Israel, latest, north korea, Syria, video Published on November 30, 2017 Comments 2 VIDEO: Eva Bartlett – Gaza, Syria and North Korea: The Truth Behind The Lies written by Admin Eva Bartlett talks in detail about some of the current flashpoints around the globe, and the routine misrepresentations in the MSM. Extensive show notes can be found on the Youtube page.
I am no lawyer but I think Eva Bartlett must be right: surely it is against the law of the sea to prevent a nation from sailing in their own waters and exporting from their own port? Gaza used to be a famous port. When the British invaded Palestine under Wavell in 1917 Gaza was exporting barley to Manchester. Wavell noted that Gaza has water (he filled up there for his troops) and when the Israelis took over Gaza they set up greenhouses; so the land must still be productive. Under what law are Gazans not allowed to export their own produce from their own port?
The law of the jungle….
