VIDEO: “Rethinking Putin: A talk by Prof. Steven F Cohen”

Prof. Stephen Cohen offers a rare, thoughtful and objective consideration of Vladimir Putin – not as a demon or a messiah – but as human being. Delivered on the annual Nation cruise, December 2, 2017, introduced by Nation Editor and Publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel.
Nice to find the old Yankee spirit of Mr.Deeds still alive and, in its gentle folksy way, still kicking. Agree 100% with every word. The amazing thing: This is news? This is “controversial”? A sign of how far the MSM have sunk. The vilification of Russian President by the MSM almost unprecedented; and is equalled only by its absolutely unprecedented vilification of US President Trump. What’s their game?
“The bird hath fouled its nest” — As You Like It
So sad that so many of “The Nation” writers fall into line repeating the corporate MSM fake news about Russiagate. The real Russiagate obviously was the US coup done by Victoria Nuland, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Oliver Stone’s latest movie “Ukraine On Fire” tells the story but you won’t see it in the corporate news.
