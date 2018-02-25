Humour, latest, video, videos Published on February 25, 2018 Comments 2 WATCH: ‘Vladimir Putin’s speechless speech’ written by Admin One of our readers dropped this in our inbox. It’s been a pretty bad week for the planet as a whole, so why not just kick back for a minute this Sunday morning and smile PLEASE SHARE TO HELP COMBAT SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIPClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on AddToAny (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
You gotta laff, and that was welcome. On a more serious note this is is the kind of speechifying I’d like to be hearing myself but that would require an amount of sanity which I fear has long left the building. https://youtu.be/7a6hu6Z7Pkg?t=3m
This video modestly pretends to be a parody but I do not think so; except insofar as these people parody themselves. All the video does is show the expressions on their faces, the tenseness, the fear of falling from high places, the insecurity of swimming with sharks and dancing with wolves. The ultra-realistic style of humour reminds me of George Grossmith’s immortal Mr.Pooter, in Diary of a Nobody. Mr. Pooter was content to be a nobody pottering around his little home. The people in this video are at the other end of the scale: they are somebodies, perched on high their faces express the fear of falling and becoming nobodies.
“Sit we never so high, we can but sit on our own backside”. — Montaigne
