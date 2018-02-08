Guardian’s “Putin stealing election” shows new wave of Russia-hate being rolled out

This appeared in the Guardian today (thanks to Peter in the comments for alerting us):
We won’t bother doing an analysis of its lies, stupidities and racism. Simon Tisdall, author of the piece, could easily find out the reason Putin is virtually certain to return as president isn’t because the election is rigged but because people in Russia overwhelmingly support him. Even Gallup admit that much. Even the more level-headed western outlets acknowledge it. It’s a fact beyond dispute. Putin doesn’t need to rig anything on order to win an election.
But Tisdall’s brutish conviction is proof against facts. Any facts, even Western-backed facts. Instead of doing even basic research he prefers to riff for umpteen paragraphs on something that is a total, demonstrable lie.
Fact-based reality is not the one Tisdall and his peers live in any more. They don’t see it. And when it’s presented to them they think it’s Kremlin propaganda. In the matter of Russia they have become over the last few years blind and deaf to reason and fact. They are the most dangerous of deceivers – those who believe their own lies. Even the best of them now truly thinks anyone who questions their Russia=Evil narrative is a paid Kremlin agent. These well-paid supposedly well-educated people are on Twitter literally asking anyone who challenges them what the weather is like in St. Petersburg.
The sheer wanton deception, the outright, blunt and brutal propagandising is getting worse. It’s attaining new heights of spittle-flying hate. And in concert the war drums are beating again in Syria and Ukraine.
And we can be sure this is going to continue up until and for some while after the Russian election is done.
Supposing any of us live that long.
Because, without unnecessary alarmism, we have to be aware xenophobia of this magnitude comes with a risk. In the past it has always been a prelude to war. And if this current case isn’t an exception, humanity is not going to survive. Not even those Guardian journos snug in their cosy hubris. Hubris isn’t bomb-proof sadly.
The Guardian allowed comments on this article for six whole hours. Long enough to make it clear the suicidal, fact-blind, cultist insanity ATL is not shared by most who read it. Yes there are predictable cries of “putinbots” and predictable agenda-setting claims such as that Corbyn needs to be tougher on Putin (look forward to this becoming a major facet of the next UK general election), but for all that it’s the rational observations that get the most upvotes. And that’s even after the mods have scoured and censored as is their wont.
Here are a couple of the best.
‘… “For years,” the [US Senate minority report] said, “Vladimir Putin’s government has engaged in a relentless assault to undermine democracy and the rule of law in Europe and the US. Mr Putin’s Kremlin employs an asymmetric arsenal that includes military invasions, cyber-attacks, disinformation, support for fringe political groups, and the weaponisation of energy resources, organised crime, and corruption”…’
Dear Mr Tisdall, are you sure the people who researched and compiled that report weren’t hired hacks from Hollywood who normally write scripts for science fiction movies?
Has anyone else noticed that the arsenal Moscow supposedly employs to undermine democracy and the rule of law in Europe and the US is the very same arsenal (plus more, such as using other countries’ impeachment laws to get rid of Presidents the US doesn’t like, as in Brazil in 2016) that the US uses to erode and weaken democracy and stability across the world including Europe?
LikeLike
“obviously rigged poll” – er, Honduras?
“screams of outrage from the West” – er, whimpers of ‘where’s that?’ AND – isn’t that where we sent an awful lot of electronic surveillance equipment to help that nice man we got into government last time? You know, the one that let’s us use the country for a military base – sopoooo strategically useful. Was a little worried there that closing down the computers when the opposition was obviously winning was a tad blatant, but, no. That nice man has been endorsed by US and UN. Oh, you are worried about the UN delegation investigating the election fraud, er, sorry, result? One’s from Guatemala, one’s from El Salvador and one’s from, yes, of course, the US. No problems there. I don’t think anyone’s reporting the riots in the streets, the protest marches and the 30 dead. Result.
LikeLike
Boris Johnson or Sergei Lavrov? End of……….
LikeLike
The easiest way to dismember this nonsense is to talk to ten real Russians. Real Russians were seriously alarmed by the ‘nuke Russia’ Hillarybilly psycho nonsense in 2016, not because they seriously believed it, but they worried that in a mad world, could they easily disregard it? Amazingly enough, real Russian people who hope to have babies do not want depleted uranium in their neighbourhoods.
