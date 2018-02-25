Humour, latest, video, videos
Published on February 25, 2018
Comments 2

WATCH: ‘Vladimir Putin’s speechless speech’

written by

One of our readers dropped this in our inbox. It’s been a pretty bad week for the planet as a whole, so why not just kick back for a minute this Sunday morning and smile

2 Comments

  2. vexarb says

    This video modestly pretends to be a parody but I do not think so; except insofar as these people parody themselves. All the video does is show the expressions on their faces, the tenseness, the fear of falling from high places, the insecurity of swimming with sharks and dancing with wolves. The ultra-realistic style of humour reminds me of George Grossmith’s immortal Mr.Pooter, in Diary of a Nobody. Mr. Pooter was content to be a nobody pottering around his little home. The people in this video are at the other end of the scale: they are somebodies, perched on high their faces express the fear of falling and becoming nobodies.

    “Sit we never so high, we can but sit on our own backside”. — Montaigne

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s