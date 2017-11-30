latest, OffG, Open Thread Published on November 30, 2017 Comments 20 Open Forum written by Admin This is an experimental open thread for anyone to post links, comments or questions on any topic. Rate this:If you liked this then please share!:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
A topic which threatens to burst once again onto ‘the scene’…
Prof. Richard Werner – Banking Industry Exposed & Solutions Presented
I still like Trump after the Britain First retweets. I think I might even make excuses for him in the case of a nuclear war.
Do I need an attitude adjustment?
For an amusing little story ….
Alberta Conservative MLA Ron Orr is worried that legalizing marijuana could send Canada down a slippery slope into communism.
Communist Party of Canada (on Facebook)
“We’ve been found out.
Did Ron Orr come across details of our secret plan in the crayon scribblings Rob Anders left behind at Sunday school?”
See http://pressprogress.ca/alberta-conservative-mla-legalizing-marijuana-could-lead-to-a-communist-revolution-in-canada/
Mine is a question:
Is there anyone out there who could write the article or essay that does away with the many myths about the economy and goes right to its bottom – the fact that the ‘economy’ is based on debt and that these debts are ever increasing because the have to be repaid with compound interest to private banks?
I would really like to know why the government borrows from private banks against interest. Could not a state-owned or partly state owned bank give the government a 0% interest loan as investment vehicle for the ‘real economy’; maybe against security and without costing the tax payer a penny? And if not why not? Please, someone explain this to me.
Donald Trump effectively ended the horrifying civil war in Syria by terminating covert American support for the rebels. Hillary Clinton wanted to get more deeply involved including confronting the Russians with a no fly zone.
“Trump Ends Covert Aid to Syrian Rebels Trying to Topple Assad (NY Times)
President Trump has ended the clandestine American program to provide arms and supplies to Syrian rebel groups, American officials said, a recognition that the effort was failing and that the administration has given up hope of helping to topple the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
The decision came more than a month ago, the officials said, by which time the effort to deliver the arms had slowed to a trickle.
It was never publicly announced, just as the beginnings of the program four years ago were officially a secret, authorized by President Barack Obama
This American knew NOTHING about the USS LIBERTY until 2007 when I met my first survivor of The Six Day who spoke told how 34 shipmates were murdered by Israel because they were onboard America’s then premier spy ship as she navigated in international waters on the day Israel planned on attacking Syria which was delayed until the day after June 8 1967 because the USS LIBERTY got in the way:
Latest Reports on the USS LIBERTY crew’s struggle to END the 50 yr. Cover-up of the attack on the USS LIBERTY instituted by LBJ which every president since has colluded in:
http://thearabdailynews.com/?s=USS+LIBERTY
“We Americans and the USS Liberty” is my ‘labor of love’ [as creator, director, producer] for the crew of the USS LIBERTY, which concludes with a few courageous survivors of The Six Day War talking about 50 yrs. PTS worsened because of USA Govt. COVERUP:
The assault against free speech, now well underway, is directed at any speech that exposes the fake and propagandist narratives of both neoliberal/neocon establishment and democracy, which is constantly under threat.
Welcome to George Orwell’s 1984 whereby the oppressor is the state – the CAPITALIST one, with it’s supporting cast of corporates, banksters, fraudsters, tax dodgers, media whores and opportunistic privileged degenerates. In this Brave New World, the State and their despicable cronyism are the pigs in the trough and also the Big Brother spying elites, impinging on workers rights and privacy and controlling them by much the same means as Orwell described. It obviously never occurred to Blair that his book would be describing, not his hated enemy, the Trotskyists and Marxists, not the Maoists and Stalinists, but the entitled and anti proletariat right wing he defended. The Stazi he demonized are the state tax funded police acting as accessories after the fact for the benefit of the few – the elites, the privileged, the wealthy and the people now running this country and as much of the world they can plunder and murder.
I bet he didn’t see this lot coming – or did he? It was, after all, propaganda he wrote and had published, which was taught to children across the country.
In the Centennial Edition of “1984”, Thomas Pynchon wrote the Foreword and Erich Fromm the Afterword, from which I quote:
“A working prophet, is able to see deeper than most of us into the human soul. Orwell in “1948” understood that despite the Axis defeat, the will to fascism had not gone away…the irresistible human addiction to power was already long in place. The means of surveillance in Winston Smith’s era are primitive next to the wonders of computer technology: most notably the Internet.”
