If there’s one thing that the West’s state-corporate media loves to report, it’s public protest in a non-compliant country — people demonstrating against some government that has refused to roll over in the face of US aggression and greed.
If you’re in the habit of examining these media reports, you’ll often find that there’s a particular word which gets used a lot.
Here are a few highly topical examples; see if you can work out which word it is…
Iranians protesting the country’s strained economy gathered in Tehran and another major city on Friday, for the second day of spontaneous, unsanctioned demonstrations […] (US, Associated Press, via Washington Post, 29 Dec 2017)
A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran’s weak economy swept into Tehran on Saturday, with college students and others chanting against the government… (UK, Associated Press, via Mail Online, 30 Dec 2017)
Unauthorized, spontaneous protests engulfed Iran’s major cities for a third straight day on Saturday as what started out as demonstrations over rising prices seem to have taken a decidedly anti-government tone. (Slate.com, 30 Dec 2017)
Pro-government Iranians rallied in Tehran Saturday following spontaneous angry protests in the capital and other major cities. (US, Fox News with Associated Press, 30 Dec 2017)
A relatively small protest on Thursday in Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city . . . unexpectedly gave impetus to a wave of spontaneous protests spreading across provinces. (UK, Guardian, 31 Dec 2017)
Protests seem to be spontaneous and lack a clear leader. (Australia, ABC Radio Australia, 1 Jan 2018)
Yes: the Word of the Day is spontaneous.
As far as our state-corporate media and its ubiquitous anti-journalism are concerned, this is one of the most fascinating adjectives we see. Let’s take a moment to examine its use…
For a start, how would anyone really know — and so quickly, too! — that these foreign protests, these far-away demonstrations were all ‘spontaneous’? Are thousands of protestors across Iran currently in touch with hundreds of Western journalists — and constantly insisting on the utter spontaneity of everything they do?
No, they aren’t. And even if they were, why would anyone with any sense believe they were telling the truth?
The reality is, of course, that ‘spontaneous’ is a propaganda word, purely manipulative. It’s there to achieve three different but related aims — every one of which serves the imperialist agendas of the Western elites.
Most of the sensible commentary I’ve read leads me to believe that the current wave of protests are genuinely anti-austerity and pro-civil rights …which means they may well be “spontaneous ” in nature? The point that Mark is aiming at (in the full article) – that the word is a propaganda diversion from the orchestration and implementation of a Western backed coup – would seem far fetched at the moment. Apart from a bit of astroturfing about the fringes, the coup is a wishful thinking media construction. This is not 1953. The days when Kermit Roosevelt could fly to Tehran with a couple of suitcases stuffed with $$$$ – and start bribing anti-Mossadegh factions are long gone. Iran is not as easy to infiltrate Syria. If any imperial forces were suicidal enough to try to invade – we’d soon see how disunited 80mn Iranians are?
When I was growing up and there was a coup, especially in a country with a democratically-elected leader, my father would say, “It was the CIA,” in a tone suggesting that, of course it was the CIA and anyone who thought otherwise would have to be a moron. I have no idea how he knew back in pre-internet days and without seeming access to any special media sources – perhaps he simply knew how to interpret the propaganda.
“The next time residents of Durham County, North Carolina, feel the itch to spontaneously express political feelings on public grounds, they’d better hope somebody had the foresight to ask permission two days earlier.
“The Durham County Commission opened the new year with a proposal to require 48 hours’ notice before any demonstration on County-owned land. “In order to ensure the safety of all involved in and near demonstrations on County grounds prior notification is required if the group will be 50 or more individuals or has the potential of 50 or more individuals,” the rules before the commission on Tuesday state. “If notification is not given within the stated requirements or if a spontaneous group exceeds 50 individuals, the County Manager or his/her designee may determine that those participating in the demonstration on County grounds are trespassing and may request that participants be removed by law enforcement.” …”
Good ol NC – ever in the vanguard of freedom and progress
Some commentators in Iran and Iranians with contacts there are saying these protests were organized by religious fanatics who think Ay. Khamenei and President Rouhani are too moderate. If this is true, how ironic that the Western media and that moron Trump are falling all over themselves praising them as friends of the west who want democracy.
Very hard to tell but since I read English my sense is that the prevailing winds continue to discolour Iran in the interests of the US and Israel. You must have missed the previous article pointing out that of the 7 countries listed by the US for regime change, 6 have had their medicine and Iran remains. And yet you think they are being fawned over? Really?
The sense I get is that the west is attempting to construct a “narrative” around these protests to justify its regime change plans for Iran. (I am well aware of Clarke’s list.) Is that what you mean by “fawning” or is reading comprehension an issue for you?
You did not say that in your first post nor to me, implied it. The gratuitous comment about my reading comprehension suggests you are not on this thread for wholesome reasons.
So true! Also fascinating and most revealing is the urgent news massages from corrupted papers like the Guardian.
Today’s gem was to let the world know that a “book” , being flogged by the Guardian , had let It’s readers in on the scoop ( with the Guardian’s help) that Rupert Murdoch had called Trump an idiot. Ooweee.
This was so important it flashed up on my screen as an isolated item, eclipsing all other news items. How the flighty have fallen.
Well shiver me timbers! How could the world possibly have continued! The Guardian hates Murdoch so it is not that RM has any cred with them. It is just that they hate Trump more even though he does not compete with them. Now how many Guardian readers will now shed their Trumpophilia, now that they know what Murdoch is claimed to have said in a Guardian-promoted book? What a good thing we have five fingers on a hand, or just one thumb!
But even many of his supporters think Trump is an idiot, just less odious than the dreaded HC or so it seemed to them at the time.
Desperadoes on both sides. Ugh!
