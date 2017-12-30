latest, video, videos
Published on December 30, 2017
Comments 14

are our political leaders any more real than the narratives they sell?

written by

How much reality is there in modern politics? Yes, the narratives rolled out are almost routinely false, at least in part, but what about the personalities presented to us as movers and shakers? How real are they? We’ve all seen David Cameron cringingly forgetting which soccer team he allegedly supports, and it’s pretty easy to figure out this is not because of “brain fade” but because Cameron’s love for Aston Villa/West Ham is just a creation of his PR team. We’ve all seen the video about Obama and the water bottles.

As it’s edited here the performance looks completely scripted. But then again people must faint at rallies pretty regularly, and maybe it’s not that surprising someone like Obama develops a habitual way of handling it. There is also footage of Bill Clinton handling fainters here and here, as well as Sanders and Trump doing the same, which both look reasonably real. Then again when Hillary Clinton has a go it looks, well, like this…

As many of you may know, back in 2003, while the US and UK were striving to whip up international support for an illegal war on Iraq based on what turned out to be fabricated evidence, an odd thing seems to have happened. On March 18 of that year the PM of Australia, John Howard, gave a speech to parliament that strongly supported action against Iraq. Two days later, on March 20, Stephen Harper, then Leader of the Conservative opposition in Canada, gave exactly the same speech to his own parliament. Not roughly the same, or just hitting the same talking points – we are talking about huge passages of identical prose. Word for word.

Some years later, after this video surfaced on Youtube, a staffer for Harper, Owen Lippert, fell on his sword and admitted “plagiarising” Howard’s speech for Harper’s use. “Pressed for time, I was overzealous in copying segments of another world leader’s speech,” he is quoted as saying.

Neither my superiors in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition nor the leader of the Opposition was aware that I had done so.

Of course that could be exactly what happened, but it’s not an isolated example. Here’s Obama again in 2008 reading from the same script Deval Patrick had used two years earlier:

In the 1980s Joe Biden reproduced all the allegedly biographical talking points recently hit by Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock, who at that time was busy trying to turn Labour away from socialism and into a copy of the Democratic Party.

The explanation offered for this later was that Biden “admired” Kinnock (and (presumably) expressed this admiration by duplicating portions of his autobiography). This begs the question of course – did any of Biden’s ancestors really work in a coal mine? Come to that – did any of Neil Kinnock’s? Joe and Neil both seem equally sincere, but at least one of them is just using a cue sheet of cool talking points gleaned from somewhere else. We have to accept the possibility they both are.

Do our readers know of any more example of this kind of oddness? If so let us know at editor@off-guardian.com

14 Comments

  1. Jen says

    Not surprised that John Howard and Stephen Harper gave the same speech two days apart; if Harper’s speech-writer had been a bit smarter, he would have got his boss to give the speech at least a day before Howard did.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Fair dinkum says

    Hollow men and women.
    The narrative is greed, the deed is expedience, the need is power.
    Pathetic really, because they’re all gonna die and be forgotten.
    ‘Twas ever thus.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jen says

      Over in Iran, in several cities including Mashhad (Iran’s second largest after Tehran) there “spontaneously” appeared protests a few days ago, some of which initially began as protests against higher prices for everyday items and which then developed into chants against President Rouhani and the government, and even into chants calling for the return of the monarchy! In some demonstrations, some protesters even attacked the police and set police motorcycles and governments buildings ablaze.

      Reminiscent of protests in Dar’aa (Syria) in 2011 and in Kiev in 2014, dontcha think?

      How old is that choir sheet the “protesters” are singing from?

      If the “protesters” want the monarchy back, maybe they had better hurry: of the last Shah’s children, five in total, only three are still alive.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Jerry Alatalo says

    Just as bankers and their bank boss/owners along with corporate CEOs and their corporation boss/owners pre-write favorable laws for politicians to push and pass in parliaments and congresses, the controlling process applies for political “leaders” handed pre-written scripts by their same bank and corporate boss/owners.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Willem says

    More odness:
    If you ever want to learn Dutch, here is a chance: see the following where Dutch politician Jesse Klaver delivers a speech in 2017 that is nearly exactly the same as an Obama ‘hope and change’ speech, translated in Dutch (starts around 4.40 minutes): https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lsVGyKMHkKg

    Like

    Reply
  6. Alan says

    Not too sure what is meant by ‘our’ political leaders? This infers we have something to do with their delusion of importance. Politicians share the same stage as gangsters, as such, best avoided.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mohandeer says

    Who was it not so long ago, who plagiarised a whole passage from the hit TV drama “The West Wing”? It couldn’t have been Trump because he’d just look stupid in trying to carry off Martin Sheen’s aplomb. It could have been Tony Blair, his acting skills are quite exceptional. It eludes me presently, but it will come to me – eventually.

    Like

    Reply
    • bevin says

      Wasn’t it May?
      It is a little uncharitable-in this season especially- to begrudge the political drudges of the neo-liberal establishment the right to re-cycle one another’s old tropes. They haven’t had a new or original idea since about 1820. All else has changed but their social and economic policies remain, essentially,k the same.
      Which is why A Christmas Carol always seems fresh and profound.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s