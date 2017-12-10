WATCH: The President, a profile of Vladimir Putin from Russian TV

As a counterpoint to PBS’s recent “documentary” PUTIN’S REVENGE, in which complete lies are employed in a sub-intelligent attempt to present the Russian president as a pasteboard super-villain, we now offer you THE PRESIDENT, a two-hour Russian TV feature on the man’s life and work. We don’t suggest this is the objective truth, in fact it’s unapologetically approving in tone, and doesn’t even try to cover anything that might reflect negatively on its subject. But it is at least adult in tone and presentation, and it can do no harm to give it some space
Reblogged this on Floating-voter.
LikeLike