater the impact on the American psyche.
Great article. 9/11 was one of the defining moments, like where were you when you heard about the JFK assassination?
Respect for all the researchers who came together for truth telling. The architects, pilots, engineers. David Griffin and many more. For me, a litmus test of intellectual honesty is to ask what one believes about 9/11, and why?
Too many reasons why I could not ever believe the official story, and the first was looking at the speed at which the towers fell down, and know it looked like a Controlled Demolition. The rest, is all detail and I wasn’t going to get into various theories and counter theories, some strategically planted to discredit the movement.
But one thing got me. I witnessed an F-104 crash near a military airfield in Pakistan. Parts strewn all over a field over several acre from the impact site. Yet the amazing Pentalawn? Almost pristine, and the 767’s a much larger plane. Likewise, the Shanksville PA UA 193 impact point site? So few parts there. Most likely, it was shot down.
American author James Perloff is holder of PhDs (from Harvard, MIT and Oxford), Nobel Prize winner in Physics, and former member of John Birch Society, a Zionist disinformation group, posted an article on his blog, entitled, 9/11 Simplified.
Perloff disagree with the 9/11 theorists who claim that 9/11 was an INSIDE Job. He is of the opinion that 9/11 was an outside job, done by Israeli operatives, but with consent and cooperation at the highest levels of the US government.
In order to prove his point, he gives the example of Israel’s vicious 1967 attack on the USS Liberty. It is well understood that president Lyndon B. Johnson and defense secretary Robert McNamara fully cooperated, by twice recalling US fighters that the Sixth Fleet had sent to rescue the Liberty, and later by ordering a cover-up. However, at the physical operational level, the attack was carried out by Israelis, not by Americans in this inside job.
https://rehmat1.com/2017/07/06/james-perloff-911-was-an-outside-job-carried-by-israel/
Thanks, Rehmat, I think it’s widely agreed on among the 9/11 community that Israel carried out the actual demolitions (and had the ‘Dancing Israelis’ available to “document the event”) but stand down and contradictory orders to NORAD could only come from the highest levels of American officialdom, Dick Cheney to be specific. He’s the traitor, but we could argue endlessly. Waste of time, IMO.
As Tubularsock has redundantly stated:
911 was not and inside job,
It was an outsourced job.
The United States always outsources
its terrorist activities.
It’s the American Way.
The fact that nearly 3000 people got in the way
and got themselves killed is just collateral damage.
If the U.S. had bomb Saudi Arabia rather than Afghanistan
after the event just maybe we’d be friends with Iran!
Once again: there is no substantive evidence for the presence on any plane of any of the alleged 19 ‘hijackers’, nor for the hijacking of any planes. No planes crashed into any of the four alleged impact sites: WTC1 & 2, the Pentagon, and the field near Shanksville. No verified phone calls were made from any of the allegedly hijacked planes (the faked calls are prima facie evidence of an inside job).
Planted evidence (landing wheels, passports, an improbable bandanna, etc) is further proof of an inside job.
Thermite may very well have been used, but it cannot explain fully the way the twin towers were demolished, with steel columns being pulverised in mid-air and hundreds of thousands of tons of material being reduced to powder. Thus the important question remains as to who had the capability to employ the sophisticated technology required (either nuclear or DEW).
References to “failures of air defence systems” and/or “failure to follow up leads suggesting attacks” are red herrings designed to preserve the myth of an Islamic terrorist plot hatched externally by either ObL or KSM or some others.
Ryan studiously avoids mention of compelling evidence of Israeli Mossad involvement – or of the curious ‘coincidences’ that had Bibi Netanyahu in New York on September 11 and London on 7 July.
I don’t see the relevance of Netanyahu’s presence on either day, unless you are suggesting he was in some way directly linked to alleged operations.
What we do know is that the US invaded Afghanistan 3 weeks after 9/11 and that Secretary of State Powell lied about WMDs at a UN security council meeting 1 month before ‘Operation Iraqi Freedom’.
Of course 9/11 was used as a psychological lever to intimidate westerners into thinking that if US forces did not start killing Iraqis PDQ then terrifying weapons which only existed in the fetid imagination of neocons would be used to inflict further 9/11s on American or European cities.
The evidence for 9/11 lies are strong, so is the evidence for lies told by neocons like Bush & Blair to rationalise further aggression – the evidence for what actually happended on the day however is less certain.
Re Netanyahu’s presence in both places and arranging TV interviews almost on cue? Sometimes, a coincidence is a conspiracy.
You might be interested in reading”Bush and Cheney :How they Ruined America and the World” by David Ray Griffin.An excellent book by a man I consider of the utmost integrity.All the peices are there and he puts them all together for true picture to emerge from the lies we were told.
Cheers.
I have, thanks. Saw his documentary, 9/11 The Myth and the Reality and agree w/you about his integrity
paul- you nailed it/one more coincidence is that Goss and Graham met for breakfast with Ahmad on 9/11 itself as Chossodovsky points out in a recent article here then later these guys are leading the demand for the release of the 28 pages where he warns of a limited hangout actively spreading within the “Truth Movement”
SA doesnt have DEWs nor mini-neutron bombs
The only people who buy the official 9/11 conspiracy theory are gullible fools or the average Guardian reader.
The case against the credibility of the ’19 highjackers’ myth is overwhelming, while Kissinger’s appointment as chairman of the 9/11 commission tells us the US never had any intention of revealing what actually happened on the day 2 planes managed to bring down 3 towers.
The liberal medias abject denial of this reality proves, if proof were needed, that propaganda is alive and well whenever it comes to serving the geopolitical interests of those who control both the media and foreign policy.
It goes without saying commentators would be able to make more sense of the aftermath of the Iraqi invasion if the truth about 9/11 was made public.
