Why no-one talks about how “nice” Hillary Clinton is…

Over 11 months after her (catastrophically bad) loss in the Presidential election, the Guardian is still gamely waving Hillary Clinton’s battle standard. Apparently Clinton is currently doing the press circuit in the UK to promote her book “What Happened”, culminating in a hard-hitting political interview….on the Graham Norton Show.
Zoe Williams, Guardian-columnist and leading candidate for shallowest person in the world, watched this interview and decided to ask the hard question:
Why does nobody mention that Hillary Clinton is perfectly nice?
The comments on said article went into great detail about how nice Clinton is. That’s why they were moderated to oblivion and closed after just a few hours. So, since The Guardian doesn’t want answers to Ms Williams’ question BTL, we’ll post them here, above the line. That’s what we’re for, after all.
In brief, no one talks about how nice Hillary Clinton is…because she isn’t. She’s a liar and a war criminal. That’s not a debate or an opinion, those are proven facts. But, while this answer is complete, it’s hardly a fair response to a column Ms Williams must have spent dozens of minutes writing. Maybe a more detailed reply would be…nicer.
Firstly, let’s address Clinton’s persona, what Ms Williams refers to as the:
pressing incongruity of her normality
Here the author goes on to try desperately hard to paint Clinton as relatable by mentioning her coffee and her surgical-boot.
She arrived on stage wearing a surgical boot which she explained in an anecdote neither interesting nor uninteresting, just ambiently pleasant to listen to, like cicadas. “I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand,”
“Wow”, we’re supposed to think, “she’s just like one of us. She’s so normal.” I’m unclear on whether Zoe Williams is a complete idiot…or just thinks her readers are.
Either way she’s displaying a remarkably bad understanding of the English language – even for a Guardian journalist. Seeming to have no notion of what “nice” and “normal” actually mean. Ms Williams would have us think it normal to lie…a lot…in order to further your own ambitions. It seems Ms Williams thinks of starting wars as the behaviour of “nice” people, and a military coup as “just one of those things”.
Graham Norton’s line of questioning was pretty bold: did she feel jinxed? You know, all geared up in 2008, then Obama came along. Then in 2016 Bernie Sanders came along (though he didn’t actually win)
My added emphasis shows up a lie. A sneaky lie by omission. Yes, technically, Bernie Sanders lost the primaries…but it’s also true that Clinton cheated. She was fed debate questions by DNC staff prior to debates, that’s a proven fact. The person responsible resigned in disgrace…only to be immediately hired by Clinton’s campaign team.
And then there’s the odd manner of “victory” for Clinton in some primaries – winning Iowa by 6 consecutive coin-toss wins, and winning Nevada on a high-card draw. Add to that her husband’s apparent breaking of electoral rules in Massachusetts, and the admission of certain Democrats that the DNC “rigged” the votes and you have a victory far beyond merely tainted, that to not mention the various controversies becomes a wilful act of deception.
But about her feelings, upon losing, she was perfectly plain: she felt terrible. She felt responsible.
My emphasis again. This is another lie, not of omission this time. It’s a simple denial of reality. Anyone even passingly familiar with the election knows that Hillary never once accepted her defeat as her own responsibility. She has blamed Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, James Comey, the DNC, the public and (of course) Vladimir Putin. But she has never blamed herself. Apologists in the press went so far as to claim that Clinton’s campaign was just “too smart”, rather than blame their chosen candidate. Zoe obviously hasn’t been paying attention.
Seriously, run through this one more time. How did a nation choose – over her – the guy who could only debate her with grim-faced, pantomime prowling?
There is no end to Ms Williams’ bafflement. She talks about “regret hanging in the air”, as if Clinton could have ushered a golden age of peace and prosperity. She never acknowledges the one word, more than anything else, that lost Clinton the election: War.
The war she supported in Iraq. The war she started in Libya. The war she wanted in Syria. The war she might have caused with Russia.
Whatever Trump has done and said since his election, he built his foreign policy platform on no war in Syria, and on cooperating with Russia to fight ISIS. Americans are sick of war, especially in the middle-east, and Hillary had helped build two and wanted a third.
None of this has any impact on Zoe’s opinion on Clinton’s “niceness”. It’s as if Zoe doesn’t realise wars exist.
…and here is where the penny drops – Zoe Williams doesn’t live in the real world. It all makes sense when you factor that in.
That’s why she doesn’t mention Clinton’s lies about Bosnia or money (or any of the others). It’s why she doesn’t mention the feeling of entitlement which people resented, or the mysterious illness people were unsettled by. It’s why she doesn’t acknowledge the rigged primaries, the sex scandals or inappropriate emotional reactions. It’s why the words “Libya” and “Honduras” can’t be found anywhere in her vapid apology of an article. She lives in a dream world, and has written a 2000 word request for our company.
In short, the reason no-one talks about how nice Clinton is, is that we all live in the real world, and remember real things that actually happened. Apparently, this is a burden Guardian journalists no longer have to bear.
I would like to claim the coining of the term “power puff piece” (two concepts for the price of one) on this day to apply to mind-and-reality bending prose such as referred to in this highly entertaining article. I certainly hope I’m not displaying any of the presumption and grandiosity displayed by the subject of such prose.
Hillary Clinton is the most contemptible, disgusting excuse for a human being I can think of. And a war criminal. Please send her to Nuremberg ASAP.
