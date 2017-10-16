A Provocation to Investigate the Las Vegas Massacre

by Edward Curtin, from edwardcurtin.com
Cram them full of non-combustible data, chock them so damned full of ‘facts’ they feel stuffed, but absolutely brilliant with information. Then they’ll feel they’re thinking, they’ll get a sense of motion without moving.” Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451, 1951
It is not only information that they need – in the age of Fact, information often dominates their attention and overwhelms their capacities to assimilate it….What they need , and what they feel they need , is a quality of mind that will help them to use information and to develop reason in order to achieve lucid summations of what is going on in the world and of what may be happening within themselves.” C. Wright Mills, The Sociological Imagination, 1959
The main stream media’s (MSM) ongoing narrative of the massacre in Las Vegas is clearly deceptive. This is nothing new. That is their modus operandi. Overwhelm people with a glut of information about a terrible tragedy and all becomes clear to people sick-at-heart over the deaths and injuries to innocent people. But it’s a false clarity engendered to confuse. Tell the story big and loud, and tell it repetitively from different angles, and It becomes hard to think straight, especially with the addition of all the sad stories of the innocent victims’ deaths and injuries. Who can forget the false official narrative that was spun amid the grief for all the innocent victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001. Few could think straight at the time.
The MSM tells us in detail about Stephen Paddock’s gambling life, his houses and real estate dealings, how much he paid for them, his gun collection numbering 47, including all those in his hotel room (23), the alleged exact number of rounds he had in his car (1,600), how he shot from his hotel room windows, etc. We are told what his brother and girlfriend say about him: they are shocked; he was just a regular guy; they can’t explain it. We are told how he got the room gratis, how long he stayed there, and that he was planning to escape (they say this with a straight face). Told how many people died (59) and how many were injured (527), we remember these numbers vaguely, especially the latter. A regular person just feels overwhelmed by all the information, the numbers; saddened and depressed for all the victims, and more afraid.
A mystery is created, an endless mystery that can be pondered and pseudo-debated ad infinitum: why would a seemingly normal, if slightly eccentric, man do such an horrendous thing? Why did he “snap”? Was there something wrong with his brain? But if he “snapped,” why did he buy so many guns over a long period of time? Is snapping consistent with long-term planning? Was he mentally ill? The national “conversation,” as they like to call it, will revolve around guns and mental health, and the MSM will keep the story going with endless experts offering their opinions. And that endless conversation will divert the public’s attention from the essence of this case and other matters we are not supposed to be focused on at the moment.
What the media do not say is that there is video and witness evidence that there were at least two more shooters, maybe more, one from a lower floor and another at the Bellagio Hotel that was locked down. This means that there was a conspiracy involved. They don’t mention this so that someone like me can do so and be branded a “conspiracy theorist,” the term created by the CIA to besmirch anyone questioning the official narrative of the JFK assassination. You will notice that I am not – purposefully – linking to this evidence that I assert exists, nor am I raising more of the many questions surrounding this case. I am hoping that readers will research these matters themselves, and if they discover that there is evidence proving that there was more than one shooter, then, just as with the magic bullet absurdity in the JFK case, they will conclude, ipso facto, that the MSM are involved in a cover-up of a conspiracy, which is itself a conspiracy – a factual conspiracy, not a conspiracy theory. And if that is so, they will ask why, and who is being protected. Cui bono? Why would the MSM push this narrative of the lonely crazed gunman?
People need to realize that they must be immediately skeptical of such official narratives and do their own research, and they will learn that there are excellent alternative websites that are doing real journalism and are seeking truth for truth’s sake.
While this brief article is not a “lucid summation,” as Mills suggested we need, I offer it as a concise provocation to anyone reading this to develop their own sociological imaginations to achieve such lucidity at a time when propaganda is king and the pawns are being swept off the devil’s chessboard.
One might end up asking: Who’s the devil? And answering their own question?
