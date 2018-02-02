The “Nunes” memo

Embedded from googledocs
I just saw a comment on another website re the Memo, from an (ostensibly) Trump fan. The idea this person floated was that it’s “evidence” to support the idea of a Russia/DNC collusion to alter the 2016 election in favour of Clinton (yeah, that’s right) and then attempting to bring down an elected US President. Both of those conjectures ring true, but I imagine that it isn’t Russia.
I just hope this particular insanity doesn’t catch on, but if the Don has made his peace with the Adversary then this will be the official spin I foresee, and we’re in for literal Fire and Brimstone I think.
