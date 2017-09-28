The Biggest LIES of 9/11

by Greg Bacon

Before I explain why the ‘official’ 9/11 story is one, huge LIE, need to give you some background as to why I can make that statement.

For nearly 23 years of my life, worked as a firefighter/EMT, first for a volunteer outfit, then got hired by a medium-size US city fire department as a career firefighter. I fought fire in a variety of structures, from one bedroom homes to apartment complexes, to huge, warehouse like stores, to various industrial concerns and even in high-rises.

I’ve fought the ‘Red Devil’ as a firefighter, a step-up engineer–the one responsible for keeping the fire engine pumping water to the hose lines–as an acting Lieutenant, a Lieutenant and a couple of times, as Incident Commander, managing the emergency scene from the outside by coordinating all units on the scene towards one goal: Extinguishing the fire with minimum structure damage and hopefully, no loss of life.

In addition to that experience, there was also the monthly department mandated training, either at the Training Academy or in-house. Plus, I attended the local university’s Fire School each Spring and Fall, acquiring over 400 hours of college-level firefighting credits from that university, so I’ve got a bit of background when it comes to fires, their behavior and how buildings react to the stresses of fire damage and water load. (Water load is the extra acquired weight a building gains from all the water being used to extinguish the fire.)

I can safely say that the ‘official’ 9/11 story is BS. It is a well-crafted piece of propaganda that was deftly inserted into shocked and horrified American minds on 9/11, but it is still a LIE.

For one thing, when a building collapses, it does so in a random, haphazard way, with sections of the building succumbing to the fire damage and water weight giving way, taking the roof down with it. A collapsing building does not explode at the top, sending a plume of heated gases, smoke and debris nearly 4,000 feet into the air, like what happened on 9/11 to WTC 1, 2 & 7.

The first pic is the top of the South Tower exploding, the second is the nearly mile-high plume of smoke ejected from WTC 7.

Since a building collapse doesn’t generate that kind of energy, then what did?

A simple building collapse does NOT generate enough energy to hurl a multi-ton steel beam–from the South Tower–nearly 400 feet away and have enough energy left over to impale the beam into the Deutsche Bank building, as seen in the picture below:

Further exposure that the official 9/11 story is a LIE is that when a building collapses, the victims will be mangled and maybe crushed, but a collapse doesn’t generate enough energy to explode a human body into hundreds of tiny pieces, as documented below:

The number of people believed to have been killed in the World Trade Center attack hovers around 2,780, three years after the attack. No trace has been identified for about half the victims, despite the use of advanced DNA techniques to identify individuals. Six weeks after the attack only 425 people had been identified. A year after the attack, only half of the victims had been identified. 19,906 remains were recovered from Ground Zero, 4,735 of which were identified. Up to 200 remains were linked to a single person. Of the 1,401 people identified, 673 of the IDs were based on DNA alone. Only 293 intact bodies were found. Only twelve could be identified by sight.

Many of those who have been identified thru DNA testing of body fragments small enough to fit into a test tube, about the size of a fingernail. Again, a collapse doesn’t generate that kind of energy that had enough force to almost atomize a human body, whose bones are rather durable, especially the large ones like the Femur.

So if a building collapse wasn’t responsible for that destruction of over 1,000 human bodies, what was?

I could go on, but this is enough for now.

These questions need to be answered and the real culprits behind the 9/11 attack outed, indicted, tried and punished, or humanity can resign itself to a permanent state of war; an ever-growing police state and further erosion of our liberties, at least what’s left of them.

NOTE: Pics were copied from one of the best 9/11 truth sites on the Net, run by a German physicist who should know a thing or two about Force, Mass and Acceleration when applied to falling buildings.