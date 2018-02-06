latest, Syria Published on February 6, 2018 Comments 26 Comment Set Free: “Russia wants to hack the Oscars” written by Admin In this our second go at opening comments on a Guardian article that doesn’t allow them, we are inviting your responses to “Russia wants to hack the Oscars:smear campaign targets Syrian nominee” by Olivia Solon, published Feb 6 2018. We will do our best to pass your views on the the relevant parties at the Guardian PLEASE SHARE TO HELP COMBAT SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIPClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on AddToAny (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
I would like to ask Olivia Solon and her editors if they have fact checked this piece.
Referring particularly to the assertions they dismiss as “Russian playbook” propaganda, did they look at the videos and other evidence and verify they did not show the director associating with known terrorists?
have they looked at how many White Helmets members have been proved to associate with terrorist outlets, and have they proved it is really just a small number or rogue element as Solon claims?
If yes to the above, what sources did they refer to in order to verify this?
do they agree this urgently needs to be cleared up before anyone can support either the White Helmets or the film?
In its accompanying film review the Guardian still likes to describe Aleppo as “a city without hope”. In the first seven months after the city’s liberation (January to July 2017) 405,420 displaced citizens begged to differ, as they returned back to Aleppo Governorate, 97% of which returned to their own homes. These are not fake news statistics made up by evil Rooskies in the basement of a St. Petersburg troll farm, rather they are based on data collected by the UN Migration Agency IOM. Furthermore, these numbers make a mockery of the film’s title, “Last Men in Aleppo”, as if the Al-Qaeda-affiliated White Helmets are the only men that really count in Aleppo.
#OscarsSoWhiteHelmets
Reblogged this on Susanna Panevin.
I know it’s naive but I am shocked on a daily basis by the moral blankness of the media. In just the last six or seven years it has changed from being a predictable sort of soft-proaganda that permitted basic assumptions of morality and had some ethical basis to terrifyingly extreme, wild-eyed agitprop.
If you look back to just 2010 or 2011 would you have believed then we would have these insane extremes of McCarthyism as we see now? It’s in some ways amusing but very worrying also. How long can this level of divorcement from reality combined with ferocious hate speech and warmongering carry on before it produces a global war?
Solon’s article is depraved and perverted: to twist her propaganda to amplify the self-deluded victim status of Fayyad himself is sickening. He was tortured for his art and his truth-telling: what monstrous inhuman regime would do that? The art of propaganda is subtlety: to invisibly manage the perception of the propagandised. No such nuance from Solon with her crude cliche?
The latest chapter in this ongoing criminal deception was yesterday’s chlorine attack on Saraqeb – as featured on last nights BBC News at Ten. Also featured was the “attack” on the hospital at Maarat al-Nusman – and some truly harrowing video of premature babies being treated as ragdolls. One of our WH heroes picked up one of the babies – without supporting its head – and gave a single rapid breath. I’m no medic: but that is not how you resuscitate a premature baby. Unfortunately, I can’t find the video: did anyone else see it?
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-42944033
I hope Solon is proud of what she is enabling?
So, we have Fayyad here perpetuating the myth that an exposed group of Western funded Al Qaeda members and affiliates who create lying war propaganda to support illegal regime change are in fact an independent civil defense rescue team with only humanitarian concerns. He films alongside these Al Qaeda members in white helmets, and helps to legitimise the image they use to lend credibility to their fabrications.
Are we now supposed to believe his story of torture, or be shocked at the opposition to his deliberately misleading documentary? What reasons has the Guardian article supplied to convince us that the accusations against Fayyad are misplaced? No reasons are given in fact. It is taken as a given despite strong arguments to the contrary, just as in the last article for the Guardian by Charlie Phillips wherein he states “the bravery of the White Helmets in Syria is beyond dispute”, despite the fact that it is heavily in dispute, and with credible and damning evidence.
Thank you for your excellent comment. Not only has Olivia Solon not provided any reasons to convince us that the accusations against Fayyad are misplaced, all of the embedded links in her latest piece lead back to The Guardian. This is not in any way, shape or form true journalism. It’s sadly yet another example of someone writing a story to fit with the script they’ve been given to support the official narrative in exchange for a paycheck.
The object is once again to capture the attention of that peculiar audience which only watches TV a couple of times a year, one of which is the Oscars.
To put pure propaganda on that programme is worth a lot for the Imperial publicists who toil daily in the news business and increasingly find that their audience is a little more critical.
Fayyad is obviously looking for a job at SOAS.
The success with which the Russia interfered nonsense has spread and taken hold is something that can only be explained in terms of mass psychology- the amazing thing is that not only is no evidence ever adduced to support it but it is, on the face of it, extremely improbable
It wasn’t easy but I actually read this piece of crud to the end. Her are my responses.
What playbook? Show us the playbook. Where is the evidence there is a “playbook” of any kind let alone a “Russian” one?
And hang on – If the “playbook” includes pointing out that Oscar nominees have been discovered to support mass murder isn’t that a pretty good playbook, even if it is Russian?
Yes it’s very like that, in that there’s no evidence they hacked the election and no evidence they are hacking the Oscars
But it is funded by Western governments and it is promoting people who openly support al Qaeda.
