VIDEO: “The US Government Killed MLK Jr.”

William Pepper details the responsibility of the US government for the assassination of Martin Luther King after more than 30 years’ investigation. As he explains here, he won a jury verdict against the US government for that assassination in a civil suit he brought for Coretta Scott King, widow of MLK Jr. Altho there were 2 snipers and their spotters in place, employed by the US, a 3rd shooter in bushes, a hired off-duty Memphis policeman, fired the fatal shot.

Note by James F. Tracy: The United States is especially fond of dedicating monuments, boulevards, even airports to the elected leaders and public officials its lettered agencies have murdered.

Dr. Pepper’s research and legal efforts that resulted in the 1999 King v. Jowers verdict elaborated on in the video left no doubt that the US government was directly involved in the April 4, 1968 assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. As Coretta Scott King remarked

The jury was clearly convinced by the extensive evidence that was presented during the trial that … the conspiracy of the Mafia, local, state and federal government agencies, were deeply involved in the assassination of my husband.

The indisputable facts brought to light in the case were blacked out entirely by US corporate media. Nor are they a topic of discussion in American college classrooms (let alone grade school), furthering the country’s gross inability to reflect on and come to terms with its complex history.

We further wonder when the likes of “Black Lives Matter” will be putting in a kick on how the public has been propagandized on how the most significant black figure of the past half century was killed.

