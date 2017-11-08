VIDEO: Eva Bartlett Exposes the Lies on Syria

In this episode, James Corbett is joined by Eva Bartlett of InGaza.wordpress.com to discuss her reporting from Syria. They talk about the lies, propaganda and outright fabrications that have attempted to paint the terrorist insurgency as a “civil war” led by “moderate rebels,” including the use of children like Omran Daqneesh and Bana Alabed as unwitting icons for the fake narrative. They also discuss recommended sources for real information about what’s happening in Syria. Sources, links and show-notes can be found here.
James Corbett and Bartlett are idiots. Conspiracy theorists. OG is quickly losing itâs credibility.
>
Eva Bartlett’s take down of a churnalist (who works for conservative Norwegian news outlet, Aftenposten) is a thing of beauty, especially when it begins to dawn on the corporate stooge that the script in Syria is not quite what the string-pullers had led him to believe.
Enjoy.
Reblogged this on Worldtruth.
Bartlett has done such sterling work, but recognition will never be given nor any well earned prizes so often given to the leeches and heels who call themselves journalists. Anyone who can battle against the establishment lies with the tenacity that she and Vanessa Beeley have done, truly deserve International Acclaim from prestigious organisations. What a shame those organisations are too pre-occupied currying favour with the war hawks and their sponsors.
Many thanks to OffG for making their work available for those of us wishing for truth and integrity.
Great respect to Eva Bartlett & her honest work as a real journalist among a World of amoral Fakes promoting murder.
absolutely!!!! huge respect!
