Panic of Boris Johnson in Moscow – Agony of Rotting Empire

by Andre Vltchek
It has been all very ugly, aggressive and often distinctly vulgar: the way the British Foreign Secretary has behaved before and during his official visit to Moscow.
Mr. Johnson described Russia as “closed, nasty, militaristic and anti-democratic” concluding that it could not be “business as usual”.
He did not define what the UK has become, and the Russian hosts were too polite to explain.
The “business as usual” it was not.
During the last few weeks, the behavior patterns of both the UK and US have began increasingly to resemble those of the badly brought up leadership of the provincial Italian mafia: “You do as we tell you, or we’ll poke out your eyes… or break your leg… or perhaps we’ll kidnap your daughter”.
It appears that there is absolutely no shame left in Washington, in London, and in several other ‘provincial capitals’ of the Empire. Insults are piling on insults and then shot to all corners of the globe. Lies are being spread barefacedly, and bizarre deceptions and fabrications have been manufactured with impressive speed.
It is clear that the Empire is now missing its composure, its nerve; that it is scared of losing its control over the world and its monopoly on deciding what should be universally accepted as the truth.
The more the world realizes that it has been controlled and brutalized by shameless neo-colonialist gangsters, the more the Empire says, indirectly but sometimes even straight into the faces of the international community: “Our interests are what really matter! You will behave and obey, or we will smash you to pieces, starve you to death, invade you and bathe your land in blood”.
It is nothing new, of course: the West has been doing all this for many decades and centuries. Hundreds of millions of Asians, Africans, South Americans, Middle Easterners and Russians lost their lives in the process. All non-white continents were occupied, plundered and enslaved; all, without a single exception. But it was always done “for the good of the victims”, or “in order to protect them” (most likely from themselves).
The Brits were at the forefront of the art of manipulating the brains of their ‘subjects’. Their propaganda used to be refined, effective, some would even say ‘brilliant’. For decades after the end of the Second World War, they used to teach its offspring in North America and Australia, how to lie elegantly and how to convince even those nations that were being barbarically raped, that they were actually being rescued, pampered and made love to, gently and respectfully.
Now the masks have fallen off, and the ugly, gangrenous face of imperialism has been clearly exposed. Britain is simply not in the mood for refinements. It is brutal. It was always brutal. Now it is also, finally, honest.
It is all absolutely frightening, but it is also good, truly significant, that the West is suddenly behaving with such clarity.
What is it that Mr. Johnson is accusing Russia of? Of liberating Syria from those Western, Saudi, and Qatari backed terrorist groups? What else could be expected from the Foreign Secretary of the country that had been, for long centuries, the mightiest, ruthless and the most deceptive colonialist empire in the history of the mankind? Mr. Johnson is definitely not going to thank the liberator of the oppressed people, is it?
In his open letter to Boris Johnson, the British writer and journalist Neil Clark wrote:
“In April you canceled your planned visit to Moscow and traveled to the G7 talks instead, where you urged other countries to consider fresh sanctions against Russia (and Syria), saying that Vladimir Putin was “toxifying his image” by backing Assad.
But if Russia hadn’t supported the Syrian government, ISIS/Al-Qaeda affiliates would probably have taken control of the whole country. Is that what you wanted?”
Of course it was! More chaos, the better!
The UK has been playing appalling, truly Machiavellian games all over the Middle East, and it has been doing it for centuries – in Palestine, in what is now Iraq and Kuwait, and in many other areas. To borrow from the colorful lexicon of the Prime Minister Lloyd George, it was reserving rights “to bomb those niggers”, to bomb them and to fry them alive, to rob them of everything, even of the land itself. The UK, together with their close friends and allies such as Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab, managed to manufacture the most conservative branch of Islam, just in order to keep the local population in fear and submission to its commercial and colonialist interests.
The country responsible for hundreds of millions of dead, for tens of millions of human beings who have been hunted down like animals and shipped to America as slaves, has been reserving the right to judge the world, to decide what is ‘free’ and what is not, what is ‘democratic’ and what is dictatorial, what is true and what is false or even ‘fake’.
‘Fake news’ – the latest invention of the crumbling, paranoid Western regime!
Now the Empire is hunting down almost all ‘alternative media’ outlets, including the highly successful and informative RT (Russia Today) international television channel. It is important to remember and to understand: only the official Western channels and press agencies are allowed to spread indoctrination all over the world. To broadcast or to print ‘counter-propaganda’ (or call it an intellectual detox) is considered an arch crime, and punished as such. The RT is now portrayed as a hive of ‘agents’, at least in both Washington and London.
