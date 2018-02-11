Comment set Free: “The epic failure of our age, how the west let down Syria”

Technically speaking this latest of our ‘comment set free’ pieces was open for comment on the Guardian. But since it was only open for two hours and since the comments were pruned after they were closed (204 comments at closing, down to 189 comments now), we think this qualifies. So please feel free to have your say here on:
The West let down Syria by not ploughing it with bombs (as they did in Iraq killing 1m)? Yeah, right.
Humanitarianism is a pretext for the Wests replacement of Assad with another Sunni puppet thereby isolating Iran and its growing influence in the (formerly US-dominated) oil rich region. Yet, as with Nato’s buildup on Russia’s borders, nuclear ww3 with Russia is a risk th elites are prepared to take as their global capitalist empire enters disarray since the 2008 crash.
It’s their imperial crisis that’s animating these insane policies, not the madness of individual leaders (Obama started all this, not Bush). This is why having an actual madman in the White House (Dr Trumplove) only compounds the dangers. The world needs to revolt, for its own sake.
LikeLike
“If the moral leadership at the top of the organisation is not there, we cannot have you as a partner” – Penny. Mordaunt, International Development Secretary
[Not to condone aid workers using prostitutes] but does the hypocrisy of the UKGov know no bounds? Other aid partners that may also have their moral leadership brought into question include child beheaders Nour al-Din al-Zenki, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (al-Nusra), Free Syrian Police …and of course the jewel in the crown of UKAID and the FCO – the White Helmets?
LikeLike
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are leaving the Guardian than ever and advertising revenues across the Drainstream media are falling fast. For the price of 50 mcg/mL of Fentanyl we can continue to pretend that The Scott Trust and HSBC are completely unbiased and only want to save you and whatever Middle Eastern populations are currently in the firing line.
Thank you, seriously…thank you.
LikeLike
Ketamine does it for me; a horse tranquilliser. The Off Switch is a much safer option.
LikeLike
Please keep doing this! There will be many more such articles in future, all closed for comments. We desperately need alternative forums for free speech since Facebook and Twitter are slowly succumbing to censorship also.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on An Outsider's Sojourn II (The Journey Continues).
LikeLike
The author of the Guardian ‘forgot’ to mention the following info
Whose sarin?
Seymour M. Hersh
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v35/n24/seymour-m-hersh/whose-sarin
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops, that was a silly mistake wasn’t it. Just like Olivia Solon forgot to talk to any of the numerous serious and well-respected journalists who have gone on record saying the White Helmets are a fake organisation funded by NATO member states to promote intervention in Syria.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear folks,
In a not-very-amusing non-coincidence, Friday’s BBCR4 ‘Today’ featured an equally disgusting ‘We have to do something!’ item involving Yawn Humphrys and someone from the goddam RUSI.
I transcribed it here —
https://markdoran.wordpress.com/2018/02/10/syriana/
— and am gradually adding commentary on the 30 or so disgusting moments that it contained.
Readers are adding splendid observations of their own (scroll down): would people hereabouts like to add more…?
Thanks.
MD
LikeLike
Loved that transcription. It reads like a Key Stage 1 ‘news presenting’ classroom activity; bring your own crayons.
Utterly disgraceful for a ‘flagship’ current events program on R4. Alas, all too typical.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Professor Dr Piers Robinson.
LikeLike
Thanks for doing this OffG, saw it linked on Vanessa Beeley’s Twitter. I was going to comment on the article on the Fraudian but they closed before I had the chance.
I was going to ask Tisdall if he ever looked at any sources that present a different view, or if he got all his information from the US State Department and the UK Foreign Office. I was going to ask him if this was the new interpretation of “balance” at the Fraud.
LikeLike
I had an almost identical experience. The comments closed almost immediately, obviously due to the overwhelming response below the line. Has anyone also noticed articles closing inside a few minutes with the announcement “opened for comments in error”? I think this is a sign of great weakness and fear in the mainstream at the moment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These parallel-universe articles about the West’s completely fictitious ‘failure to act’ are always rolled out when ‘our side’ is meeting reverses and a spurious humanitarian face is needed for ramped up intervention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone outside the tiny bubble of the western states and state-sponsored media knows the US and NATO are backing ISIS and al-Nusra in Syria, just as they know the White Helmets are a branch of the mercenary and jihadist enterprise. In fact even the state actors mostly know this and the only people who genuinely don’t believe it at all are the media stenographers such as Tisdall, picked for their gullibility and susceptibility to bribery and flattery, and who are living in a parallel reality, completely isolated from any real world interactions, meeting and talking only with other media people or their managers in the state departments who make sure the delusional thinking is perpetuated.
