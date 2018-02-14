WATCH: the Dutch Foreign Minister in 2016 lying about Putin to inflame fears of Russian invasion

Halbe Zijlstra, Dutch Foreign Minister has confessed he has been lying for some time about an alleged personal encounter with Vladimir Putin – which, it turns out never actually happened. His completely bogus and dangerously warmongering narrative of hearing Putin describe a Hitleresque plan for a “greater Russia” (involving annexing Belarus, the Baltics, Ukraine and Kazakhstan) had been doing the rounds since 2016. Presumably Zjilstra felt it would enhance his career and reputation to have a narrative like this to share. Did he not also realise he was helping to create an atmosphere of fear and hysteria that could – and still could – ignite a global nuclear war?Just how cultist and brainwashed are Europe’s political class these days?
Here’s Zijlstra telling a captive audience his completely made-up story back in 2016, when everyone believed him:
Dutch Foreign Minister in trouble after he admits lying about meeting Putin in 2006 in his dacha (holiday house). This is what FM Halbe Zijlstra said during a speech in 2016. (including English subtitles). pic.twitter.com/SrP8DfzuS0
— Harald Doornbos (@HaraldDoornbos) February 12, 2018
From Mike in SyrPer:
“Dutch FM Admits He Lied About Putin’s ‘Greater Russia’ Plot. Halbe Zijlstra, Netherlands’ Foreign Minister, couple years ago claim having secretly overheard Russian President Putin talking about creating a “greater Russia.” He caused an even bigger stir 12 Feb. admitting he made whole thing up. Claimed during election campaigns had been hiding in Putin’s dacha and overheard Putin saying wanted to take over Belarus, Ukraine, Baltic states, Kazakhstan to create Greater Russia. Now Zijlistra admits he was never at the dacha.”
https://news.antiwar.com/2018/02/12/dutch-fm-admits-he-lied-about-putins-greater-russia-plot/
Mike leaves out this denial from the ex-Minister’s ex-employers Royal Dutch Shell according to Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant [The Peoples Daily]. On Monday, Zijlstra admitted to that newspaper he didn’t attend the meeting, adding he had borrowed the story to protect “the source” who was at the gathering. On Tuesday, De Volkskrant said that “source” was former Royal Dutch Shell Plc CEO Jeroen van der Veer, who told the newspaper Zijlstra had misinterpreted the comments.
Royal Dutch Shell — a Rothschild shell company, like British Petroleum, and The US Federal Reserve. Would’t they just love to get their hands on those lovely Russian Federal Reserves of gas, oil, gold, fresh water, timberland and farmland presently lying idle under non-GMO crops!