As the Syrian city of Aleppo was celebrating its first anniversary of liberation, grateful citizens were carrying, in reverent silence, portraits of Russian soldiers who spilled their blood for the liberation of their nation.
The Syrian people know, they clearly understand, who ignited the war, and who came to their rescue.
Boris Johnson can insult Russia as much as he desires, but one thing he cannot deny: there are no men, women and children carrying portraits of British soldiers, be it in Iraq or Afghanistan, in Syria, Libya or Yemen.
In Yemen, the UK talks peace but manufactures bombs that are enriching the already deadly Saudi arsenal of weapons, used to terrorize, and to murder thousands of defenseless Yemeni civilians.
Russian Foreign Secretary Sergei Lavrov said nothing about the crimes against humanity that are being committed by British troops in several parts of the world. I believe that he should have said something, that he should have said a lot, but Mr. Lavrov is a seasoned diplomat, and he knows perfectly well what is appropriate, what is effective and what is counter-productive.
Yes, the Empire is evidently in panic.
It is scared of everything: of public opinion all over the world, of the great Chinese new Silk Road initiative which is gaining great popularity all over the Asian continent, of the Sino-Russian alliance, of the silent rebellion in the ranks of its former allies, particularly in Asia, of the undeniably increasing economic might of its adversaries, of the new ‘alternative media’, and even of its own tail lost somewhere in the darkness.
For many years, one effective way for the Empire to control the world was to spread dark cynicism and nihilism, in order to ‘pacify’, to immobilize its colonies and even its own people living in Europe and North America. Now this strategy is backfiring: British and North American citizens are not only passive and unwilling to fight for the internationalist and left wing ideals, they are also unimpressed, even disgusted with their own rulers and regime. Yes, most of them are cynical about such countries like Russia, China or Venezuela, but they are also cynical about the corporatism, capitalism, as well as Western domestic and foreign policy. They are not willing to commit to anything. They trust nothing. They believe in very few things.
For the Empire, people like Boris Johnson are extremely useful buffoons: they offer cheap entertainment to the masses, and they deliver it with impeccable upper-class English accents (the BBC-style). They play it dirty, trying to smear, to humiliate their opponents. They try to bring back pride to their imperialist and white supremacist regime, by humiliating the victims, who are now finally standing on their feet and ready to fight for the right to be different.
People like Mr. Johnson turn reality upside down, and it is all done ‘spontaneously’, with a boyish, almost innocent grin. Except that there is actually absolutely nothing innocent in this entire charade. It is all perfectly choreographed, all extremely professional.
The Empire is rotting and it is in agony. It panics. It fights for its life.
Peace is dangerous. If the world is at peace, it is indisputable that the Western Empire would lose, in no time. It would be defeated on social, moral, creative and even economic fronts.
That is why the Empire is spreading chaos, fear, war, perpetual conflicts and antagonism everywhere, all over the world: in Syria and Afghanistan, Libya, in all corners of Africa and parts of Southeast Asia, in Iran, Central and South America, even in the tiniest countries of Oceania.
It is challenging, provoking North Korea, it is insulting countries that have already suffered more than enough from Western terror and barbarism; countries like Russia, China and Iran.
It threatens those nations (and even some international organizations like UNESCO) that are supporting Palestine.
It essentially bullies all those who want to live their own lives, their own cultures, and their own economic and social systems. It punishes those countries that are refusing to plunder their own people and resources in order to support the high-life of the Western nations. It overthrows governments, and murders individuals.
In Moscow, the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made a fool of himself. He did! With his unmistakable spineless jellyfish style, he tried but failed to humiliate the nation, which, for several centuries fought determinedly against Western imperialism and colonialism, and, on numerous occasions has already managed to save the world.
Mr. Johnson applied an old and rather disgusting approach: he came to Russia with spite and superiority complex, ready to preach, to insult, to scold those white-looking but essentially Asian people – to ‘show them their place’.
But this is 2017 now, not 1990. London is not the center of the universe, anymore, just the capital of a confused and rather aggressive and increasingly badly behaved nation.
The British bulldog came to Moscow. Frankly, it did not even look like a bulldog, anymore – it looked totally… weird: stoned and mentally unbalanced. It barked and barked, while the Russian bear was calm, maintaining its composure. It was clear who of the two has the upper hand, and who is provoking and who is refusing to fight. It was also obvious who of the two is really scared.
