How “free” is the UK press when over 75% of it is owned by a handful of billionaires?

There’s been a lot of talk recently about the “Freedom of the Press”. But how free is it, when over 75% of the press is owned by a handful of billionaires?
Is it really about the “right” of tax-avoiding non-doms to use their wealth to poison our society for their own ends? pic.twitter.com/VJS8Ri7dpM
— EL4C (@EL4JC) February 23, 2018
How free is the British press? How dignified is Donald Trump? How noble was Jimmy Saville? How honourable is Tony Blair?……
Very important topic!
I actually really liked the chapters in Owen Jones’s “The Establishment” on this topic.
I doubt that the British media is much of an outlier in this domain, however.
