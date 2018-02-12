“Russian Hacking”, a dangerous delusion

by Kit
The Guardian published this short opinion piece today, its headline reads:
America lost a cyberwar to Russia in 2016. When will we have truth?
Refuting the stale claims repeated in the headline, and expanded upon in the prose, is but the work of a moment. Hitchens’ razor states that any claim made without evidence, can be dismissed without evidence. A Yale professor should know that. Therefore the refutation of the claim “Russia hacked the election” can be made in three simple words: No, they didn’t.
Job done. I consider the article dealt with. But now we have to deal with the undertone. Now we have deal with why this article is scary.
The scary part of this article isn’t the war-like talk about Russia.
The scary part isn’t that this seemingly delusional man is apparently a professor at one of the most auspicious institutes of learning in the Western world (although, that is cause for some concern).
The scary part isn’t an elitist “academic” sweepingly dismissing the electoral process of his own country, and ignoring the majority will of his countrymen.
No, the scary part is that he really, really means it. This isn’t propaganda, in the old sense of that word. This isn’t misinformation to spread an agenda. This is full-blown delusion. He genuinely believes the Russians are at “cyber war” with America.
To be crystal clear about this – there is literally ZERO evidence to support this. The Mueller investigation is limping along, revealing absolutely nothing (except that the FBI wanted Hillary to win). The Steele dossier is revealed to have been paid for by the DNC.
There is no evidence. And yet he believes.
Russia has become the great, Orwellian “enemy”. The unseen force behind all our ills. Russian trolls are to blame for Brexit (even though they’re not), and Catalonia (again, untrue) and Donald Trump. Russian trolls were even blamed for hacking the winter Olympics.
This is scary. Scary because it demonstrates that the liberal elite of the USA, and its vassal states, have totally lost their minds. They live in a fantasy world, an un-reality. And they will believe anything that is convenient, anything that supports their un-reality, even if it puts them on a path to real war.
That should terrify everybody.
I am not convinced they do believe it anymore, it is just toxic to careers to come clean, so everybody is locked into the ridiculous charade.
It happens with everything in places where you are sacked for not being omnipotent every day of your life.
Clinton is finished anyway: she lost to an anti-establishment woman groper. That takes serious talent in election losing….
The problem is all the folks in the Democratic tent who think they are not finished but are bound up in Russia hating.
The best solution is for a third candidate to emerge for 2020 who obliterates the DNC machine so badly that the brand is finished.
Then America could start again……and the world could relax. Maybe….
LikeLike
What’s the evidence for the claim that we ‘should all be terrified’?
Someone says so.
Cognitive dissonance is normal for maintaining a narrative drama in place of a true relationship.
Finding that out is disturbing and an encounter with fear. The world is not what it had seemed. people are not as I thought. Nothing is as I thought.
The desire to ‘see’ blindness and error in others operates the presumption that ‘we’ see what ‘they’ don’t. Then we all learn to see each other’s blind spots while oblivious to our own.
In some sense terror operates a sense of coercive limit on human thinking and behaviour. Some of this may be associated with events outside immediate human intent such as comets raining destruction, and others with a malign intent, or a cunning manipulative deceits that hack into our terror and shape it to operate us.
When something is ‘set off’ or launched as a political (budget) agenda, like ‘cyberwar fear’, it speaks to me of a device by which to capture and control the market or mindshare that has been induced into the digital playground with free sweeties, promises of extra power or productivity, or the fear of missing out or being left behind when the uptake becomes a social norm rather than a faction.
One already implied factor is budgets. Milking budgets (taxpayer money and the exploitable wealth of common assets), is the nature of an addictive habit. Sell the family silver – and the family into slavery and sickness rather than NOT get the ‘hit’ that has been accepted in place of true relationships.
But behind the greed or fear-driven appetite is the manipulative working of needy greedy people of influence to operate a hidden agenda than that of their own fantasy gratification in terms of power over and status within their world. The wish for control is the basis for being phished by manipulations that operate through the blindspot of their own self predications, of beliefs and definitions.
The contagion of fear’s manipulation spreads like yeast through the whole batch, to replace a true sense of self worth with a driven sense of need – and to ‘bless’ that neediness with the symbols and idols of righteousness or rationalisations based upon wishing something to be true that is not, or that something true be other than it is.
That truth is the first casualty of war is asserted by the factioning or splitting off of mind-capture to the call to war. But truth is not competing (and interlocked or entangled) narrative identities.
The mind is the great receiver, but in setting filters of bias, becomes the great deceiver, such that we run as a state of cognitive dissonance while believing our world to be real and to validate and justify our actions and reactions.
While attention is diverted, changes operate in plain sight that move the goalposts while we were not looking. Willingness to abide with what is, without recoil or contraction into reactive states, is never going to grow as an act of war, although such intent will ‘find’ all the insights by which to more subtly exchange a real relationship for a false idol that cannot and does not know you.
What is this ‘real relationship’?
Is it not that which is so terrifying that we hide it behind terror symbols of diversion and displacement so as to ‘escape’ the mind we think our own?
