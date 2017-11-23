Why doesn’t Russia defend Syria against Israeli fighter jets?

This was a question asked on Quora and some had different answers, many talking in favor of #Israel with a lot of wishful thinking for the #Zionist apartheid Israel. Here’s my reply which covers some of the reasons.

Israel is a rogue borderless ‘entity’ living on land foreign imported immigrants stole from Palestinians using terrorism as the main method then waging horrific wars against its neighbors. Israelis couldn’t live a single day without complete funding from the USA, France, Germany and even from Russians but through a different way. US Aid to Israel – Try not to be shocked!

Here’s how the Political Zionism movement took control of all the Western countries: Political Zionism in the United States of America – Astounding Facts!

About 1 million Russians, many of them Jews, migrated to occupied Palestine aka Israel. They are a main source of income and trade and a profound system for money laundering, a much needed method to get investments move worldwide. Don’t take my words for it, just search online for the top criminal organizations in the world and it has to lead you to Israel.

Why Russia doesn’t stop Israeli planes? There are several reasons:

Putin trying to engage Israel positively to be able to keep the 1 million unwanted Russian citizens in there and thus doesn’t like to see a major war in the region.

When Hezbollah threatened to retaliate by targeting offshore oil fields against Israeli bombing of bridges, hospitals and schools, even schools under the UN during the latest 2 aggressions on Lebanon, western oil companies running the business in ‘Israel’ ran away and Russian companies came in to run these offshore gas and oil fields. Again, another reason he wouldn’t like a regional war that would destroy his investments there.

Israel is in reality the face of NATO on the ground, engaging directly in a conflict with it means a war with the whole NATO plus whatever Israel has. That’s one main reason why Syria couldn’t attack back at will, but eventually will do.

Israel now unveiled the enormous financial support it was getting from its peers in the region mainly Al Saudi and Qatar. All run by the same British created cults: Wahhabism = Zionism, just like what ISIS was created to do. So fighting back Israel means a war with these filthy rich regimes who control the outflow of oil and gas in the world, and can harm Russia by increasing their production to lower the prices of these main commodities, Russia’s main exports.

However, if Israel crosses the red line and attacks directly strategic Syrian bases, then Russia couldn’t do much to stop Syria and its allies to retaliate, and it would be doomsday. That’s why we see Israel attacking in a hit and run style and only targeting low level targets mainly storage houses said to have weapons headed to Hezbollah, as they claim.

If you might have noticed, if you do follow the Syrian crisis closely, only 2 units of the Syrian Arab Army are chasing terrorists all over the country: The 4th Mechanical Division of the Republican Guards and the Tiger Forces from the Special Forces Units. All of the SAA is being spared to defend the country from sudden invasion or aggression from the south or north. This also explains the loud voices of 80 plus countries including the USA and UK, without actually doing anything near what they did with Iraq or Libya or elsewhere.

Don’t hold your breath long, the latest Saudi stunt by kidnapping the Lebanese prime minister and forcing him to resign Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri Resigns his Post from Saudi from Riyadh on a Saudi TV channel was only to set the stage for the most awaited regional war: Saudi Puppet Hariri’s Resignation to Fuel War in Syria and Beyond.

It is always better to wait until your enemies are tired while you strengthen your position before going to war directly. Better always to choose the time of war not to retaliate at the time convenient to your enemy. #Syria works like that, which is better to stage a regional war: when Syria was invaded by over 350,000 anti-Islamic Wahhabi Suicide terrorists taking much of the land and stealing and controlling huge resources or when you clean the country from this filth?

Better for Russia to face-off all of #NATO plus Israel plus the Gulfies or wait until the dollar loses more of its value with more countries starting to trade in bilateral currencies (currencies of the two countries) bypassing the US dollar. While also waiting for these same actors on the US side to be worn out in conflicts worldwide they ignited.

Check this for a further insight on what’s awaiting Israel: Israel’s Next War with Hezbollah will be Against a Whole Axis