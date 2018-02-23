by Katerina Vidner Ferkov, February 18, 2018, via Zdravo Slovenia

It is very hard to write a letter to a country where children, women, and men are being bombed by “the coalition for the greater good”, so they say in the corporate media. How to find words while you are looking for your sons and daughters in the fire, explosions and collapsed buildings? But a letter from Slovenia to Syria must be sent.

Dear Syria in Slovenia we have seen this before when Yugoslavia fell apart and a devastating carnage took place in a state where people used to sing about brotherhood and equality. We saw the refugees from ex Yugoslavia and felt their pain like we witnessed the suffering of many Syrian refugees.

Do you know that ex Yugoslavia was bombed in the NATO operation called the “Merciful Angel”? What kind of mercy is that? Those children in ex Yugoslavia till this day suffer because of depleted uranium in those bombs.

Our reality is Slovenia and in the South neighborhood countries is a direct consequence of that cruel war, where neo-imperial interests played a significant part. In ex Yugoslavia, they won. The vicious terminology is invented after us: to balkanize – divide (a region or body) into smaller mutually hostile states or groups. Balkan is their shopping mall now, ruled by the obedient government puppets, while many global corporations export their dirty industry into our countries and dictate our policies. That is precisely what they would like to do in Syria – to turn people against each other because of national, religious or political beliefs.

Been there done that. It is never worth it if people must die!

That is why they invented this “Assad must go” narrative because you should have a president that divides you, is a religious fanatic or an obedient puppet of neo-imperial masters. If not, they will invent brutal lies, trying to sell them as a heroic epic poem, like White helmets.

Dear people of Syria, do not be divided and stay strong. Many of us in Slovenia believe you are the true heroes of our times. You did not allow your beautiful country to be amputated and served as a feast to never-ending neo-imperialist appetites.

Oh, yes, some want to portray you as a “deranged” state that desperately needs a “lesson in democracy”. What a bloody joke! In Slovenia, we know and we contributed a massive body count in the 1st and 2nd World War that were monstrous affairs which both started in “the most civilized Christian” Europe.

Dear Syria, may you be blessed with peace and freedom. With respect, love, and admiration from Slovenia.

Photo: Hands Off Syria