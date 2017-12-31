Iran: the seventh country on the alleged US list for regime change

Just a reminder of Wes Clark’s claim the US planned back in 2002 to “take out 7 countries in 5 years”. Six of those countries – Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Lebanon & Syria – have now had “revolutions” or “civil wars” or conflict. – Iran is the seventh.
The insatiable One Per Cent crave deification through avarice.
The M.I.C. is the most profitable, self perpetuating business on the planet.
Their reign of Terror is coming to an end.
Hope for the best, plan for the worst.
There is only one short term remedy for these attempts at regime change, which have brought so much suffering to the world and must have led to the deaths-within the last fifteen years or so- of several millions of entirely innocent bystanders to imperialism’s aggression.
And that is to for the victims to visit upon the aggressors equal measures of the violence and pauperisation which is dealt out by them.
If 9/11 was not the work of disgruntled members of victim communities it might have been, and the obvious logic behind such action is the only reason that so many people still believe that the sudden demolition of WTC 7 can be accounted for by The Establishment.
The case of Iran is particularly dangerous because any war against it- and attempts at regime change are wars and regarded as such by all grown-ups- will have to involve simultaneous campaigns against Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and perhaps Turkey whose regime is crying out to be changed. And that is a big ‘ask’ for an Empire crumbling internally to the extent that it is only held together by the military emergencies which are the causes of its fiscal and socio economic problems.
There is no pot of gold at the end of the neo-cons’ regime change rainbow, just a reckoning with the poor and the insecure. At home and abroad.
And if I can see this we can be assured that those pinning their futures on these policies can too-the difference between us being that they regard their police systems (from surveillance and propaganda to their command over violence) as entirely sufficient to put down any uprising by the people that they despise so much, as only oligarchs, drunk on the blood of their victims, do.
!00%, thank you!
Whilst I agree with your diagnosis, I cannot agree with your solution. Escalation of violence, endless vendetta, revenge all exacerbate the crime. This morning’s speech by the Chinese premier about supporting the UN makes much more sense to me. We have international laws which prohibit wars of aggression. The UN would work if the Big Five had their power of veto removed, and the US corruption rooted out. Peace, Truth and Justice could so easily be with8n our reach. We need to get more vocal and find some courage to speak truth to power. Well done Offguardian. You need to join forces with other alternative media with the simple goal of reforming the UN. Venceremos
I agree with Hugh O’Neill and will go so far as to say that it is precisely because the US and its allies spurn diplomacy, shun the UN and ignore international laws and conventions in favour of subverting and overthrowing governments that the current global situation of chaos, uncertainty and violence exists. Revenge is not the solution.
You might notice that I specified what you call ‘revenge’ as no more than a short term alternative. As you suggest the only solution is to pursue peaceful policies.
But this would seem to depend upon getting public opinion, now more impotent than it has ever been, to recognise that these wars have costs, both economic and social. And that the victims are real people not less than human and unworthy of sympathy.
The difference between Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn is that Corbyn offers the public the option of peace, whereas Sanders appears committed to imperialism as the norm.
The US needs a peace platform of the sort advanced by Black Agenda Report, there is a massive appetite for social justice and peace in the world. Only the few benefit from war and imperialism.
What a good post! Once in a while some one posts pure gold. Thank you!
All planned since Long by the US Neocon Power Elite!
“Message for the New Year: Beware of Fragmentation!”: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2017/12/25/message-for-the-new-year-beware-of-fragmentation/
Cordial regards and best wishes for the New Year!