“Universal peace and justice are the goals of man, and the prophets have faith that in spite of all errors and sins under the illusion of fighting for peace and democracy. All the fighting nations have lost moral considerations…the unlimited destruction of civilian populations and atomic bombs. Can human nature be changed so that man will forget his longing for freedom, dignity, integrity, love-can man forget that he is human?”
In Orwell’s epic, Winston Smith played the role of the archetype of all threats to Big Brother; an individual with an open and free mind, independent thought, a memory of history and a voice of dissent who was willing to take bold action.
Orwell’s Big Brother tortured all threats in order to get inside their head and then to brainwash them into accepting doublethink as truth.
I contend that today’s Big Brother is an Industrial Media Congressional Military Security/Surveillance Complex, which as of this writing have not yet found the way to stop the free flow of info and independent thought streaming through the World Wide Web.
“Orwell demonstrates the illusion of the assumption that democracy can continue to exist in a world preparing for nuclear war. Leaders have only one aim, and that is power and power means to inflict unlimited pain and suffering to another human being. We spend a considerable part of our income and energy in building thermonuclear weapons, and close our minds to the fact that they might go off and destroy one third or one half of our population and that of the enemy. Another example of doublethink-from a Christian standpoint is the evil of killing any other. Can a minority of one be right?”- excerpted from “IMAGINE: Vanunu’s WAIT for Liberty: Remembering The USS LIBERTY and My Life as a Candidate of Conscience for US HOUSE 2012”
https://www.amazon.com/Eileen-Fleming/e/B00IZA7460/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_2
“…Slobodan Praljak, like other Bosnian Croats, was someone who found himself fighting a US-backed enemy. His conviction by the ICTY means nothing. To understand that, you can look into how the ICTY combines European and Common Law traditions to eliminate the checks and balances of either, makes up rules on the spot, and invents new crimes (“joint criminal enterprise”) which are so expansively defined, no evidence is needed to convict. Or you can merely understand that Praljak was unlucky enough to be a commander in a side that found itself on the wrong end of US intervention in Bosnia.”
Comments?
Don’t doubt the truth of your words. Do you have a link?
LikeLike
The whole Mladic trial process is a repeat of the “Victor’s Justice” of the Nuremberg show trials (the post-war Allied version; not the Nazi one.) Until we enshrine the Nuremberg Principles into customary International Humanitarian Law: return to the parity of nation states; treaty based law and diplomacy; the respect of sovereignty and national integrity; non-interventionism (as a last, not a first resort); and the sacrosanct right to self-determination – enshrined in the 1648 Treaty of Westphalia – all such trials are an illegitimate imperial sham. To determine who is a “war criminal” based on a shifting code from which the prosecutors and principal aggressors are exempt – is, in itself, a crime against humanity. If the UN want to have a trial: how about for Clinton and Blair over Kosovo?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In 2005, during my first of 8 trips to both sides of Israel’s Wall in Palestine, I became an online reporter inspired by Mordechai Vanunu, Israel’s nuclear whistle blower because he told me some TRUTH that everyone in the world should know:
“The French were responsible for the actual building of the Dimona. The Germans gave the money; they were feeling guilty for the Holocaust, and tried to pay their way out. Everything inside was written in French, when I was there, almost twenty years ago. Back then, the Dimona descended seven floors underground.
“In 1955, Perez and Guirion met with the French to agree they would get a nuclear reactor if they fought against Egypt to control the Sinai and Suez Canal. That was the war of 1956. Eisenhower demanded that Israel leave the Sinai, but the reactor plant deal continued on.
“Did you know that President Kennedy tried to stop Israel from building atomic weapons? In 1963, he forced Prime Minister Ben Guirion to admit the Dimona was not a textile plant, as the sign outside proclaimed, but a nuclear plant. The Prime Minister said, ‘The nuclear reactor is only for peace.’ Kennedy insisted on an open internal inspection. He wrote letters demanding that Ben Guirion open up the Dimona for inspection.
“When Johnson became president, he made an agreement with Israel that two senators would come every year to inspect. Before the senators would visit, the Israelis would build a wall to block the underground elevators and stairways. From 1963 to ’69, the senators came, but they never knew about the wall that hid the rest of the Dimona from them.
“Nixon stopped the inspections and agreed to ignore the situation. As a result, Israel increased production. In 1986, there were over two hundred bombs. Today, they may have enough plutonium for ten bombs a year.”
