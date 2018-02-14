latest, video, videos
WATCH: Former UK ambassador to Syria on how imperialism is being redefined as a liberal ideal

Peter Ford, former ambassador to Syria (2003-6) speaking at the “Imperialism on Trial” symposium in Derry, Ireland. He describes the weasel words and manipulative language used to redefine old ideas of imperialism as a liberal ideal. “Defending human rights”, he says, is simply a modern construct of the Victorian meme of the “White Man’s Burden” – the mendacious idea that the countries invaded by the British Empire needed and welcomed the invaders as a civilising and educational force.

If you have a Youtube account please take the time to follow Eva Bartlett there.

  1. tubularsock says

    The amazing thing is that people still fall for it ………

    “Defending human rights” by bombing their country …… a bit of a disconnect don’t you think?

    Tubularsock has always loved the “White Man’s Burden” trope.

    It almost makes one feel “Imperialism” is a good thing. And of course it is UNLESS it’s those Russians!

  2. summitflyer says

    Very good that Peter Ford would open up and tell it like it is , I guess he would have been sacked unceremoniously quickly had he done so while still an ambassador for the UK .
    Too bad that we don’t have many more of this caliber to open up to the public.

  3. Geneva Washington says

    Thanks. He is a very decent and sincere man who has been an insider and walked away from it. Not easy to do. Kudos to him.

