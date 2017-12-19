Guardian trashes White Helmet sceptics

by Philip Roddis
Today’s Guardian (December 18th) plumbs new depths in its narrative on Syria. A Spotlight Piece by Olivia Solon – her profile refers to her as “a senior technology reporter for Guardian US in San Francisco” – carries the header, How Syria’s White Helmets became victims of an online propaganda machine, and opens like this:
The Syrian volunteer rescue workers known as the White Helmets have become the target of an extraordinary disinformation campaign that positions them as an al-Qaida-linked terrorist organisation.
I confess, I’m aware of but haven’t looked into claims of White Helmets working closely with al-Quaeda, Jabhat al-Nusra or other terrorist outfits. I do know the West has a record stretching back through Afghanistan in the eighties to Churchill’s peg on nose support for Saudi jihadists after the fall of the Ottomans. As one who deems Syria’s elected government – indeed, Syria’s secular state – target of an extraordinary disinformation campaign by Western interests who for reasons set out below aim to prime us for further regime change in the middle east, I object.
In a second paragraph worthy of the Daily Mail, Solon proudly tells us that:
The Guardian has uncovered how this counter-narrative is propagated online by a network of anti-imperialist activists, conspiracy theorists and trolls with the support of the Russian government (which provides military support to the Syrian regime).
We already know the Russian government is evil. It worms its way into right-thinking American brains, urging their owners in satanic whispers to vote the way they know they shouldn’t. It poisons dissidents, cheats at sport and has the bally cheek to bomb ISIL in Aleppo instead of watching Assad go the way of Gaddafi and Saddam while the good guys over the border bomb ISIL in Mosul.
(Pulling two demoniser narratives together delivers more than a BOGOF. When the Get Corbyn agenda merged with that of Friends of Israel over Shah-Livingstone, a multiplier effect arose from two powerful and mutually reinforcing myths. With such dog-whistle journalism, the piece practically writes itself.)
Only this morning, working on a long essay on the law of value, I wrote:
The slit-window view afforded by mainstream media is kept that way by billionaire owners, yes, but more by market forces. While the Independent has fled online, one driver of the Guardian’s rightward drift is rising transatlantic readership which, alongside falling sales and slow advertising growth, creates dependence on American advertisers – and greater dependence on subscriptions and donations from an American centreground well to the right of Britain’s.
A few paragraphs earlier I’d said:
Low as my expectations were, media coverage – liberal and some far left media included – of cold war on Russia and attempted regime change in Syria exceeded my worst fears. Bad as presumptions of Assad’s guilt are on such as sarin at Khan Sheikhoun, where evidential chain of custody relied on samples supplied by the terrorists running the crime scene, worse is media silence – deafening once we truly get this – on the West’s real motives. One is to open Syria’s statified economy to Wall Street predation in a pattern going back not just to Iraq and Libya but, with many stops along the way, the CIA backed coup in Chile 1973. Another looks to the bigger prize of regime change in Iran, restoring the pre 1979 status quo of unchallenged Western and Zionist dominance in the middle east. A third is to secure the West’s choice of oil pipeline into Europe, the world’s largest energy market; a fourth to lock out Russia and, less directly, China.
I don’t ask you to accept such claims as proven facts. I ask that you consider them, in whole or in part, as serious possibility – or take the time to say why not. The mere fact of a case to be heard is a damning indictment of media refusal to present any account of the West’s hostility to Assad beyond his being a Bad Egg. These lies of omission, unforgivable given Syria’s potential to escalate in ways Mrs Clinton’s no fly zones promised to bring closer, are fed to us not only by rightwing tabloids but by media which have forged, on matters where the stakes aren’t quite so high, reputations as guardians of truth and fair play; nemeses of unbridled authority.
Bearing all this in mind, I ask you to read Olivia Solon’s piece and ask yourself:
No further questions, m’lud. Merry Christmas one and all.
Reblogged this on Worldtruth.
LikeLike
It’s preparing us for a major war involving a nuclear first strike which has long been the preference of the military and intelligence agencies in the US. Kennedy was assisinated because he wouldn’t agree to it in Cuba; we can hardly expect Trump to resist! As the Dulles brothers used to say “the First strike is the Last strike”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the article that has really got them going: the UK FCO have funded the White Helmets through the “Conflict Stability and Security Fund ” – to the tune of £200mn of taxpayers money. Now they wouldn’t want that to go viral (hint, hint! )
http://21stcenturywire.com/2017/12/09/global-britain-financing-terrorism-bloodshed-syria-calling-aid/
What would “Hoaxy” make of that!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have become so accustomed to accepting theories in which society evolves inexorably that there is a tendency to believe that the Empire will dissolve without resisting.
