Documentary: I am fishhead – are corporate leaders egotistical psychopaths?

This documentary raises some interesting questions, but ultimately does not go far enough in exploring how society’s current structures tend to reward social irresponsibility and encourage the placement of non-empathetic, ruthless and emotionally impaired people in positions of authority, not simply in the business and banking world but in government. Still well worth watching for Peter Coyote’s masterly opening piece to camera, even if nothing else hits quite as hard as it should.
hey hey hey. i didnt watch it. but it seems to express my recent epiphany. we live in a psychopathocracy. some call it an oligarchy. thats true. some, i think erroneously, call it a dictatorship. but the most salient feature of our warmongering, people oppressing leadership is its psychopathology.
