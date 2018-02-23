by Katerina Vidner Ferkov, February 18, 2018, via Zdravo Slovenia
It is very hard to write a letter to a country where children, women, and men are being bombed by “the coalition for the greater good”, so they say in the corporate media. How to find words while you are looking for your sons and daughters in the fire, explosions and collapsed buildings? But a letter from Slovenia to Syria must be sent.
Dear Syria in Slovenia we have seen this before when Yugoslavia fell apart and a devastating carnage took place in a state where people used to sing about brotherhood and equality. We saw the refugees from ex Yugoslavia and felt their pain like we witnessed the suffering of many Syrian refugees.
Do you know that ex Yugoslavia was bombed in the NATO operation called the “Merciful Angel”? What kind of mercy is that? Those children in ex Yugoslavia till this day suffer because of depleted uranium in those bombs.
Our reality is Slovenia and in the South neighborhood countries is a direct consequence of that cruel war, where neo-imperial interests played a significant part. In ex Yugoslavia, they won. The vicious terminology is invented after us: to balkanize – divide (a region or body) into smaller mutually hostile states or groups. Balkan is their shopping mall now, ruled by the obedient government puppets, while many global corporations export their dirty industry into our countries and dictate our policies. That is precisely what they would like to do in Syria – to turn people against each other because of national, religious or political beliefs.
Been there done that. It is never worth it if people must die!
That is why they invented this “Assad must go” narrative because you should have a president that divides you, is a religious fanatic or an obedient puppet of neo-imperial masters. If not, they will invent brutal lies, trying to sell them as a heroic epic poem, like White helmets.
Dear people of Syria, do not be divided and stay strong. Many of us in Slovenia believe you are the true heroes of our times. You did not allow your beautiful country to be amputated and served as a feast to never-ending neo-imperialist appetites.
Oh, yes, some want to portray you as a “deranged” state that desperately needs a “lesson in democracy”. What a bloody joke! In Slovenia, we know and we contributed a massive body count in the 1st and 2nd World War that were monstrous affairs which both started in “the most civilized Christian” Europe.
Dear Syria, may you be blessed with peace and freedom. With respect, love, and admiration from Slovenia.
Photo: Hands Off Syria
The BBC/Guardian and virtually the rest of the corporate/state media’s reaction to the rise of the Internet, hasn’t been to engage or reflect over why so many people no longer trust or are prepared to follow their lead, or to introduce much needed structural reforms; no, not a bit of it. Instead they’ve gone on the offensive along with the state, and have decided on a strategy based on banishment of critical or alternative viewpoints, undermining the legitimacy of alternative viewpoints by calling them ‘fake news’ and linking criticism of neo-conservative hegemony with the absurd idea that the Russians are behind it all.
LikeLike
I salute you, the writer, Katerina, for initiating this letter. You are a peace woman and you know what you speak. It seems that you suffered a lot. You want to avoid it from others, inexperienced like you. Accept/agree/respect every/each word in this letter. It is a general call, although it was written to one man, to stop the wars. I am not sure how it will be accepted by the Syrians. They must know, I mean their leaders, that the war is not the solution for peace. So, Mr. Assad, the Arabs, The Muslims and the world’s leaders, please make everything necessary to stop wars. It is in ouר hand. You must put all your efforts in establishing peace everywhere. Life is not a joke. Life is what you want and like you we all want it. I hope that this letter and my application will, open the minds of some of the world’s leaders to make everything available to establish a comprehensive peace worldwide.
Amir
LikeLike
Coincidence? Posted in SyrPer today:
Lochearn
“And out of this, a whole new generation of critical thinkers is born, who are now well trained to pick up bullshit acutely like an eagle can pick up a rat from miles away.”
Great stuff. It really cheered me up. If you think of Yugoslavia in those pre-internet days very few people knew what the hell was going on, so Clinton and Blair were able to get away with mass murder and wholesale destruction until a few brave people such as Diana Johnson and John Pilger awakened us to the truth. But we had to wait a few years. Not any more. Now we can follow every battle almost live, where every nuance is then analysed to the extent that people like me who read this site every day find that what I want to say is usually already covered. This is excellent. May there be many more eagles picking up rats from miles away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Timely. Thanks. The propaganda intensifies. Yesterday’s BBC radio coverage was a full-on attack, conflating real suffering with (a) fake allegations (“Assad targets civilians”), (b) glaring omissions (like asking WTF he would want to do that, and omitting – of course – the proven fact the west wanted Assad out long before 2011) and (c) nasty Russia (again) blocking UN ‘humanitarian’ proposal. Alas, many on the left will run for cover in direct proportion to the severity of this latest ideological onslaught.
Not all though. Heartening to see stiff BTL resistence to Graun propaganda – Simon Tisdall (again) – and its (Wednesday editorial. Most comments give the ATL a good kicking. These few are representative, hence comments being closed so fast:
PekkaRoivanen
“I would appreciate very much if The Guardian could mention the name, or names of the opposition group or groups that are fighting Syrian army in Eastern Ghouta.
This unnamed opposition group has, to my knowledge, ruled in Eastern Ghouta for many years. Obviously it is strong as ISIS was in Mosul.
What is the policy of the opposition group or groups and do we know any of their leaders names?”
LundioMalkarez
“Sure we do. May, Trump, Macron…”
Sualdam PekkaRoivanen
“The names of the main groups fighting the Syrian Army in East Ghouta are as follows:
HTS: aka Al Nusra or Al Qaeda in Syria
Jaish al Islam (the largest group): a Saudi financed and supported jihadist group which aims to impose a Saudi style theocracy on Syria.
ISIS, mainly concentrated in the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in South Damascus
Ahrar Al Sham, another jihadist group, the main ally of Al Qaeda ion Syria, founded by a close associate of Usamma Bin-Laden.
There are a couple of other minor armed groups operating in the East Ghouta area but every single one of them are jihadist, Wahhabist, Islamist terrorists to the core.
To read the western media, you would think that these Islamist terrorist groups did not exist and that the Syrian army was dropping bombs on women and children just for the hell of it.
The truth will out in the end as was the case in Aleppo.”
And last but not least:
Trumbledon
[quoting the Graun]’There are almost 400,000 people still trapped there’
“Are these real people, or are they fake people like the 250,000 we were repeatedly told were trapped in Aleppo but who turned out not to exist?”
LikeLike
Dr.Assad and family visiting another wounded Syrian soldier.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ZainabHawraaa/status/966712445145411584/video/1
First Lady Asma tells her son to get up and give chair to old man.
[Posted by Bundy on SyrPer]
LikeLike