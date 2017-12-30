are our political leaders any more real than the narratives they sell?

How much reality is there in modern politics? Yes, the narratives rolled out are almost routinely false, at least in part, but what about the personalities presented to us as movers and shakers? How real are they? We’ve all seen David Cameron cringingly forgetting which soccer team he allegedly supports, and it’s pretty easy to figure out this is not because of “brain fade” but because Cameron’s love for Aston Villa/West Ham is just a creation of his PR team. We’ve all seen the video about Obama and the water bottles.
As it’s edited here the performance looks completely scripted. But then again people must faint at rallies pretty regularly, and maybe it’s not that surprising someone like Obama develops a habitual way of handling it. There is also footage of Bill Clinton handling fainters here and here, as well as Sanders and Trump doing the same, which both look reasonably real. Then again when Hillary Clinton has a go it looks, well, like this…
As many of you may know, back in 2003, while the US and UK were striving to whip up international support for an illegal war on Iraq based on what turned out to be fabricated evidence, an odd thing seems to have happened. On March 18 of that year the PM of Australia, John Howard, gave a speech to parliament that strongly supported action against Iraq. Two days later, on March 20, Stephen Harper, then Leader of the Conservative opposition in Canada, gave exactly the same speech to his own parliament. Not roughly the same, or just hitting the same talking points – we are talking about huge passages of identical prose. Word for word.
Some years later, after this video surfaced on Youtube, a staffer for Harper, Owen Lippert, fell on his sword and admitted “plagiarising” Howard’s speech for Harper’s use. “Pressed for time, I was overzealous in copying segments of another world leader’s speech,” he is quoted as saying.
Neither my superiors in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition nor the leader of the Opposition was aware that I had done so.
Of course that could be exactly what happened, but it’s not an isolated example. Here’s Obama again in 2008 reading from the same script Deval Patrick had used two years earlier:
In the 1980s Joe Biden reproduced all the allegedly biographical talking points recently hit by Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, who at that time was busy trying to turn Labour away from socialism and into a copy of the Democratic Party.
The explanation offered for this later was that Biden “admired” Kinnock (and (presumably) expressed this admiration by duplicating portions of his autobiography). This begs the question of course – did any of Biden’s ancestors really work in a coal mine? Come to that – did any of Neil Kinnock’s? Joe and Neil both seem equally sincere, but at least one of them is just using a cue sheet of cool talking points gleaned from somewhere else. We have to accept the possibility they both are.
Not surprised that John Howard and Stephen Harper gave the same speech two days apart; if Harper’s speech-writer had been a bit smarter, he would have got his boss to give the speech at least a day before Howard did.
Hollow men and women.
The narrative is greed, the deed is expedience, the need is power.
Pathetic really, because they’re all gonna die and be forgotten.
‘Twas ever thus.
OK so I have a one-track mind. The staged events they preside over bear the same hallmarks.
http://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/hallmarks.html
Over in Iran, in several cities including Mashhad (Iran’s second largest after Tehran) there “spontaneously” appeared protests a few days ago, some of which initially began as protests against higher prices for everyday items and which then developed into chants against President Rouhani and the government, and even into chants calling for the return of the monarchy! In some demonstrations, some protesters even attacked the police and set police motorcycles and governments buildings ablaze.
Reminiscent of protests in Dar’aa (Syria) in 2011 and in Kiev in 2014, dontcha think?
How old is that choir sheet the “protesters” are singing from?
If the “protesters” want the monarchy back, maybe they had better hurry: of the last Shah’s children, five in total, only three are still alive.
Just as bankers and their bank boss/owners along with corporate CEOs and their corporation boss/owners pre-write favorable laws for politicians to push and pass in parliaments and congresses, the controlling process applies for political “leaders” handed pre-written scripts by their same bank and corporate boss/owners.
More odness:
If you ever want to learn Dutch, here is a chance: see the following where Dutch politician Jesse Klaver delivers a speech in 2017 that is nearly exactly the same as an Obama ‘hope and change’ speech, translated in Dutch (starts around 4.40 minutes): https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lsVGyKMHkKg
Not too sure what is meant by ‘our’ political leaders? This infers we have something to do with their delusion of importance. Politicians share the same stage as gangsters, as such, best avoided.
Who was it not so long ago, who plagiarised a whole passage from the hit TV drama “The West Wing”? It couldn’t have been Trump because he’d just look stupid in trying to carry off Martin Sheen’s aplomb. It could have been Tony Blair, his acting skills are quite exceptional. It eludes me presently, but it will come to me – eventually.
Wasn’t it May?
It is a little uncharitable-in this season especially- to begrudge the political drudges of the neo-liberal establishment the right to re-cycle one another’s old tropes. They haven’t had a new or original idea since about 1820. All else has changed but their social and economic policies remain, essentially,k the same.
Which is why A Christmas Carol always seems fresh and profound.
‘Wasn’t it May?’ – indeed it was.
If you look closely you can just about see Murdock pulling the strings.
Excellent. Perhaps could be included in article?
Just occurred to me. The show is mocking the vapidity of political speech and STILL it’s plagiarised!
Well,
„A Quotation We Should Never Forget!“ https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2016/08/09/a-quotation-we-should-never-forget/
All the best for the new year to come!
