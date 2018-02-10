Comment set Free on: “the Guardian View on Syria: the suffering grows and the world turns away”

Once again, the Guardian has a major article on Syria that isn’t open for comments BTL, and once again we are opening comments here instead on:
“the Guardian View on Syria: the suffering grows and the world turns away”
Just note that in seven paragraphs of concern about Russia’s alleged preference for bombing over diplomacy, hypocrisy over the plight of refugees and handwaving concerns for US “mission creep”, this article entirely fails to mention:
- who is actually fighting whom
- the humanitarian relief efforts by Russia and other countries
- the innocent civilians dying as a result of “rebel” action
- the fact the “rebels” are al Nusra and ISIS terrorists
- the fact the White Helmets are allies of al Nusra and ISIS
- the fact the US is in Syria illegally without consent from the elected government
- the fact Russia is in Syria legally, with the consent of the elected government
- the fact the Sochi peace talks are being deliberately undermined by the US, its allies and terrorist assets
- the fact the US’s illegal presence is putting us in danger of a major confrontation between nuclear powers.
Should read:
The Guardian View on Syria: the suffering of the readership grows and turns away”
But they really are loosing the propaganda game as most don’t believe them. The bubble they exist in now is so far away from reality it is quite breath taking.
“… and The World turns away”. Let us hope so, because the so called International Community has notched up 3.3 Million corpses in the ME alone. Thank God for Putin; if it had not been for Russian intervention in 2013 Syria would have suffered the same horrors of occupation and dismemberment by The World (Guardian euphemism for the A-Z-C) as Libya, Iraq, Sudan, Serbia and the Ukraina. As it is, Dr.Assad’s country has suffered the horrors of war but is emerging “bloody but unbowed”; with every hope of forging a more secure future in a more stable Middle East founded on The Arch of Stability that is being rebuilt before our eyes — right across the ME, from Syria, Lebanon and Iraq to Iran.
NATZO and “our irresistible armed might” (to quote our Minister of War under the TB.Liar regime) is being kicked out of the ME, no wonder the Guardian is crying.
One thing is certain, the Guardian is getting no money from me. They must be desperate because they have this big yellow streamer at the start asking for money, and then another one at the end asking again. Don’t they get it that they have lost their readers through the absolute garbage they are publishing, in the name of news!!! Why go to the Guardian, anyway, when you can get the same so-called ‘news’ from CNN or the BBC?