Finish the sentence Olivia. “Published pictures of his family and friends who either are members of terroist organisations or who are pictured with members of terrorist organisations.” Do you think we’re all STUPID?
He is friends with terrorists and claims he isn’t. What is that if not a liar and a terrorist sympathiser?
Oh I get it, so if his piece of shit film doesn’t win you’ll be saying “the Russian did it.”
Fayyad the terrorist sympathiser is baffled by people calling him a terrorist sympathiser. How can it be explained to him in terms he will understand?
Any evidence he was tortured? Any evidence he wasn’t a spy? He looks in good nick for someone who has been through that. I’m not convinced right now. Why did they let him go?
Yeah, but are you?
Very good! Solon, the inveterate fashionista? If I was about to be tortured: right at the front of my mind would be whether my tormentors Adidas were fake or not!
Would, uh, Syrian government or military torturers really wear fake Adidas (that are likely to stain easily with blood or sweat or other human excrescences) while torturing people?
Think about how unlikely that would be and then consider how sloppy Olivia Solon and The Guardian are as writer and editors respectively in allowing that detail to slip past their supposed eagle eyes. They must take their readers for idiots.
I’m thinking…painter and decorator…counter intelligence…know nothing time wasters. Of course, I could have been brainwashed by a satanic mastermind from Russia…sending electronic signals through cyberspace, perhaps. But that hasn’t worked because I’m a socialist and opposed to capitalist Russia. I used to work in a care home. It looks like the Guardian journalists have arrived there…in lost the plot, sleepy hollow dreamland.
You’re upsetting me. I need a safe space. I’m blocking everyone and hiding under my bed!
Thing is she is actually doing that! She’s hiding all her tweets again. She writes these lies and then hides behind claims of being “harassed” so she doesn’t have to defend her lies.
Woooh, Olivoyle … ever heard of ‘Reds under the bed’?
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/red_under_the_bed
You’re not safe even under there!
Ve haff vays off finding you, hee-hee-hee …
Reblogged this on In Gaza and commented:
Thanks to Off Guardian for offering a platform for honest criticism and discussion on Guardian smear pieces and war propaganda.
Related link: https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-the-mainstream-media-whitewashed-al-qaeda-and-the-white-helmets-in-syria/5624930
I penned a rebuttal to the equally-closed comments part 1 of the Guardian’s lovefest for al-Qaeda’s rescuers. Part 2 is same story writer, go figure.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-the-mainstream-media-whitewashed-al-qaeda-and-the-white-helmets-in-syria/5624930
And hats off to you Eva – you are one of the few honest Western reporters I’ve seen who actually tell the truth and give us some real insight into what is really happening in Syria – you deserve a medal too.
seconded
Nope, sorry. This is too much. The Russians want to hack the Oscars? Written by the same barely literate person who wrote that disgraceful hatchet job a while back on Beeley and Bartlett. The Guardian is finished. Forever. Done and dusted.
BTW – what on earth is up with Sibel Edmonds on Twitter lately?
Is there an online petition to sign to formally register objection to the proponents of terrorism being allowed an approving voice on mainstream media? If not can we start one?
Is this some sort of joke? You don’t have to smear someone like Fayyad as he is clearly propagandising for jihadi terrorists. And to show what his headchopping heroes of Aleppo are like here’s the moderate Zinki in Aleppo decapitating a twelve year-old boy’s head with a knife. Fayyad is utter scum but I suppose I’m Russian according to the Guardian despite being born and bred British. https://mobile.almasdarnews.com/article/aleppo-rebels-behead-a-child/
Thank you again to Off Guardian for allowing comments on the Guardian’s naked gatekeeping of truth and guardianship of power.
“The REAL “Last Men (and women) in Aleppo” are many but they are not the White Helmets.
The Oscar awards and nominations may give a veneer of respectability to these terrorist henchmen among the ruling elite but it will never erase their crimes in the eyes of the Syrian people and these days, history is not written by the most powerful, it is written by the people whose voices will no longer be silenced.
White Helmet propaganda has seduced droves of human beings with a genuine humanitarian reflex that has been exploited by this “centre-piece” perception-changing construct. The story told by the White Helmet media and PR agencies has elevated this Al Qaeda support group to celebrity cult status. The world has fallen in love with what should most horrify it, while the people of Syria have their voices asphyxiated by Hollywood glamour and transformational mass communication.
A world has been created in which it’s possible for Al Qaeda’s ‘Civil Defence’ to be honoured on the stage at the Carnegie Hall, a world in which the architects of war are heralded as the Ambassadors for Peace. This world would not be possible without The BBC, Channel 4 and The Guardian who are at the centre of the propaganda web that is engineering the terrifying truth out of the dirty war on Syria.”
http://21stcenturywire.com/2018/02/01/white-helmets-channel-4-bbc-guardian-architects-war/
And thank you Vanessa for your excellent reporting on what is really going on in Syria. If it wasn’t for people like yourself we would have no clue about what was really happening as there would be no challenge to the constant politically-motivated lies from MSM sites like the Guardian. ~You deserve a medal.
The article is literally like something out of the Onion. You could cut and paste it there and no one would think it was out of place. That smirking freak Fayyad. Friend of mass murderers posing like a move star. Sickening.
