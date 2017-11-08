VIDEO: Eva Bartlett Exposes the Lies on Syria

In this episode, James Corbett is joined by Eva Bartlett of InGaza.wordpress.com to discuss her reporting from Syria. They talk about the lies, propaganda and outright fabrications that have attempted to paint the terrorist insurgency as a “civil war” led by “moderate rebels,” including the use of children like Omran Daqneesh and Bana Alabed as unwitting icons for the fake narrative. They also discuss recommended sources for real information about what’s happening in Syria. Sources, links and show-notes can be found here.