And, it was so apparent to whom belongs the past and to whom belongs the future!
A good piece by Vltchek. His best rants combine righteous fury and a keen insight into the cynical malaise inflicting the citizens of the moribund Anglo-American Empire and its vassal states. He is correct in pointing out that:
What he doesn’t mention is that these people are also afraid, scared of their own shadows. In Canada letting your ten year-old child walk to school alone or, god forbid, use public transit unsupervised will get you a visit from the police or child protection services. Earlier this year there was a news story about a man taking his young son and his son’s friend to see a film. The trio raised the suspicion of a passer-by who called the police to report a man on the bus with two young kids. He followed them and passed their location on to the police dispatcher. The cops then barged into the cinema, hauled out the man and the boys…and let them go after questioning them separately and learning there was no reason for the authorities to be there.
Fear and paranoia will increase as life becomes bleaker and harsher. In Afghanistan the US spies on villagers 24/7 via balloons it suspends in the air outside village entrances. All movement day or night is recorded or transmitted to ISAF headquarters. It’s not at all a stretch to imagine such overt surveillance being deployed over “restive” neighbourhoods in Western cities to “protect” the people from “bad guys” (or perhaps “Russian mind-control rays”). And most people, after an intense MSM propaganda campaign to soften them up and lower their resistance, would likely accept this police state intrusion just like they accept the logging and recording of everything they do and say on the internet by their spy agencies.
At some point the dam will break and people will fight back. But will they go after their oppressors or take their anger and fear out on “suspicious” neighbours or immigrants or other people in the same boat as themselves who they deem as being “different” and therefore a threat?
Why Boris Johnson visited Moscow in the first place, if all he had to offer was his own ridiculous prejudices and beliefs gleaned from tabloid headlines about “Russiagate” and clearly wasn’t inclined to listen to Sergei Lavrov or his hosts, beats me. Was it to keep him as far away from British politics as much as possible so that the British public can’t see what a disaster he might be as PM in case Theresa May is forced to fall on her sword? Is there anyone else among the Tories who might qualify for her job?
Taking a line from Back to the Future
So tell me future boy who is Foreign Secretary in 2017?
Boris Johnson
The comedian? and I suppose Jerry Lewis is Prime Minister!
I too have a high regard for Russia, and lest we forget, it was the former Soviet Union that actually defeated the Nazis. If for that reason alone Boris Johnson should have demonstrated rather more gravitas when he met with Sergey Lavrov las week.
But all this gleeful ‘end of empire’ talk I find very sad because as Pete Townshend said all these years ago, ‘meet the new boss- same as the old boss’. and it is not Russia but China who increasingly calls the shots nowadays. Anyone who studies China, knows that it is a country run by a single party whose paison d’etre is that it remains in power. The country has its own version of ‘manifest destiny’ and always expected subservience from nations texpected o pay tribute. There is no civil society in China and people investigating ills done on the part of the CCP (and there are many) know that they are often subject to arbitrary imprisonment for so doing.
Rather like the SS in Nazi Germany, the PLA has its own economic sections, often using slave labour through the Laoghang system. Many of the unbranded goods sold in the west are manufactured under such conditions.
China has done untold ecological damage in Tibet, the country it has occupied since 1949. Chinese plans to divert rivers rising in Tibet and creating a huge hydroelectric schene has countires south- Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Burma, Vietnam fearful of the consequences for their own water supplies. It is already accepted that ecological damage done by the Chinese in Tibet through deforestation has been responsible for increased flooding in Bangladesh.
The Chinese are reluctant to accept the damage they have done in Tibet and prefer to blame the nomads who followed their away of life for millennia. Tibetans are unable to receive a seondary education in their own language and despite the news clampdown since 2008, news often filters out of yet another Tibetan youth, self immolating. The tragic thing about Tibet is that the West fear China and would rather have cheap consumer goods and so does little other than making token protests.
I’m no fan of the US, but all this gleeful celebrating of the ‘end of empire’, I find rather sickening, for be sure that the new empire is going to be no better, and quite likely, much worse than the empire we effect so to disdain.
Much worse? Really? You do sound like a graduate of one of those ubiquitous think tanks where the well educated are paid millions to come up with dirt on China and the best they can do are the Uighurs. See Frum. China has hardly been imperialist and so far what there is has been confined to former parts of China. The point of the article is that the West has obsessed on demonising Russia and you want tit for tat vis a vis China. Is that it? “time will tell” but from what I can see China holds some promise. It seems like a lifetime since the same could be said about the US.
