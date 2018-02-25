WATCH: Vladimir Pozner reminds parallel universe inhabitants of a few basic realities

We are posting this mostly uninteresting pseudo-debate purely for what happens in the first few moment. Vladimir Pozner, journalist, tells the anchor man and two other guests some important realities and then leaves, refusing to participate further. The other two guests then proceed to ‘debate’ what are essentially invented issues in an invented reality. It’s a microcosm for the current struggle, which is becoming less about conflicting opinions and more about those prepared to deal with reality and those who refuse to do so.
Full video can be seen here.
Russians vote for their next president in March. Will Putin win his fourth term? In the Arena to debate: @albats, @vkaramurza and Vladimir Pozner.
I am from Russia. Checked a full video and would like to say a coule words.
Well, well – wow, what people we have on Aljazeera! Vladimir Kara-Murza and Yevgenia Albats. You MUST know who these people are to fully assess/understand WHAT they say and WHY they say it. Both of them are a part of the so-called “liberal opposition” in Russia and, as the saying is, non-handshakable in respectable society.
First note – it was very funny to hear “regrets” and “claims” about “propaganda” in Russia, and to hear it on ALJAZEERA(!). I think there’s no need to tell/explain WHO is Aljazeera & whom they serve. It’s the same if, for example, ISIL will complain about the terrorist attacks committed by other factions. Haha, very funny.
Second note – as i already said, you HAVE/MUST know who Vladimir Kara-Murza and Yevgenia Albats are to paint a right picture of the whole thing in you mind. Both of them are sharply anti-Russian. Or, better say, they are “against Russia in its current form” – i.e. with Vladimir Putin as a president.
And in fact they work to undermine the state (Russia).
Yevgenia Albats pretend she’s a “independent journalist” (or TV presenter called her this way?). I must note that she had a program on infamous russian radio “Echo of Moscow”. This radio station pours tons of mud and slop on the state, on the official Russian authorities and on the Russian nation on the whole. When there’re terrorist attacks in Russia – they are happy(!). When Russian soldiers/generals killed in Syria – they are happy. When every year on 9 may (day of Great Victory over nazism in 1941-1945 war) millions of Russian people march as one in “Immortal Regiment”, this way showing solidarity, the memory of the dead ancestors – a scum from “Echo of Moscow” twitch in convulsions from hatred and rejection because of this manifestation of the unity of the nation. Plus they yell that “Russia has nothing to do in Syria”, that “Russia is aggressor” and “annexed Crimea”, and so on and so on. I.e. a typical & very much pro-Western points of view, very much anti-Russian points of view. That’s why the overwhelming majority of Russian society perceive them as marginals, renegades, and, in fact, “enemies of the nation” (yep, seem to be a long-forgotten definition from Soviet times, but which is becoming relevant in our days again).
I think, for example, in the US the activity of such a radio station would be clearly regarded as anti-state activity (with all the ensuing consequences). But the most funny and ridiculous thing is that “Echo of Moscow” radio station is sponsored by… Gazprom company – a Russian gas giant, a national STATE company, i.e. it is sponsored by state. This fact has long caused many questions from the Russian public – why does the state sponsor this kind of radio station that pours tons of dirt on the country? No answer yet..
Vladimir Kara-Murza is an even more interesting character. Funny, but just today it was pretty interesting TV programm about this person. It would take a large space to write about this scum properly. If briefly, then: very much anti-Russian (or, the same – “against Russia in its current form” – i.e. with Putin as a president); in fact he works for the West; he is sponsored by the West; he is Putin’s hater; he is a vivid representative of what is called the “fifth column” in Russia…
Vladimir Kara-Murza is a citizen of Great Britain, but he lives in the US.
In 2011 it was he who lobbied a famous “Magnitsky Act” (i.e. sanctions against Russia). He is the federal coordinator of “Open Russia” – organisation banned in Russia since 2017. The activity of Kara-Murza was also sponsored by the “Institute of modern Russia” (banned in Russia too since 2017) – this organisation have direct links with American NED (National Endowment for Democracy), which is banned in Russia since 2015.
Kara-Murza is a wellcome guest on such radio stations as “Voice of America” or “Radio Liberty” (from this it is already possible to draw certain conclusions…).
In early February 2018 the City Council of Washington unanimously approved the new name of the square in front of the Russian Embassy in the US – now it’s “Boris Nemtsov” square – in many respects it was promoted by Vladimir Kara-Murza…
It is VERY characteristic that Aljazeera (remember a propaganda-factor) invited THIS KIND of “experts” to talk about upcoming elections in Russia. THIS KIND of people have a clear task – to form a “public opinion” that upcoming president elections in Russia will be “illegal”, “not democratic”, “dirty”, “fake” (allegedly lack of competition) etc.
As i already said, both Yevgenia Albats and Vladimir Kara-Murza are working to undermine Russia.
I will not talk in detail now about Aleksey Navalny, whom Kara-Murza called one of the few who is a “real rival of Putin”. This is nothing more than a farce and a lie, a clear wishful thinking. Navalny is a clown and a criminal. No one in Russia takes him seriously – neither society, nor authorities, nor political scientists / real experts etc. Btw, a fact that Russian authorities are too kind & ultra-liberal with this clown confirmed by the fact that Aleksey Navalny has three(!) conditional discharges, and according to Russian legislation, he should have been imprisoned for a long time already! But he’s still(!) free. And it’s a good long-standing question for the Russian society – WHY he’s still free, WHO save him and for what purpose…
Navalny has NO support from Russian society. For Navalny it’s a problem to gather a few thousand people in Moscow for his rallies/”protests”, considering a fact that there are over 12 million people in Moscow. Anyone who saw (on youtube, for example) Navalny’s rallies/”protests” clearly noted that the overwhelming majority of “protesters” are children and teenagers. The reason is simple – serious, clever and adult people are NOT interested in farce he’s doing.
To pretend that Aleksey Navalny is a “real rival of Putin” is the same as to pretend that, for example, there’s “moderate opposition” in Syria (yep, jihadists who kill civilians & whom MSM call “rebels” that must be “saved”). Total farce and deliberate misrepresentation of facts.
So i’m not surprised Kara-Murza pretend that Aleksey Navalny is a “victim” allegedly suffered by the “brutality of the Russian authorities”. This narrative has NOTHING to do with reality, but it’s what Kara-Murza (as well as Yevgenia Albats, and other similar persons) must say, cuz his sponsors expect it to be said.
Reblogged this on Susanna Panevin.
Refreshing to see such candor from someone in a profession that in the West has become simply an echo chamber for Western empire. Sadly most Americans hear the same CIA & State Dept nonsense repeated by the NYT’s, WaPo, NPR, MSNBC, etc. and assume that since most outlets are telling the same “story” that story must in fact have validity. Of course as history has shown us repeatedly nothing could be further from the truth. Over the last two years it has become abundantly clear that the first thing a rational human being should ask themselves when the media in unison spout their “truth” is “who benefits.” “how” and “why?” That most Americans are either too timid or too dumbed down to risk stepping out of line to ask such basic questions is truly frightening and disheartening.
Very good. Or to be specific, very well discerned and articulated.
There is not any ‘debate’ when the form of a debate is used to manipulate outcomes rather than address the issues. To enter it it is to become fodder for folly.
The loss of communication (read truth, honesty, relationship, sanity) to a manipulative deceit is nothing new – but it is becoming more exposed for what it is.
