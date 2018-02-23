latest, media watch, video, videos
How “free” is the UK press when over 75% of it is owned by a handful of billionaires?

It could say a lot more, and it leaves out a few important names, but at least it says something

  1. George Cornell says

    How free is the British press? How dignified is Donald Trump? How noble was Jimmy Saville? How honourable is Tony Blair?……

  2. thepoliticalgrow says

    Very important topic!

    I actually really liked the chapters in Owen Jones’s “The Establishment” on this topic.

    I doubt that the British media is much of an outlier in this domain, however.

