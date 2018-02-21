The Guardian is right – Ghouta is “Syria’s Srebrenica”; another attempt to use humanitarian concern as a hook for military intervention

In respons to ‘Eastern Ghouta is another Srebrenica, we are looking away again‘ by Simon Tisdall in the Guardian
Simon Tisdall’s latest fact-lite, emotionally manipulative lament that the West isn’t doing enough to save the lovely terrorists in Syria makes one unintentionally accurate claim. “Eastern Ghouta,” he says “is turning into Syria’s Srebrenica.”
We agree with him on this, but not for the reasons he offers in his article.
Let’s remind ourselves about the real story of Srebrenica and the wider context of the break up of Yugoslavia.
Srebrenica didn’t happen in a vacuum. It was part of the “civil war” that shattered the former Yugoslavia into warring regions. NATO supported the civil war and encouraged the secession of Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo. It saw chaos in the region as advantageous to its interests.
Srebrenica was not the de-militarised civilian “safe zone” portrayed in the western media. It was “a protected Bosnian Muslim military base that had been used to decimate the local Serb population.”
The alleged “massacre” in Srebrenica of Bosnian moslems has been disputed and qualified many times often in great detail. At best this tragedy has been decontextualised, exaggerated and simplified. Some claim the entire thing was a “political fraud“.
Throughout the entire period of “civil war” the Serbian population and its leaders were routinely vilified and demonised in the western media, while terrorists such as the KLA were celebrated as heroes and victims and actively supported by NATO.
Throughout the same period Serbian civilian deaths were dismissed, suppressed or elided. Bosnian and Croatian civilian deaths, on the other hand, were deplored universally as evidence of Serbian brutality rather than acknowledged as the inevitable result of the civil war the West was actively promoting.
Edward Herman and David Peterson summed up this pervasive moral relativism in their 2007 study “The Dismantling of Yugoslavia” (our emphasis):
From 1991 on, Yugoslavia and its successor states were exploited for ends as crass and as classically realpolitik as:
(1) preserving the NATO military alliance despite the disintegration of the Soviet bloc—NATO’s putative reason for existence;
(2) overthrowing the UN Charter’s historic commitments to non-interference and respect for the sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and political independence of all states in favor of the right of those more enlightened to interfere in the affairs of “failing” states, and even to wage wars against “rogue” states;
(3) humiliating the European Union (EU) (formerly the European Community [EC]) over its inability to act decisively as a threat-making and militarily punitive force in its own backyard;
(4) and of course dismantling the last economic and social holdout on the European continent yet to be integrated into the “Washington consensus.”
The pursuit of these goals required that certain agents within Yugoslavia be cast in the role of the victims, and others as villains—the latter not just belligerents engaged in a civil war, but evil and murderous perpetrators of mass crimes which, in turn, would legitimate military intervention
– Edward S. Herman & David Peterson, The Dismantling of Yugoslavia (Part I) A Study in Inhumanitarian Intervention (and a Western Liberal-Left Intellectual and Moral Collapse)
The demonisation and dehumanisation of the Serbs also involved blatant and proven media fakery. In the early 2000s the website Emperor’s New Clothes produced a documentary entitled Judgement! exposing the activities of the British news outfit ITN in faking footage of an alleged “Serbian death camp.” Here is an extract from their article on the subject (our emphasis):
In August 1992, millions of people were shocked to see photographs of a supposed Bosnian Serb death camps. The death camps were in fact refugee centers.
The photos were produced by ITN, the British TV news giant, from footage shot by an ITN film crew which spent a long day in Bosnia. The film was shot in a refugee center in the town of Trnopolje. (Pronounced Tern-op-ol-yay)
Most of the photographs featured a tall, emaciated man with a deformed chest, stripped to the waist, apparently imprisoned behind barbed wire. Do you remember those pictures?
They were a hoax.
To start with, the barbed wire was staged. As you will see, the ITN film crew went inside a storage area surrounded by a chicken wire and barbed wire fence. They filmed through the fence, thus creating the false impression that the people they were filming were fenced in.
That was only their first cute trick…The fabricated photos were broadcast worldwide starting on August 6th, accompanied by captions and comments comparing Trnopolje to Nazi death camps.
Anyone who has been following the media roll out of the “Syrian civil war” will find all this very familiar. Once again we have the infantile reductionism of “baddies” and “goodies.” Once again we have dubious footage of alleged atrocities. Once again we have the a priori assumption from the media that only some of the death is worth reporting. Once again we have the decontextualised portraits of suffering being used to create a “need” for “action” by the West.
In short same familiar playbook of lies, racism and fakery is being used again.
This is why eastern Ghouta is Syria’s Srebrenica.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/feb/20/its-not-a-war-its-a-massacre-scores-killed-in-syrian-enclave-eastern-ghouta
There’s also this article next to Tisdal’s which, if anything, is even worse. To me the video looks fake. So many concerned men running clasping children to their chests… injured children and they are running with them, why? We’ve seen these same staged images over and over again. The kids look like someone has smeared ketchup on their faces and we are supposed to accept all this at face value, never examining the sources of this material.