You can run into a wood until you are running out again – unless of course you run in circles. The thinking mind has been made a false god. It takes all the time you give it to think some more. Mind capture starts at home – and draws reflections or sets up ‘witnesses’ from ‘abroad’ to act out its experience of disconnect, power seeking and terror evasion.
It was said that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. But that is a self reinforcing loop.
Vigilance is needed that fears do not run in denial – as shadow governance that operates in broad daylight – yet through our blindspot.
Desire for Sanity, Wholeness,as a true healing of mind, has cause to be grateful for our brother in life for the illumination of blindspots or self-denials otherwise hidden in our own thinking. Perhaps through honesty of being and perhaps via attempt to coerce and manipulate. Either way, if the purpose is waking from entanglement in insanity, the result will serve purpose.
Freedom to know the choice by which we live, is part of the freedom to align our choice in a greater life than old thinking that attempt to manage or control in a sense of fear-framed or fear-conditioned thinking. What other quality of thinking could inform or embody our desire?
The hacker of the mind must fear the loss of the power that they think to have gained at another’s expense. No matter how successful they may seem, there is always the underlying terror of the loss of, or penalty exaction for the ‘power’ they wanted, invested in and substituted for in the mind of a believed reality experience.
But of course their experience will be of an alien will seeking to undermine and destroy them.
Jesus said it in the parable of the tenant farmers killing the messengers of the Master.
The would be possessors are possessed by their own misidentification, to war upon anything that would expose the true relation to that which is upstream to the effects.
So, insofar as you uncover fears, don’t deny them while cock crows of the dawning. But bring them to truth instead of attempting to protect or force-fit them into an framing of thought and experience that seems overwhelmingly and dramatically real.
LikeLike
Well I am terrified, and have been for some time. Churchill’s adage about the Americans doing the right thing but only after they had done everything else, is no longer true. They haven’t done the right thing in recent memory, and the power elite have bullied the American people into several logical inconsistencies. So lack of support for mad dog invasions means treason, failure of robotic maudlin support for their so-called heroes means sedition, (no matter those heroes have risked their life because they were unemployable and in need of wages to support their families), failure of Stepford fealty to Israeli raptors means anti-semitism, lack of acceptance of crumbling infrastructure so chemical and nuclear weapons can be maintained and expanded means cowardice, and any number of others.
This all looks unstable and unsustainable but what next?
LikeLike
One also has to appreciate the extreme partisan nature of American politics, which is tribal to a frightening degree. People and families are often split along these lines to a degree that I’ve always found absurd. As a European I’ve often been staggered that anyone can take US politics seriously. To me it always seemed a grotesque farce, often a bloody one and bizarre.
American culture and history, from the very beginning, has been saturated with deep-rooted fear, hypocrisy, violence, massacre, genocide, slavery, puritanism, religious fanaticism, brutality, paranoia, manifest destiny, brazen imperialism, self-righteousness, sanctimony, visionaries and delusions of greatness and one’s place in God’s plan for the New Jerusalem, helped along by providence.
That the place was an imperialist project from the very start and has been an expanding empire from the beginning, swallowing everyone and everything in its path… cannot be denied, though it’s a kind of heresy to point this out…. is troubling. Where does it stop… the imperial expansion?
What’s really frightening today is that the ‘left’ and ‘liberals’ have lurched to the right and now accept what sounds like the core values of Republicanism virtually without question, whilst all the time pretending they are really ‘progressives’ at heart. For example, Rolling Stone magazine that recently had a glowing and uncritical review of that charlatan and fantasist Luke Harding’s absurd book about Trump colluding with the Kremlin to steal the presidential election. Well, they didn’t do a very good job did they, if Clinton received three million more votes than Trump? Yet, instead of examining the flaws in their own system, they choose to blame the Russians! Pathetic, absurd and rather scary.
LikeLike
Apparently this man Snyder has form. Here he is again, falsifying WW1, WW2 and the destabilization of the Ukraina as “‘acts of de-colonization”:
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2015/06/05/snyd-j05.html
Apparently Snyder also moves in dubious company: The US council on Foreign Relations whose other memGobers include such high profile criminals and public liars as Dick “911” Cheney, Colon “Destroy their Sewage System” Powell, “Mad” Maddy Albright, Ma and Pa Clinton, Paul “WMD” Wolfoshitz and George “White Helmets” Soros. The only star missing from this Galaxy of World Class Liars is the great TB himself; but two of Tony’s employers are represented: Goldmann-Sachs and the Carlyle arms group. Yes, such people can do the world a lot of damage, have proved that in the MENA, the Balkans and the Ukraina, and are obviously planning to do even more by first defaming and then attacking Russia.
I got some good advice from the Readers Digest in the 1940s: to avoid falling for confidence men, watch your morals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once one knows that witches really exist and one believes in them, the next step… a belief in witchcraft, is easy; and those who question, or deny, these facts or self-evident truths, are obviously part of the conspiracy of evil too.
It actually gets worse. If one questions too much too loudly, this undermines the fight against evil and indicates one is soft on evil and the evil-doers and one becomes a target for those who know the truth, that evil is all around us and we are under daily attack from invisible forces and all our woes and ‘defeats’ come, not from ourselves, but from the interference of the evil ones and those that collude with them.
