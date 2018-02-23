How “free” is the UK press when over 75% of it is owned by a handful of billionaires?

There’s been a lot of talk recently about the “Freedom of the Press”. But how free is it, when over 75% of the press is owned by a handful of billionaires?

Is it really about the “right” of tax-avoiding non-doms to use their wealth to poison our society for their own ends? pic.twitter.com/VJS8Ri7dpM

