featured, latest, media watch, video, videos Published on February 24, 2018 Comments 4 WATCH: How many last hospital(s) in Aleppo can be destroyed by Russian airstrikes? written by Admin How many “last hospitals in Aleppo” did the media claim were destroyed during the fighting? One? Five? Ten? Watch this video by Tyranny Unmasked to find out… PLEASE SHARE TO HELP COMBAT SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIPClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on AddToAny (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
Meanwhile, back in the real world, Russia celebrates re-unification with Crimea. The article in Saker Vineyard is titled Sebastopol which, for Tennyson fans, adequately describes the role of NATZO in the Ukraina as in Syria: “Someone had blundered”.
B.F. on February 23, 2018 · at 3:22 pm UTC to Auslander posting from Crimea:
Thank you for your reply. I really enjoyed reading it. I am so pleased that Crimea has been reunited with Russia, and I hope that all other Russian historical territories in Ukraine will also be reunited.
Yes, NATO bombed Serbia, but it payed a heavy price (I am Serbian by the way). When the bombing offensive began, NATO assumed the Serbs would immediately surrender. They did not. We shot down 137 NATO aircraft and 25 helicopters, mostly with Russian equipment. Among the aircraft we shot down was one F-117 (seen on TV) and one B-2 (not seen on TV). The Americans still refuse to admit they lost it over Serbia, claiming it crashed in the US. The name of that B-2 is “Spirit of Missouri”.
I have never been to Russia. When I do come, I will certainly visit the Crimea. Greetings.
LikeLike
Sorry to sound uninformed but are the Russians bombing different hospitals around Aleppo, or do they bomb the same one, then bomb it again, and again as soon as it is hastily reassembled by the non-partisan White helmets?
I usually get my info about Syria from the Guardian’s digital culture expert in San Fransico but Olivia Solon seems to have dried up on reports about damage to medical infra-structure.
If only the Russians would pick on an orphange or old peoples home rather than continually bombing the same hospital, or is it twenty hospitals left in Aleppo.
LikeLike
They bomb donkey sanctuaries when they arent bombing hospitals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
there was a great reply to us on Twitter that went something like:
“possible explanation: There is only one hospital in Aleppo. It’s name is ‘the last hospital in Aleppo’. It’s been bombed twenty times. “ 🙂
LikeLike