My reports as Senior NON-Arab Correspondent for USA’s TheArabDailyNews:
http://thearabdailynews.com/author/eileen-fleming/
My public service messages in book form:
https://www.amazon.com/Eileen-Fleming/e/B00IZA7460/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Ok here’s my two pence on the Apollo issue. I am a firm believer in technology and human progress, but I am not convinced we did go to the Moon. This is a doubt that has grown with investigation. I began looking into it because I wanted to refute the Moon conspiracy theorists infesting the web. I was infuriated with their repeated cries of “Van Allen Belts!” and “Flags waving in a Moon breeze” etc. I figured it would be fairly easy to refute the claims with a bit of research.
So I began looking for info on NASA’s research into the VA belts and their work on overcoming the problems they present.
I knew James Van Allen had discovered the belts in the 1950s and had written a well-known article saying they presented a formidable obstacle to our ability to escape our near-earth orbit and explore space. I figured there had to be a lot of easily available follow up data telling us how NASA went about dealing with the problem.
I was highly shocked to discover I could barely find any. If you do the same and try to find data on this I think you’ll be surprised too. There is almost no definitive information out there on exactly how much ionising radiation a man would receive on traversing the belts, on how the data was collected or on how they worked out the safe zones and safe trajectories allegedly used.
This is a red flag to anyone with a background in science or engineering, since any project, especially government funded, will throw up a ton of research papers and related data as companies compete for contract etc.
Where is the mass of data that should be there if our scientists and engineers really wrestled with and solved this problem? I just don’t find it.
This is not proof we didn’t go to the Moon, but it is a very strange omission that started a germ of doubt growing in my mind. I’ll say more about what fed the doubt when I have more time.
Meantime I do have a copy of Van Allen’s original article if anyone would care to see it. If the Mods oblige maybe they can make it available here?
The Guardian BLOCKED this American writer who has traveled 8 times to both sides of Israel’s Wall in Palestine after offering UNCENSORED video interviews with Mordechai Vanunu, Israel’s nuclear whistle blower.
My first 2 questions to Vanunu, June 2005:
UNCENSORED “30 Minutes with Vanunu” taped in March 2006 a few weeks after his freedom of speech trial began [outcome was 78 days back in solitary in 2010]
Mordachai is the antithesis of the well crafted and insistent denial by Israel of it’s nuclear arsenal and fission capabilities (including mini nukes using degraded material). Dimona will not be the only site. Many people have known about the 200 nukes buried in the Negev, for some time, but Mordechai’s whistle blowing should have been addressed and his illegal detention lifted permanently.
LikeLike
A Guardian journalist has today described a week watching RT as “surreal” although it’s not at all clear what on Earth he means. The truly surreal thing is watching liberals in the US and now here advocating restricting media they disagree with. Free Soeech is personal it seems to “right minded” people. They came for RT first, next they’ll come for Off-Guardian and anywhere else that “contrary views” offend.
I must I find the Guardian surreal and sometimes The Times is little better.
Would you believe it, Oxfords Regius Professor of Theology wrote today that the British Empire was a good thing.
As I ascerbically wrote to the Letters email address, no doubt the miscreant would be in for a spot of chains on a boat prior to slavery in West Africa for black slave owners? Or perhaps for Jews in Israel or Muslims in Syria?
It really says something when a seriously senior theology academic thought the slave trade, the opium trade and conquest using guns and spears was entirely acceptable in the Christian faith.
I always believe in judging something primarily by what happens to the victims. Of course slave owners loved slavery. Of course Jardine Amathieson shareholders loved profits from opium.
What did peaceful West Africans do to deserve being captured by invaders, put in chains and taken by sea to America to be slaves?
There is only one answer to that: nothing……
But we have to be reasonable about those who proclaim its value.
I believe in slavery for Empire apologists, without trial, without recourse to appeal and without recourse to children……
When Andrew Roberts has done five years slavery for a black landowner, not seeing his children once, let him write about the British Empire again…….he did not go to Afghanistan to have a leg blown off, coward that he was….
We have asked the journalist in question to clarify his comments and to confirm he really believes there is no bias in western media, only in RT. He is – perhaps understandably – reluctant to engage with his critics.
The Guardian is going full on anti the World Cup in Russia this week. With ridiculous headlines ‘gays advised not to hold hands in Russia’ – I suspect that would be sound advice in most countries, west or east, to the idiotic Marina Hyde (daughter of lord someone or other) whose stock in trade is pulling off the wings of helpless butterflies in a sarcastic ‘I’m so witty tone’, banging on about Putin invading Crimea, to smears about doping in Russian sports, again no evidence.
As someone born and brought up in Manchester who believed in what the Guardian was supposed to stand for, it amuses me that the rag is forever begging for subscriptions.
