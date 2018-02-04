latest, video, videos Published on February 4, 2018 Comments 6 WATCH: “first annual REAL fake news awards” written by Admin You’ve seen the GOP’s version, but now it’s time for the REAL fake news awards. Join James for this special edition of The Corbett Report where he hands out dinos to some of the biggest propoganda poisoners and fake news stinkers of 2017! Show notes here please share this with others to help spread the word:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
This was very much worth watching. Maybe, due to success, start a Monthly real fake news award?
Quora should be entered next year. It is continuously asking fake questions like:
1) Why is Russia such a hateful country?
2) Are Russians friendly IN THEIR OWN WAY?
3) Do Russia and China, LIKE AMERICA, provide help to victims of natural disasters?
4) Why is the UK destroying itself?
5) Should the UK become the 51st State of the Union?
Note there are never questions about why America is a hateful country, why American should not be broken up, why Iran should not nuke San Francisco, IF RUSSIA ASKED IT TO?
Quora needs investigating on the following levels:
1) Are bots generating questions according to a predefinedd political agenda?
2) If so, who owns and controls the bots?
3) Should Mr DeAngelo, CEO of Quora, a geek in his early 30s, be questioned under duress to learn the truth about Quora, the CIA/NSA, the MIC etc etc.
Mr DeAngelo does not allow tough questions to be asked about America….he censors them…..he may need some extraordinary rendition to allow him the opportunity of helping real news investigators with their enquiries….
It may also be helpful to identify his investors to do the same with them…..this is how Hitler and the Nazis behaved…..
Observation: 15 years ago the U.S. spent $5 billion per year on weather disasters, Katrina bumped that up ten fold to 50, in 2017 Houston alone cost $200, adding Florida and fires must pass $300 billion. Is the 60x increase in the cost of weather disasters a glitch, are my numbers wrong (NYT circa 2009)? 20 years ago my tomatoes would freeze in October, I would ski in October. 2 years ago I picked tomatoes in November. Yesterday the ski park that should be open through March closed, it’s in the 60s we have mosquitos, and shrubs are a out to bloom.
People talk of Grand solar minimum, interglacial period, ” chem trails”(?), etc. Al Gore does want control of carbon trading, U.N. does have agenda 21, there is a HARP project. All stories have bias but personal observation indicates change in climate. If I run a 2 stroke motor in a closed garage I will die; how could 8 billion people burning fuel and deforesting the planet not change the climate seems a relevant query.
I agree with most. But polar bears are dying because of manmade global warming, so how is this fake news?
Scientists overwhelmingly agree that global warming – that causes the melting of ice caps – is caused by human interference. But this does not prove that polar bears are dying because of a shortage of ice (the effect of global warming) . If you make this claim, it should be substantiated with valid evidence.
And there should also be an Award for “Fake Narratives”!
„Media, Independent and Mainstream: Fake News and Fake Narratives“: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2016/12/18/media-independent-and-mainstream-fake-news-and-fake-narratives/
Regards