As a long time China watcher who predicted China’s rise as long ago as the mid 1970s, I am all too aware of the naievity of liberals in the west going back as far as the 1960sm even in the face of the war fought between China and India over borders that had been uncotroversial for many centuries.
I have always wondered at that viewpoint that a country that has no civil society, very little by way pf rule of law, which executes more prisoners than anywhere else in the world, could be seen as offering ‘promise’ to the rest of the world. I do assure you that China’s neighbours tend to be less sanguine, particulary India who over fifty years ago found that the Chinese had actually built a highway through remote Indian territory, and who find China spondoring acts terrorism and of murderm not only in India, within the sub continent.
Are you able to put up links for your statements, especially the one about the hydroelectric scheme and the one about China’s “manifest destiny”?
It’s a powerful argument. What is described can be seen on a daily basis. Tor example today the BBC leads with the release of the sick from the rebel enclave near Damascus; its a story they’ve been running for some days along the lines “Will evil Assad at least help this kid?” With a few exchanges yesterday the story became more nuanced; One baby was reported to have died before evacuation. Then there was the UN official who reported children were being used as “tickets” – Maybe Assad was actually up to no good? So it goes on. Not one mention that the jihadi militants keeping 400,000 hostage regularly use untargeted mortar bombs to harass citizens in the city and send in suicide bombers. The Guardian is as enthusiastic about the story but neither they or the BBC can find space to report that 68 people were killed yesterday in Saudi airstrikes in the Yemen. That makes 109 in the last 10 days, at least two on busy markets, presumably part of the “starve them” policy. No room either to ask who provides the bombs that rain down on the heads of these impoverished starving tribesmen of the mountains; who provides the planes, trains the pilots and helps in intelligence and targeting and crucially who gives the Saudis the diplomatic support to allow them to blatantly commit war crimes in the face of the World? No answers of course, they are much happier talking about slippery old Dictator Assad and the “horrendous” Russian bombs falling on IS and their ilk. Such observance of a tight one line narrative, across the whole of the MSM must surely suggest utterly corrupted media owners, Editors and journalists?
Yep, utter corruption says it well. Journalists for the MSM are often the counterparts of those who enabled the Weinstein, Toback Polanski, et al. abuses. All it takes for evil to triumph….
A very sad commentary of today’s Western culture. I have always considered Russia to be a Western nation but the US empire and its puppet allies do not believe so, or in the alternative use propaganda to make it seem like Russia isn’t part of Western culture. Forget its Christianity, its national ballet, its national composers, its capitalism, its nascent democracy and all other Western cultural icons. Both Washington and London have a major problem when it comes to accepting another Western nation into their private club. Why? Maybe because this potential new addition will not take second billing!
Well ARCHIE1954 I suspect, it will be less than the year 2954 when you will have to use a microscope to find the USA on a map of the world, because it is obvious that when the North American nation of the USA is no longer united it current ruling oligarchs will have flown the proverbial nest.
There is no question of the West’s hypocrisy with regard to Russia, but to portray Russia as simply a victim of imperialism like other downtrodden peoples of the earth is plainly nonsense. For centuries until 1991 Russia was one of the great European imperial powers and this reached its height in terms of size and tyranny in the Soviet years. To simply ignore this is to devalue anything worthwhile is this superficial and reactive article.
No they are not choir boys, like I imagine you see the West? But they have been a victim of imperialism in the recent past, as in the meddling by the US in the Ukraine etc. The recorded phone call between Victoria Fuck the EU Nuland and the American ambassador said it all, attitude, hypocrisy, lying, cheating, manipulation, immorality, dishonesty etc. The fraud that is American foreign aid can now be seen for what it is. A sneaky attempt to subvert the will and interests of of the locals in many locales, and the support for innumerable dictators has been a cynical scheme aimed at justifying the intrusion of American troops. The superpowers are not all the same.
Johnson reflects the almost total degeneracy of what passes for ‘British deplomacy’ these days. It’s become an embarrassing, grotesque, farce. Johnson makes Jeltsin and Berlusconi seem smooth, skilled and elegant master diplomats in comparison! I suppose this is what happens when a once powerful nation lurches towards terminal decline, like the US too, fools, knaves and charismatic charlatans push their way into positions of power and the old order cracks open an begins to fall apart. What once seemed solid and inspired awe begins to crumble and the imposing edifice of the state slips into a dangerous kind of pantomime.
