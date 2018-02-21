Interview with Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos on Macedonia’s Future

Newspaper “Ilinden”: Dr Marcus Papadopoulos, please provide a short biography to introduce yourself to the readers.

Marcus Papadopoulos: Since my childhood, I have had a fascination and passion for the former Yugoslavia; so much so that it is, today, one of my two fields of expertise, the other being Russia. I have been researching the history of the Balkans, including its people and cultures, for well over 20 years now and am a frequent visitor to the region. I was 12 years old when the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia disintegrated, or, to be more precise, was undermined and destroyed by America, Germany and certain other European countries. The killing of Yugoslavia pained me a great deal and has continue to pain me ever since. I feel great sadness for Macedonians, Serbs, Muslims, Croats, Montenegrins and Slovenes because of how they continue to suffer, especially economically, as a result of the destruction of Yugoslavia. Tito, who was a visionary and an extraordinary leader, often warned, in speeches to the Yugoslav people, that there were foreign forces in the world which hated Yugoslavia and wanted to destroy the country. How true his words were. One potent threat which has emerged because of the dismemberment of Yugoslavia is the Greater Albania project, threatening Macedonians, Serbs and Montenegrins, alike. I will discuss that accursed project later on in this interview.

Newspaper “Ilinden”: You use our constitutional name in the social networks all the time, Republic of Macedonia, how do you see the name dispute between Macedonia and Greece?

MP:Macedonia is a historic geographical region, most of which is in present-day Greece but with other parts being in the Balkans, principally the Republic of Macedonia and Bulgaria. Alexander the Great, who was Greek, ruled a Macedonia which encompassed lands in modern-day Greece, the Republic of Macedonia and Bulgaria. So in light of that, Athens must be more reasonable and recognise that the historic region of Macedonia is not purely Greek. And, in turn, Skopje must stop claiming that Alexander was not Greek. Both Athens and Skopje are guilty of manipulating established historical facts. And I say that being a dear friend to both Greece and the Republic of Macedonia – I care for both countries immensely. Athens is correct to say that most of the historic region of Macedonia is in contemporary Greece and that Alexander was Greek, while the Republic of Macedonia is correct to say that it is a direct descendant of the Macedonian Empire of Alexander.

Newspaper “Ilinden”: At present, the governments of Greece and Macedonia are optimistic that the conflict will soon be solved. How do you assess the prospect of this as a connoisseur of the situation in the Balkans?

MP: I sincerely hope that Greece and Macedonia will soon agree on a compromise. But given that the dispute between both countries has been lingering on for 26 years now, I think we should be cautious about saying that the end is now in sight. I only wish that Athens and Skopje would recognise that they have more in common than what separates them. Firstly, both are Christian Orthodox. Secondly, both are threatened by a Greater Albania, which is supported by the United States, the European Union and NATO. And thirdly, both are victims of the foreign policy of Washington and Brussels. If only Greece and Macedonia would put on a united front, the Greater Albania project, and its foreign backers, would receive a strong blow. Further to that, I urge Skopje to be very careful about taking support from Turkey. Turkey is, historically, a very dangerous country and is, today, a major component in the Greater Albania project and in spreading Islamism in the Balkans. Ankara cares nothing for the Republic of Macedonia; the Turks are merely using the Macedonians against Greece. So while Athens and Skopje argue between themselves, Greater Albania and Islamism benefits, not to mention, of course, the scourge of Albanian organized crime.

Newspaper “Ilinden”: How do you see the geostrategic situation for Macedonia and the neighbouring countries in the near future?

MP: Macedonia, like the rest of the former Yugoslavia, has been colonized by the West (America and the EU). I am sorry to say this but Macedonia is merely a vassal state of the West. The Americans and Europeans want Macedonia in order to take its economy and its resources, to flood the Macedonian market with Western goods and to use the Macedonian population as cheap labour. Furthermore, the Americans and Europeans want Macedonia so that Russia does not have a foothold in the country. Washington and Brussels use NATO and the Greater Albania project to keep Macedonia in check. Take, for instance, the humiliating and dangerous Ohrid Framework which the US, the EU and NATO gave Skopje no choice but to sign. So my message to Macedonians is this: do not be fooled by the US, the EU and NATO; all three are enemies to the Republic of Macedonia and all three employ the Albanian card to get what they want in Macedonia. By Macedonia becoming closer to the US, the EU and NATO, you are only getting closer to enemies of yours.

Staying on the subject of the Albanian terrorist campaign which plagued Macedonia in 2001, Macedonians should ask themselves this question: who was backing the Albanians? The answer is the same people who, today, pretend to be a friend of the Macedonians: the Americans, the Europeans and NATO. Perhaps I can discuss that in a future interview with your newspaper, should you be kind enough to give me the opportunity to do so. In my opinion, Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Srpska Republika [sic] should never have been separated from each other in the first place. The West rules the Balkans by divide and rule tactics. So, I believe that Skopje, Belgrade, Podgorica and Bana Luka should unite into one country – strength through unity! Unless that happens, the West and its Albanian allies will, in the long-term, devour Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Srpska Republika, with Macedonia, perhaps, ceasing one day to exist all together.

Newspaper “Ilinden”: Will Russia leave out Macedonia from the geostrategic Turkish / Balkan Stream project, as well as China, which originally had plans to build a high-speed railroad through the country in connecting the Greek port of Piraeus with Budapest and beyond?

MP: Macedonia, like Serbia, should pursue a policy of non-alignment, similar to what Tito’s Yugoslavia pursed. Skopje should trade with the West, while always remembering the true nature of the Americans and the Europeans, and should advance relations with Russia, a fellow Orthodox and Slavic country. But, Macedonia should not be in either the West’s or Russia’s strategic orbit. As it currently stands, Russia has little leverage in Macedonia, owing to the pro-Western, treacherous establishment in Skopje which is, literally speaking, selling Macedonia to Western governments and businesses and enslaving the Macedonian people to the West. For that, Macedonian politicians are rewarded with riches by the Americans and the Europeans. The same is true of Alexander Vucic and the political establishment in Serbia – they are destroying Serbia economically and culturally, dividing the country and taking away its self-dignity. I spoke earlier on in this interview about how Tito was absolutely correct when he said that there were foreign forces which were intent on breaking up Yugoslavia, dividing its people and plundering its economy and national resources. Since 1991, that is exactly what has happened in Macedonia and the rest of the former Yugoslavia. What a catastrophe. But, no situation is hopeless. Macedonia must look to its brothers in Serbia, Montenegro and Srpska Republika [sic] to form one country and, in doing so, liberate itself from Western tyranny, regain its national self-respect and effectively counter Greater Albania.

Newspaper “Ilinden”: Dr Marcus Papadopoulos, Thank you for the interview, on behalf of I thank you for your cooperation and wish you personal and professional successes.

MP:I thank you for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to working with you again in the near future, for the benefit of the Republic of Macedonia.

Dr.Marcus Papadopoulos is the publisher and editor of Politics First, a non-partisan publication for the UK Parliament.