Edward Curtin is a superb writer, making any extended time spent at his website very worthwhile. He is an intense, fearless seeker of truth.
LikeLike
A great article by Greg Palast
https://dissidentvoice.org/2017/10/i-went-to-school-with-the-vegas-shooter/#more-72826
LikeLike
Apparently there is a gag order on all Vegas cops and military by FBI. Allegedly MU L T I P L E shooters in M U L T I P L E places.
LikeLike
Fig-leaf thinking is not really thinking. It’s a cover story.
The core ‘program’ is self-evasion.
Its core element is defence of the power to be who you are not – which is the sacrifice of who you are to untruth.
In seeking power outside your self – you cast yourself lacking.
“But who told you you were lacking?” is the Voice of One.
The deconstruction of the mind can be assigned an evil intent – and used to generate mythological narrative identity – as the persistence of focus in the evil intent.
It can also be seen as the ripeness of the unworkability and meaninglessness of a false and self conflicted premise – and thus serve the willingness, curiosity and desire to truly know – instead of investing in shifting and conflicting forms and becoming defined or conditioned thereby.
The mind and world of forms assigned meanings is the world of phishing ruse and masked agenda.
Discernment of of our original or true nature.
The breakdown of the lie to its truth AS a lie is the freedom to recognize and align in true – just because it is true – and not as a means to ‘get’ something to stuff into or over a sense of lack – for that is the false ‘use’ of will as mind of assertive division that has no spark or life of its own but only that of its induced worship and sacrifice.
Obfuscations and narrative controls, the mob-manipulation of captured emotional sympathies are all of a choice that hides itself so as to seem to be at the hand of another and thus is a self-justification for lovelessness, hatred and attack unleashed into our world to inform and reflect ourselves to ourselves as if unworthy and hateful others. Waking to the lie is not established while dallying in and engaging in its terms.
A desperate and cornered sense under threat resorts to any and every strategy to save the face of its reality because in facing away from its own being its face into self-illusion is ‘all that it is’ – and believed ‘all that there is’.
The attempt to eradicate and deny the fear – IS the triggering of fear as a usurping and jealous self-sense.
Fear generates the mind of segregativeness – or divide and rule. The back-end is the denial-need to rule out. The front face is the fantasy of ruling over – that embodies denial in frameworks of mutually reinforcing definitions that ‘run almost automatically’ beneath any remaining free awareness of the waking ‘conscious’ attention.
What are we doing with our intention and focus, and why? The more we slow down from reactive and addictive ‘thinking’ the more qualitative discernment ‘rises’ to our appreciation. The true thought of a Living Universe are felt as the movement of the recognition of being – and cannot be poured into old ‘paradigm’ bottles.
The bridegroom (recognition of fulfilment) comes when ye thinketh not. But to the defence against change this may elicit fear, and be coloured in fearful interpretation. No one can give what there is not the willingness and readiness to receive. But the seeds will still resonate beneath the defended presentation – and germinate within their own calling forth of willingness in every moment of opportunity to grow.
Don’t play the game a deceiver sets – as if to beat them at it.
LikeLike
They distract you with the focus on the number of shooters. It don’t matter how many shooters there were – it was a hoax.
* It was predicted from a sign at the Freeman High School shooting hoax on Sep 16 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Nph4oueARA – the power elite love playing with their clues.
* And this video on a series of 4Chan posts starting a second before Sep 11 about a possible event in Las Vegas are very illuminating – how Michael Chertoff et al can profit from all the extra securitisation that will be installed as a result of this “high incident project” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNqxUuyHFzc&feature=youtu.be&t=3m10s.
* Appalling crisis actors.
Number of shooters? For goodness sakes. Wake up.
LikeLike
Forgot link to crisis actors https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VEL4vsT6VA
LikeLike
See also:
“US Madness: MKUltra in Full Swing?”: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2017/10/05/us-madness-mkultra-in-full-swing/
Regards
LikeLike