You would do well MIKAELK to remember Mr B Johnson own ethnic antecedents and note; How is it possible that a tax-resident USA citizen can hold the British Monarchs warrant, and, contrary to the USA law be allowed to owe allegiance to a State, other than the USA ?
Johnson was born on 19 June 1964 at a hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City, to British parents. His birth was registered with both the US authorities and the city’s British Consulate and he was granted both American and British citizenship.
In 1949, fresh from the trauma of Nazi occupation in WWII, the Norwegian government passed a declaration that no foreign power would be allowed to build a base in Norway.
Every since the Nazi invasion, Norwegian resistance fighters bravely opposed the occupation. After those traumatic times, in 1949, the Norwegian government passed a declaration that no foreign power would be allowed to build a base in Norway. Now, the US is building a permanent base in Værnes, set to be home to 3,000 permanent US troops and ultimately the chief NATO base in Europe.
Amazing how times and mindsets change about what constitutes occupation and resistance.
Yet no western MSM dare be critical of this. Our European way of life is under threat – not from the east but from across the Atlantic, that if unopposed, will bring an end to healthcare for all, pensions, education, health and safety regulations, proper food and hasten the Americanisation of everything from mindless TV to gmo junkfood, obesity and ignorance. A terrifying prospect.
All the nazi occupied countries had resistance movements. None of the NATO occupied countries have. Goebels is despised for his propaganda skills, but not the western MSM. However, I see no difference between the two.
When last I looked the US already had bases in 185 countries and they started actually using this fact as a recruitment point in telly ads in NA. Until they realized most people had no idea how far the obsessive occupying disease had spread, many were appalled, and the ads were pulled. That’s right, they didn’t want others to know.
The article makes several good points but after having lived in the UK for 15 years, the image of the average Brit, unable to name their own PM half the time, and sitting stuporously watching nightly WWII reruns and footie replays of 1966, is actually spot on. Little Britain is far too complimentary, they aren’t nearly that sophisticated. Brexit or Brumsrush?
I am most surprised GEORGECORNELL that your 15 year stay in the formerly ” Great Britain ” – was so “Mid Western ” ?
I miss your meaning or intent Michael. Are your quotation marks in order?
We cannot have Americans influencing politics or elections, that would be like the Russians!
Much less severe than stamping a Yankee signal on every US forehead overseas, is it not?! We must not be compared to nazis, after all….
Not only Norway. There’s something rotten in the state of Denmark and of Sweden. I think it may be the smell of Arctic oil; or a leak from their stocks of “stench agent” for adding to the Arctic gas which they hope to own when they help NATZO to conquer Russia. This time they are confident of succeeding where a Khan of the Tartars, a King of Sweden, an Emperor of France and a Leader of the Master Race failed in the past. Because they are part of NATZO — the largest, the most expensive and the loudest army on Earth. “No one can resist our armed might”, as UK War Minister Robinson in the BLiar regime announced to the world while standing proud on a NATO tank in beaten and broken Serbia (pop. 7 million). True, Russia (pop. 300M) is a lot bigger than Serbia — nearly as big as the EUSA (pop. 700M). But Russia isnt even as rich as little Scandiwegia, and far farmfar far far less advanced. Uncle $cam has assured the whiter than snow Arctic Democracies that “Russia is nothing but a gas station masquerading as a country”. Get ready with that stench agent; it will be a walk in the park.
@Vexarb
“True, Russia (pop. 300M) …”
2017 estimates, Russian population about 144.5 millions, USA around 325m
Russia’s national income lower than Italy’s but slightly more than Spain’s! California’s economy is greater than Russia’s.
It looks as if you VEXARB have become blinded by your own wit, because a little verity: it should demonstrate to you that ‘ the richest gas station’ is also the largest and richest nation in the world, with only a mere population total 160 million people.
And that should explain to everybody why the reckless and criminal elements who control North America are prepared, in spite of the enormous nuclear casualties and deaths to steal by hook and crook the Russian Federation as soon as possible!
The current population of the Russian Federation is 143,977,402 as of Thursday, December 28, 2017, based on the latest United Nations estimates.
A while back I created a joke:
What is the difference betweenBoris Johnson and Donald Trump?
Boris Johnson is a natural blonde…