Tisdall’s version of events does not exist anywhere but inside this tiny bubble of groupthink that controls our mainstream media. Even most of its readers don’t believe what they read any more. But the bubble continues, becoming more and more estranged from reality,becoming ever more cultist and inured to reason. In five or ten years they will simply not matter any more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a pitty that the Guardian despite other sources simply publishes US war propaganda even Robert F Kennedy jr explained how and why Syria is an US pipeline war with no other than commercial gains a goal. Since World War 2 the only country fometting wars and coups all over the world for more than 70 years now. Not Syria, not Iraq, not Yemen, not Iran, not North Korea
LikeLike
I know its not really the point of the post but perhaps it is still worth pointing out that the Guardian is given a brutal pasting below the line.
I just wish someone would hand Tidsall a dot-to-dot book explaining the link between US policies in places like Syria and the tens of thousands of MENA families wandering round Europe trying to find a place where they are not being bombed or plagued by Jihadi extremists?
LikeLike
Is there any information on what comments were taken down after the thread was closed? That would be in addition to the comments censored during the two hours the thread was open I take it?
LikeLike
The fact that Tinsdale writes:
” Ten days earlier, Assad had launched just such an attack, in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus. Sarin nerve gas dropped from the air killed more than 1,000 people, hundreds of them children.”
shows it is complete propaganda. That Assad used sarin gas has been totally and comprehensively debunked a long time ago.
Does the Guardian think its readers are goldfish that forget lies? Or is the Guardian merely adopting the Goebbels mantra that of you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it.
LikeLike
Actually, Goebbels also wrote “The truth is always stronger than the lie.” Btw, I fear The Guardian doesn’t really know how much they lie because they’ve repeated so many lies so often, by now they believe what they write, poor deluded things.
LikeLike
What The Guardian believes is that if it doesn’t gift wrap the propaganda packages it receives from its handlers in the government-and append proper bylines to the resulting ‘stories’ (and they don’t call them stories for nothing)- the cheques will stop coming.
Credibility is not the problem: the purpose of this propaganda is not to demonstrate that black is white but to create the sens that it would be unwise to dismiss the idea summarily.
” Although some supporters of Assad have called the links between the White Helmets and al qaeda into question both the Foreign Office and The Guardian have shown that such charges are unfounded…”BBC (coming soon)
LikeLike
It’s extraordinary that ‘journalists’ like Simon Tisdall apparently suffer from the delusion that anybody still believes this blatant war propaganda, which is about on a par with that produced in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. One can only speculate about his motives . . . The heartening thing, though, is that the vast majority of commenters btl were utterly scathing about what he wrote . . .
LikeLike
Aren’t you running a bit rough shot over history?
The ‘war propaganda’ in the ’30s was spread predominantly by the Americans and the British and directed against the Germans who didn’t want war at all.
And yes, it is as vile today as then and as blatant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Karin. Do you have links for that? Newspaper articles from the 20s & 30s online. I was born 5 years before the War, and only started to take an interest in the A-Z-C around the end of the century when — to my utter bewilderment — I saw my country helping the USA to drop more bombs on Serbia than Nazi Germany had done, then going on to rape Iraq on a pack of blatant and shameless lies. So my reconstruction of FUKUSA policy toward Germany in the inter-War years is pretty much coloured by books such as A Century of War, and The Hitler-Chamberlain Conspiracy. In brief, I now believe that FUKUSA regimes were sympathetic to Fascism in Europe generally, Hit and Muss were “Our Bulwark against Communism”. FUKUSA gave Hitler military-industrial, financial and diplomatic support for Germany’s re-armament, and had the RAF fly Franco in to help the Luftwaffe complete the Fascist takeover of Spain. My take, based only on a few post-War sources, is that Hitler was our friend in those days; only when the treacherous swine bit the hand that fed him, and attacked FUKUSA instead of attacking Communist Russia, did our MSM regard Hitler and the Nazis as the rabid dogs they truly were. I would be grateful for online MSM sources from the inter-War years to correct my above misconceptions.
LikeLike