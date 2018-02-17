Comment Set Free: the Mueller indictment

There are three stories about the Justice Department’s Internet Research Agency indictment headlining at the Guardian right now, and, at the point of writing, none of them are open for comments. So here is our latest “Comment Set Free”. Please let us have your thoughts on the following (or any related articles that appear):
1) Robert Mueller charges 13 Russians with interfering in US election to help Trump
2) Mueller’s indictment of 13 Russians strikes at the heart of the meddling matter
3) Ten key takeaways from Robert Mueller’s Russia indictment
THE “INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY” IS A HOAX
Mueller’s indictment rests on the false claim that the suspended ‘Russia-connected’ Twitter and Facebook accounts were controlled by a non-existent company and 13 Russian individuals in Saint Petersburg. The only thing that connects the anonymous U.S. accounts to Russia or the hoax “Internet Research Agency” is that they may have used some Russian VPN service to hide their identities from NSA and FBI spies.
Twitter and Facebook self suspended the accounts based on some connection to Russia, including use of Russian IP addresses or Cyrillic letters in administrator names. They had no way of knowing if all accounts were controlled from a single “troll factory” or if that troll factory was operated by a company named “Internet Research Agency”. (If they had such information, they would have said so.)
The whole thing is hoax. It is impossible for Russians to impersonate American internet personalities, when they are unable to speak up in English under their own names. Russia does not have the people and skills needed to maintain English language accounts that would influence and resonate among the American audience and electorate – yet alone do this at a minimum wage in a “troll factory” sweatshop.
I personally know almost all pro-Russian English-speakers that have an influence on English language alternative and social media. None of them are Russians. If they ever were, they emigrated decades ago. There is no one that can translate Russian talking points from Russian society and media into the English speaking wold.
The amerikans will be relying on the Russians never getting their day in an open court. Can’t have a repetition of the George Galloway business see here now can we?
The ‘grand’ jury process is even more corrupt deceitful and one sided than so called senate inquiries. At least with shit hurled from the hill, a bloke does eventually get the opportunity to speak against the allegations – albeit in a controlled environment where the accuser chairs the meeting, but a Grand Jury, which is similarly controlled by the prosecutor, provides no room for a defense argument.
The carefully hand selected ‘jurors’ unlike amerika’s senators, most of whom are graduates of amerika’s prestigious law schools, lack any legal training.
The law they are charged with investigating breaches of, is complex, riven with contradictory precedents and completely outside any retired contractor’s area of expertise. So they rely on the prosecutor to tell em what’s what.
amerikans are forthright in their condemnation of everyone else’s legal system but the amerikan one has to be the most corrupt power serving travesty known to man.
Ask J. Assange who lives under the shadow of a so-called ‘sealed indictment’ which he’s not even meant to know exists, much less what is contained in it and what deceits have been told by alleged ‘co-conspirators’ aka jailhouse snitches.
Assange will find out should he ever be kidnapped and abducted to amerika and held in solitary isolation under the 1917 espionage act – otherwise like many others including hundreds who have never even set foot in that arsehole of the universe, the us, also stitched up by grand jury, he must live in ignorance of the accusations and with no right of reply.
When will we discover who in Britain gave Steele authority to send his Dossier to the Clinton campaign? He needed that approval because the information was gleaned when in post as the Head of the Russian Desk of MI6 in quite recent times, apart from the normal requirements of the Official Secrets Act. Given that MI6 are an Intelligence Agency it’s fair to assume they knew the Dossier’s destination and the purpose to which it was to be put. Wasn’t that interfering in the US election?
The absurdity is that America spends billions on doing exactly these sort of things. $5 billion on Ukraine before pulling off the coup, according to Nuland. But that’s just a crumb of the total mis-information cake. It’s what the CIA spends most of its time doing!
It might be an opportune time for Putin to release the videos of Trump humping in Russia.
An indictment is simply an accusation. Since all 13 (what a magical number) of these people are in Russia, and there’s no extradition agreement with Russia, they will never be able to get a trial to exonerate themselves.
Meanwhile, Clinton was running a fraudulent charity and accepted 145 million dollars in “donations” from Russian Banks..