It was imperative that she lost the election, after cheating Sanders out of his candidacy (who would have been a disaster anyway).
The “inconvenient truth” is that Trump is a life long Democrat. Go figure.
She is the coldest, empathy-free politician I have ever shaken hands and briefly conversed with: One with Margaret Thatcher in having not an atom of humanity a condemnation I think George Galloway once said of Thatcher.
My ears pricked up once Zowie’s article mentioned ‘high risk’ – was Williams turning her attention to the ratcheting up of tensions across MENA, or the political fall-out after the fraudulent Democratic leadership contest?
No, apparently not – ‘high risk’ was merely a reference by Williams to the kind of psychodynamics that might have unfolded had Hilary dared share the Graham Norton sofa with her co-celebrities.
Zowie’s extraordinary apologia might have been a new low for the Guardian had it not been for Freedland’s egregious claims about the death of Daphne Galizia somehow being emblematic of the great work going on at York Way!
Unsurprisingly most commentators (BTL) had to gently explain to him the difference between a real journalist, willing to take serious risks in pursuit of important news, and corporate hacks who devote most of their energy keeping readers in the dark rather than keeping them informed.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/oct/18/daphne-caruana-galizia-maltese-journalist-media
Williams’ article, or declaration of ‘love’, illustrates how deeply flawed the Guardian brand really is; how tainted by dogma and partisanship. This stuff shows why the Guardian is dying institution, and deservedly so… because it’s truly, really, awful. The Guardian loves Clinton, in the same way it loves Obama and Blair. They are both really nice too, radiating a charm that lights up the room.
It gets better. Jeff Sessions has lifted the NDA gag on an FBI informer who can testify about “the Obama administration after he witnessed the bribery, extortion and money laundering as money exchanged through briefcases and yellow envelopes.”
http://theduran.com/fbi-informant-ready-testify-clinton-corruption/
BTW: as the Russian demonisation programme is bound to intensify as investigations proceed: Putin wasn’t President in 2009-10. [Dmitry Medvedev 2008-2012] There is no shielding of the treachery and treason of America’s elite. #LockHerUp
Williams is a strident Blair apologist so no surprise she’s shilling for Killary
But just think of all the money US taxpayers could of saved if Hillary had been anointed!
She could of flown to meetings on her broom instead of using the fuel-guzzling Air Force One jet, saving a tremendous amount of money.
Hillary: she’s so nice – she wouldn’t set out to destroy the lives of women (one of whom was only twelve at the time) who accused her husband of being a sexual predator? And laugh when she got the evidence dismissed? Ever the empathetic progressive feminist.
People who project all their identitarian feminist hopes and attributes; and embody them in HRC (as I presume is the case here) as some sort of antidote to the patriarchal warrior caste – can’t grasp the fact that she has no compunction about sending other peoples children home in body bags for the profit of her sponsors on Wall St and in the MIC. Some (infanticidal) maternal instinct.
I’m trying not to be too hopeful: but maybe the noose is tightening? A Watchdog has file an FEC complaint that the Democrats funded the Steele (“Golden Shower”) Dossier – in violation Federal Law. A judicious inquiry might uncover whether offshore funds from the Uranium One deal were also used to finance her campaign? Follow the “Money well spent”. [HRC’s response.]
http://www.dailywire.com/news/22755/fec-complaint-states-clinton-campaign-dnc-broke-ryan-saavedra
Elsewhere, Special Counsel Mueller has expanded the scope of his inquiry into the non-existent Trump Russia collusion ‘scandal’ – bringing his focus on the Podestas shilling for the Russian Sberbank. Tucker Carlson (Fox News) claims to have a former Podesta Group source – that claims that the Podesta’s were Paul Manafort’s main contacts (not Trump). This witness has been interviewed extensively by Mueller. This is also another angle on the Uranium One and Fusion GPS-Steele Dossier. Follow the money 2.0: perhaps it will lead to the real Russia collusion scandal – Hillary Clinton!
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/10/25/tucker_carlson_source_podesta_brothers_and_manafort_not_trump_central_figures_in_mueller_probe.html
“Follow the money 2.0: perhaps it will lead to the real Russia collusion scandal – Hillary Clinton!”
Looks pretty convincing. How ironic.
It’s so interesting what the real truth is compared to the story. One of the items on the 9/11 checklist was hiding all the money pillaged from Russia after the Cold War. youtube.com/watch?v=n_fp5kaVYhk
I have heard a wise man say that the word “persona” refers to a mask. I wonder how the concept of mind control applies to no-mind. Ah well, never mind.
the article omits the very clear evidence gathered in Richard Charnins recent book that Sanders was deliberately robbed of the nomination by computer fraud https://www.reddit.com/r/Kossacks_for_Sanders/comments/56mc0h/richard_charnins_new_book_on_democracy_lost_77/
How is anyone with a knowledge of World Events supposed to find any words that would imply by their usage that Hillary Clinton was ever “nice”. She wasn’t nice as a lawyer or as a politician – not in any way shape of form. She didn’t just lie for 13 minutes straight, she lied for most of her political life. Does anyone not remember Obama and Clinton’s 5 nations tour?
She has only achieved her status on the back of a real politician, husband Bill.
Cue loud applause and shouts of bravo! Cogent article whoever wrote it, well done.