This is all extremely dangerous. The simplistic way our culture divides people into two categories, the good and the bad, those who know the truth and those in the service of lies. When lines in a cultural war are being drawn, almost on a scale that reminds one of a religious schism, one should be nervous, alert, concerned and wary… because ‘religious’ conflict and even warfare could be just around the corner.
Of course much of this is aimed at outlawing and demonizing the Russians, preparing and grooming the public for war with them. We seen and heard it all before. It’s how we sell and justify our new-style imperialist wars these days.
Once one ‘knows’ that evil exists, what it looks like and where it comes from, in this case Russia; everything falls neatly into place and follows easily and is all really, merely, details to be fitted into the bigger narrative… the narrative of warfare and being forced to defend oneself from secret attacks from the forces of evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think of The Guardian’s writers as suicide bombers-ready to explode the last traces of their credibility and prospects of honest employment in the future at a moment of crisis.
For that is what Syria represents: a crisis for the Empire which depends upon victory after victory to maintain the momentum without which it will shrivel up and die.
The imperial project is to transform the global hegemony of capitalism-from which few corners of the earth are excluded, in which the great majority of mankind are involved-into the total rule of the ruling class of the United States. The object is end all resistance to the system as defined and governed by the American based plutocracy. Imagine your own dystopia-the details may be at issue but the fact of
billions being subject to a ruthless caste of exploiters, under constant surveillance, tightly policed, is a given.
And Syria stands in the way- if Washington, and its creatures in the region, including Israel and Saudi Arabia is held off, if Syria survives in its current form then the imperial project will be dead. Not just frustrated but dead.
It is because Syria is so important that the position of Israel is crucial during the coming weeks, because Israel has no purpose in the world but to act as Washington’s attack dog. Those who hold that it serves as a refuge for Jews are as mistaken as those who regard Jews as dominant in the United States or the
western world It is very convenient for the Empire for Israel to be seen as an angry, irrational ally prone to breaking the trammels of moderation and apt, thanks to a collective PTSD, to engage in mindless violence at the drop of a hat.
Nothing could be further from the truth-if Israel bombed the USS Liberty it did so at the behest of the US Deep State, when Israel attacks Gaza it does so because the US wants it to do so, for imperial purposes.
Israelis are the victims of imperialism and its foreign based supporters are acting, most unconsciously but many with full knowledge of their roles, to advance the interests of the Empire, as defined by the neocons who have dominated US foreign policy for decades and who have both promoted and extended the rule of the fascists who now dominate Israeli government.
For the neocons defeat in Syria which will mean the end of an advance through North Africa and the Middle East to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India and Central
Asia will mean an end to their hopes of tipping Iran back into their camp. This will give Russia and China the space and time that they need to roll the Empire back in Latin America, Europe, Africa and south east Asia.
It is because Syria is so crucial as a barrier to the inexorable advance of the empire
that we can assert that nobody genuinely committed to human freedom and the liberation of the human race can be a supporter of the current assault on Syria, and the propaganda campaigns being waged by warmongers against Russia, Iran and China.
LikeLike
The Guardian provides direction exactly as a compass needle re-magnetised in opposite polarity. It remains useful for navigation. Travel away from the direction indicated to enjoy safe passage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Evidence? Damn Kit! The evidence is because they are Russian!
That is R-U-S-S-I-A-N!
We won against the Soviets and we brought the wall down so we could build it in our country. And so the EVIL EMPIRE fell at our feet!
But we are Americans and geography isn’t our strongest suit. And if it is a guy with a Russian name that is hacking the internet that constitutes ALL RUSSIANS and PUTIN himself. It is just logical because EVIL can do that sort of stuff.
And if truth be known, Tubularsock misses the little Commie under the bed. It was like losing a childhood friend.
So it is comforting for Tubularsock to have a Russian “Threat” back under the bed. Brings nostalgic feelings.
And you Kit are looking for evidence. We KNOW those Russian did IT because if they didn’t then we may have to look at or ourselves …… ain’t going to happen!
LikeLike
Well, I for one shall not be cowed by your exhortation that “we should all be scared” – why should anyone fear the decline of Western Hegemony ? These are no more than the last thrashings and writhings of the unholy beast.
LikeLike
are you serious? do you know how many weapons the beast has? (well nobody does) what do you think the beast is going to do with those weapons when the walls are closing in? what do you think hes doing with the secret weapons even now? whats raining on you from the sky right now? what are you breathing? what nano particles and microwaves are permeating your body? this should frighten everyone.
LikeLike
Being afraid is not the same as being cowed. Being afraid is a rational response to danger, and we are all in a lot of danger these days. But none of us need be cowed by it. We can face facts and do what we can to save what we can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh is it because of their staggering glut of nuclear weapons? Their unstable simpleton leader? Their deep core of racial hatred? Their nonstop crimes of acquisition? Their delusional thinking? Their preferred defense mechanism being projection?
All dangerous.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Worldtruth.
LikeLike
The BTL comments aren’tgoing his way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very clear explanation & well put.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on leruscino.
LikeLike