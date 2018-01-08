conflict zones, latest, Ukraine
Ukraine fires 120mm artillery on Donetsk People’s Republic positions breaking ceasefire and Minsk accords

Patrick Lancaster reporting from the DPR

  vierotchka says

    I was expecting something like that ever since the US delivered lethal weapons to Poroshenko. I’m afraid that is just the beginning…

  bevin says

    There is every chance that the gun was fired by NATO troops. In particular Canadian or US forces, who may or may not be seconded to the Ukrainian fascist army.
    In any case these provocations are wholly consistent with US contempt for international agreements, the laws of warfare and peaceful compromise.

    archie1954 says

      If we discover that such firing was in fact done by Canadian troops, we should force Trudeau or his Minister of Defense to defend it. I can’t imagine any rationale for breaking a ceasefire.

  archie1954 says

    The Western powers should be required to defend their decision to send heavy artillery to Ukraine considering that it is not upholding its responsibilities under the Minsk Accords. The US can mark up another failed state that it destroyed over the last few years.