The Guardian journalist is in Turkey, Istanbul, a long way from Syria or Ghouta, why? How can he verify these stories and images? How does he know they even come from Syria? If Ghouta is under siege, how do these images and the interviews get out… exactly? Are there really seven hospitals in the one suburb of Damascus… seven that have been bombed using the infamous barrel bombs? Seven hospitals, that’s more than one finds in London or any other rich European city! Yet the Guardian doesn’t ask any of these obvious questions, why not?
This stuff reeks of enemy propaganda, really. It’s like were already at war and it’s 1914 and the atrocity stories are being rolled out by a media machine that’s rotten and corrupt to the core, grooming us for war. What they learned from Iraq and ‘weapons of mass destruction’ was not to be more critical of the source material and the state’s propaganda spin, but to banish virtually all critical voices from our media that questioned the propaganda narrative and label them Russian stooges, which, of course is what one would expect them to do in preparation for the coming war.
LikeLike
Thank you, Catte, for being so quick to expose the Fraudian’s latest compulsive lie. (By compulsive I mean, all Guardian hacks lie compulsively because each hack is compelled by threat of the sack if they slip out the truth — as happened to some BBC Governors). What is really going on, is the attempt by Dr.Assad’s government to reclaim this Syrian territory from Kurdish Syrian insurgents armed by NATZO and inspired by the A-Z-C vision of an Eretz Kurdistan oil state owned by Rothschild and run by Israelis. This AZC project is a mess, because it is not only being opposed by the Syrian govt and its allies (Lebanon, Iran, Iraq and Russia) but is also bitterly opposed by NATZO member Turkey. See SyrPer, and South Front on the Saker, for reliable details of the Afrin campaign. The position of Turkey is invidious; Turkey is torn apart: as a NATZO member and ally of Israel and Saudi Arabia it desires the dismemberment of Syria to make way for AZC gas and oil pipelines (the way NATZO dismembered Serbia to make way for an A-Z-C gas pipeline through Albania); but if Turkey wishes to protect its own territorial integrity it must resist the A-Z-C project of installing an Eretz Kurdistan on territory which “the irresistible armed might” of NATZO will have to carve out of Iraq, Iran, Syria – and Turkey!
Penny comments in Syrper about Turkey’s dilemma: the YPG/PKK may have thought they could mislead Turkey by claiming their reinforcements were allies of Damascus. It seems apparent Ankara & Damascus have an understanding regarding the Afrin operation.
LikeLike
Well spotted Catte, the dots can be so easily connected between the vilification and posthumous exoneration of Milosivic, the subsequent NATO bombing of the former Yugoslavia with that of the evil Assad in Syria. But not in the way Tisdall is pretending. For pretending he must as the real facts speak for themselves the readers of the Guardian are being fed a constant diet of misinformation through his editorial control. But it is not just the Guardian, the rest of the WMSM cannot be relied upon to deliver the facts.
As they say “the truth will out” but definitely not at the Guardian. Tisdall must be stupid if he thinks much of the public do not remember the fake news and false memes from that US driven onslaught in the heart of Europe.
Here we have the assistant editor of the Guardian peddling more lies about history and of course Syria. This alone in a real world should make anyone sit up and question the role of the MSM in pushing fake information and news. But the deep and confusing narrative woven again is not so easy to follow for may people in their busy lives and this is what time and time again the state relies on. That and a compliant and collusive mass media.
LikeLike
Edward Curtin would agree:
http://www.greanvillepost.com/2018/02/20/the-coming-wars-to-end-all-wars/
The wardrums are beating in a way not heard since 1914-there is no reason for war except the best reason of all: an imperial ruling class sees its grip slipping and will chance everything rather than endure the humiliation of adjusting to reality.
China is in the position that the US was in 1914-it can prevent the war or wait until the combatants are too exhausted to defend their paltry gains.
Given the realities of nuclear warfare-which seem not to have sunk in among the Americans, perhaps because they mistake a bubble for a bomb shelter- the wise option is to prevent war by publicly warning against it. In the hope that brought face to face with reality the masses will besiege their governments, as we can easily do, and prevent war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sounds familiar too:
“Slobodan Milosevic was vilified by the entire western press corps and virtually every politician in every NATO country. They called him “the Butcher of the Balkans.” They compared him to Hitler and accused him of genocide. They demonized him and made him out to be a bloodthirsty monster, and they used that false image to justify not only economic sanctions against Serbia, but also the 1999 NATO bombing of Serbia and the Kosovo war.”
“…Now, ten years after his death, they [The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY)] admit that he wasn’t guilty after all – oops.”
https://www.counterpunch.org/2016/08/01/the-exoneration-of-milosevic-the-ictys-surprise-ruling/
LikeLiked by 1 person