VIDEO: Saakashvili threatens to jump off roof in Kiev before being detained

The ever-grotesque situation in Ukraine took another nose dive into farce today as Mikhail Saakashvili, ex-president of Georgia and governor of Odessa, climbed to the roof of his eight storey apartment building in Kiev and threatened to jump – for no very obvious reason.

His rash action was apparently precipitated by the arrival of the Ukrainian Security Service (the SBU) to search his home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, in which Saakashvili is charged with attempting to “oust the Ukrainian authorities”.

According to some unsourced claims both Saakashvili and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko have accused each other of being Russian agents.

Presumably at least one of them is wrong.