It won’t. The Empire, the imperial system founded on the exploitation of the two ‘discovered’ Americas, is crumbling. It’s end seems near. It ‘s grip is weakening. But it will not give up peacefully.
The clear weakness of the USA, morally, economically, politically is obvious enough. But much more obvious is its capacity-measured in terms of military expenditures over the past seventy five years- to wage war. Its capacity and its propensity. Waging war is what the USA does.
And, while it is true that it doesn’t win any of the wars it wages, they serve its purpose which is to create global mayhem.
The empire’s enemy is not Russia or China but peaceful development-the prospect of humanity coming together and pooling its energies into developing a new kind of society, in which looting and cannibalistic exploitation are replaced by co-operation and reason.
For the first time, since about 1500, imperialism is collapsing in upon itself-it has nowhere new to go, its hinterlands are beginning to realise that ‘going along for the ride’ -the social democratic way- is a path towards suicide. A Viking funeral is in prospect for this good ship.
And what this means, as observers of Washington must be aware, is that rather than bow down gracefully, and retire with the enormous pile of loot accumulated over half a millennium of plunder and fraudulent trading, a desperate last throw-war- is being planned.
And war, not by proxy, with ‘deniability’, aimed at weakening and containing but a direct attack designed to put Russia and China in a position of either surrendering or fighting back. Weakening didn’t work. And containment has run its course.
An enormous advantage in weaponry, itself the consequence of generations in which the greater part of public expenditure has been on ‘defence’- a prime reason for the real social and political rot in the imperial system- is only part of the Empire’s advantages. Its allies-the European countries, for example, and its soul mates, the other ‘Americas’ like Australia, Canada, the Latin American colonial elites fighting rearguard actions against the poor in Brazil, Argentine, Chile, Colombia etc and Israel, all add not only numbers and arms but strategic position to the warmongers’ resources.
The Empire has only one last chance-defeating Russia and/or China, will give it the room to expand that it requires to survive. Only the people of the imperial countries can prevent war.
At the moment they appear to be busy-hating Russia and China, by order of Big Brother. Making sure that the hate sessions continue, and that there are no interruptions from dissidents, is current top priority: abuse of Big Brother and his friends must end; fake news of his malevolence (!!) must be despatched algorithmically; the lies must be silenced.
In the battle between good and evil nobody, least of all the internet, can be neutral.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure whether the photo offers any kind of proof of collusion, or even if the head wear pictured is in fact a white helmet but I generally agree that the (unofficial) white helmets presence at the scene of some atrocities in Syria, some with automatic weapons should allow the idea at least, that some of the ‘official white helmets’ were infiltrated by terrorists.
LikeLike
This piece on RT pretty much nails it.
https://www.rt.com/uk/413551-white-helmets-guardian-syria/
LikeLike
Actually John, no it doesn’t. It speaks of the predicament RT finds itself in …”it’s not all black and White Helmets” – implies that there may be some validity to the group. Vanessa. Beeley et al make no such claim: they are fully funded terrorist aligned propaganda psyop …notice how RT won’t touch Khan Sheikhoun: much less the Rashidin massacre of children (where Vanessa was on the scene in an hour). It reads to me like RT are concerned about their own credibility: as much as destroying the Guardians? 0
LikeLike
Wow: this is a public execution by the assumed proxy judiciary of the Guardian – a blatant assassination attempt on the validity of Vanessa Beeley, Professor Tim Anderson, Eva Bartlett, Patrick Henningsen, Guy Messan (not named), and others. Principally, it is a libelous personal attack on Vanessa: which I would view as the continued fallout from her recent presentation at the Geneva Press Club – and the subsequent damage limitation exercise carried out by the BBC Panorama team. Not to diminish the blatant establishment hypocrisy – this should perhaps be correctly viewed as a HUGE VICTORY FOR THE TRUTH! Well done Vanessa et al …you got the bastards rattled!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a hit job, ordered by the same people who fund the Guardian’s incessant propaganda in US, masking under the over-the-ocean pseudo-objective observer with a British accent for extra convincing flavor. Puddle’s bark.
LikeLiked by 3 people