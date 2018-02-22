Comment Set Free: the “head of the White Helmets” begs for intervention in east Ghouta

The Guardian today is running an opinion piece written by Raed Al Saleh the “head of the White Helmets” in which he pleads for intervention in eastern Ghouta. The same newspaper that denied a platform to Vanessa Beeley nd Eva Bartlett to respond to the attacks made on them by Olivia Solon, has now given carte blanche to the spokesman for an organisation which, at very best, has terrorists and terrorists sympathisers in its ranks, and at worst is a front and shield for al Nusra and ISIS in Syria. To the surprise of very few the article is not open for comments. So, if you would like to tell the Guardian what you think of the article or of their decision to give this man a platform, feel free to comment here on:
The Guardian seems to have lost all patience in its desperate race to the bottom. It is an indication of the current state of the traditional media that this story
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201802221061905360-mainstream-media-wont-tell-eastern-ghouta/
in Sputnik News which makes no pretence to be anything other than a state sponsored outlet is far superior to anything to be found in the British or American media.
The Guardian served as a superior propaganda outlet for so long because it took care to tell the truth most of the time-with the credit that this brought it it was able to palm off lies and half truths when it needed to. Of course to do this it needed to be financially independent, able to weather official displeasure by relying on the revenues it got from circulation and advertising.
Now it is wholly dependent on the charity and goodwill of the people who also own the CIA MI6 and the government. One wonders whether there were any protests when it was told what to say about Syria and Esast Ghouta in particular. My guess is that there have been none since Mr Rushbridger, supervised by a couple of thugs, smashed up those hardrives. It must have been quite frightening-they probably made a video and show it to Guardian employees reaching a certain level.
The mainstream presstitute media is continuously force feeding us false narratives (a modern form of #propaganda) on #Syria #Russia #Palestine – Fortunately, every now and then a freethinker emerges who goes where few dare i.e @PaulCraigRobert @JulianAssange @EvaKBartlett
An added insult for the Guardian is that the reporters putting the western media to shame are both intelligent, independently minded women (Vanessa Beeley and Eva Bartlett) – under normal circumstances the Guardian would be heavily promtoting this angle as part of their long running campaign to pit men and women against each other.
But such is their commitment to the imperial war effort they instead decide to promote an Al-Nusra apologist, deemed too unsavoury to enter the US to collect an ocsar award.
Is it any surprise they are terrified to open this kind of flagrent propaganda to the growing army of disillusioned contributors, BTL?
According to AMN: there are now 15,000 men amassed for the upcoming ground assault on East Ghouta. What will the Guardian’s next brush with the absurd be: the headlines that Syria has invaded Syria?
There is another side to this the Graun won’t print. If Saleh’s terror buddies gave up their hell cannons; with their improvised munitions; indiscriminate aiming; improvised ordnance; timed at school leavers; armed with flechettes and tiny bomblets, that further explode on contact with young, innocent skin; that cause death and maim with life changing injuries; that fall daily into Damascus markets and schools …if the terrorists that Saleh wants to save (we know he cares not for real civilians) took the offer of a ceasefire; pre-empting their withdrawal …NO ONE ELSE NEED BE MAIMED OR DIE. Instead of the phoney humanitarian concern by a known terrorist: put that in your fucking paper …if you really care.
Yet another photo of a young man carrying a child against a background of rubble and chaos. This stuff, the text, is ‘worthy’ of the same kind of propaganda produced during WW1 to demonize the Evil Huns as they massacred their way through Belgium and France.
I was listening to the BBC World Service a couple of hours ago. They had an interview with one of their Middle East correspondents about events in Syria and Ghouta. She was extremely concerned and used language incredibly similar, surely a coincidence, to the Guardian’s interview with the guy from the White Helmets. It was all rather too emotive for me. Afterwards they mentioned, in passing that she, an arab, was based in Beirut, which is in Lebanon, but, as they said, only 150 km from Damascus.
They then excused the poor quality of the audio, but since they were interviewing someone in Ghouta itself, we forgave them. The man they interviewed, was ‘Dr. Basim’ who was located in an underground medical facility, lucky ‘Dr. Basim’! His account was amazingly similar to the guy from the White Helmets in the Guardian, what a surprise!
