documentaries, latest, Russia
Published on December 10, 2017
Comment 1

WATCH: The President, a profile of Vladimir Putin from Russian TV

written by

As a counterpoint to PBS’s recent “documentary” PUTIN’S REVENGE, in which complete lies are employed in a sub-intelligent attempt to present the Russian president as a pasteboard super-villain, we now offer you THE PRESIDENT, a two-hour Russian TV feature on the man’s life and work. We don’t suggest this is the objective truth, in fact it’s unapologetically approving in tone, and doesn’t even try to cover anything that might reflect negatively on its subject. But it is at least adult in tone and presentation, and it can do no harm to give it some space

1 Comment

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s