These ordinary Russians have no interest in invading eastern Europe, bombing America and really have no desire for war with Ukraine. They are interested in things like going out with friends, having a nice holiday, meeting interesting people, finding a partner to marry and raise a family with. They are, in other words, exceedingly normal people.
They do not take kindly being told that the man they desire as President does not represent them. I can say with certainty that President Putin represents Russians considerably more diligently than the Washington patsies found in Western European offices of state. If I were a Russian citizen, I would vote for him, despite him not being either Jesus Christ MkII nor a drunken puppet of Western bankers.
As a UK citizen, I do not expect President Putin to agree to win-lose deals with the UK, his job as Russian President is to ensure that dodgy UK charlatans do not screw his country something chronic. I would consider him amenable to deals which benefits both parties. Watch Washington try and trash anything like that….
Mercifully, Russians take little notice of UK media. Hopefully they realise that fewer and fewer Brits do either……
LikeLike
What I find grotesque, bizarre and frightening is the attitude of the journalists in relation to grooming the public to support war, as if they won’t end up frying too like everyone else! They reallys seem immune to rational thought and the dangers of demonizing Russia and the seemingly inexorable momentum towards WW3. Do they believe they’ll escape the nuclear holocaust ’cause they write for the Guardian? The way they appear to think is truly frightening and underneath the brittle liberal gloss their extraordinarily reactionary too. They are all, basically, neoconservatives with a dreadful, sanctimonious tone that’s insufferably smug. They love putting their virtue on display and preen themselves like peacocks.
LikeLike
Not just Gallup, The Pew Research Centre found high levels of confidence (amongst Russian citizens) in Putins leadership.
http://www.pewglobal.org/2017/06/20/president-putin-russian-perspective/
But as we all know, the Guardian long ago abandoned fact based journalism – its one of the reasons so many articles are evicerated BTL.
By the way, which leader is Tisdall referring to?
Does he seriously expect the laughing stock of Europe, or at least her own party, Theresa May, to make weighty pronouncements about a sovereign leader who enjoys the kind of national goodwill she can only dream about?
In contrast I can hardly wait for Zoe Williams next bout of tabloid style sycophancy for the horrific HRC.
LikeLike
Odd that his diatribe against Russian elections is a description of British ones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As already said, Catte is VV Putin’s gf.
LikeLike
Vera? as in polycythemia vera. You should definitely see a doctor
LikeLike
The Guardian is actually getting worse and worse when covering foreign policy and especially the West’s official enemies, who are slammed in the dock, with the charges shouted at them, but rarely, if ever allowed to come with a word in their defence or even the opportunity to deny the charges or protest their innocence.
Let’s face it, the western media is grooming the public for the next war… WW3, yet the hacks at the Guardian seem strangely and frighteningly sanguine about the prospect. I often wonder, just how stupid does one have to be to write for the Guardian these days?
LikeLike
The Guardian joins the BBC in attacks of all sorts on Russia, China and Syria. The BBC has been giving almost daily reports of child deaths in Gouta while never mentioning the mortar bombs that go the other way, unguided, into resedential areas of Damascus. No mention either of mass child deaths in Yemen which is being treated like a WW2 ghetto. The same goes for Idlip. Alongside such slanted coverage we also have the “analysts” who assure us “Yes! The Russians really are after our guts for garters. Believe me Old Boy!” The “experts” have never been more obviously run by the MoD, some are right out of the bunker. The recent intensity of this avalanche of propaganda suggests things are being geared up in preparation for War. Maybe there is something they haven’t told us, like the date?
The Guardian has swung hard Right and can never recover it’s reputation. Thank Goodness for sites like this!!
LikeLike
Tried to read the original article but foundered after a few paragraphs. It wasn’t so much the (de haut en bas) tone but the evidence free content. Tisdall is almost unreadable anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You were fortunate not to reach the comments. Albion has become an albatross
LikeLike
There were lot of the usual – and possibly to some extent astroturf – Russophobic comments, but many intelligent ones as well. And, as Catte says, the latter tended to get more up-votes. And that is allowing for the moderator censorship.
LikeLike