How on earth do the people at the BBC World Service on the programme ‘OS’ know that ‘Dr. Basim’ is who he says he is? How did they find this particular ‘Dr.’? After all there are seven hospitals in Ghouta and now, apparently one that’s underground! But, if the BBC and the Guardian send this stuff, then how could it be other than the truth?
East Ghouta is held by Jaysh al-Islam, who even John Kerry said was a subset of ISIS and Al Nusra. They are best known for putting civilians in cages and hoisting them onto rooftops to try to prevent airstrikes, a tactic so barbaric that even the guy above the clothes shop in Coventry that styles himself the SOHR found it distasteful:
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2015/11/01/Monitor-Syria-rebels-using-caged-captives-as-human-shields-.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaysh_al-Islam
At least there is no pretense of balanced journalism. They are out from behind the curtain and we can see who and what they are. Let the games begin.
Who will help the good Dr.Assad fulfill his Hippocratic oath ‘nd save lives in Syria? In chronological order: first, Hezb’Allah who realized from the start that unless the Lebanese fought NATZO’s proxy army in Damascus they would have to fight them in Beirut. Second, Iran who knew that if Syria and Lebanon fall to NATZO’s “Coalition of the Killing” then Iran is next on the Wolfowitz List of 7 countries to be “taken out”. Third, Russia and China, who know that if Shi’ite Iran falls to NATZO and its fanatical Wahabi terrorists, those same fanatics will be deployed to destabilize the Muslim areas of Russia, China and Burma preparatory to a full scale “Liberal Intervention” by “our irresistible armed might” under a NATZO sponsored “Right to Protect”. Fourth, Iraqi which is beginning to defy the US Occupation Forces after having lost a million dead in the Bush/BLiar Operation Eternal Freedom. Lastly, the tens of Millions (perhaps even hundreds of Millions) of ordinary people in the West who have woken up to what our homicidally criminal governments have been up to in the past 20-30 years.
How much of this is documented anywhere?
And can we remember this man Raed Al Saleh was denied entry into the US as a terrorist? Why is the Guardian giving a patform to this person?
It has never been documented. Just as with chemical weapons we have uncorroborated allegations and many claims but almost no data. Most of the claims are ridiculous. The Panorama program ‘Saving Syria’s Children’ claimed “napalm-like” burns, but the footage doesn’t support that even if it isn’t fake. Turks and Russian have been accused of using napalm. Russia did not do that. Why would they, when their conventional weapons are sufficient and they are not idiotic enough to give the west an excuse to sanction them even more. Turkey probably didn’t, but it’s a more open question, since Erdogan is no Putin and he can do absurdly self-defeating things.
https://www.thelocal.se/voices/view/syrias-white-helmets-answer-tough-questions-in-stockholm – quite a lot of give aways here!
“…$23 million of the $60 million donated to the White Helmets in 2013 came from USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives, a body for “democracy promotion”, or, in the eyes of its critics, “instigating regime change”.
“Saleh though insisted that the group’s mission was purely humanitarian, and responded scathingly to any suggestion it was working for the US, Nato, or for any other political groupings either inside or outside of Syria.
“We contacted humanitarian activists all over the world and asked them to support a no-fly zone in Syria. This was done to protect people, and not for any other reason.”
“The group has also faced questions about its relationship with al-Qaeda affiliates in northern Syria. Saleh said the group had welcomed former fighters who had laid down their weapons. But he added that Syria Civil Defence members filmed holding weapons or flying the flags of terrorist groups “do not represent the organisation’s general principles and humanitarian values.”
This article by Vanessa Beeley is part of a series on the White Helmets and is well worth reading with excellent resource and research back up:
https://thewallwillfall.org/2017/01/08/exclusive-president-raed-salehs-terrorist-connections-within-white-helmet-leadership/
That war criminal has some imagination. He imagines he can talk his way out of this. That is not happening. All Hail Assad and all the best to the SAA.
The Guardian, BBC and Channel 4 are now the main cheerleaders for Jihadi extremists. The only explanation is that Israel demands no less.
