latest, media watch, Syria, video, videos
Published on February 28, 2018
Comments 3

WATCH: Reality Check: No Sarin Gas Used by Assad in Syria?

written by

Ben Swann looks at some of the less well known facts about the alleged sarin gas attacks

3 Comments

    • Thomas Peterson says

      chlorine is almost useless for killing people. it’s not even toxic, just an irritant.

      Like

      Reply
  2. summitflyer says

    Ben Swann exposes the rhetoric and lies that most of us with eyes and ears open know.Thank you for making it a bit more mainstream Ben.

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s