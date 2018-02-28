latest, media watch, Syria, video, videos Published on February 28, 2018 Comments 3 WATCH: Reality Check: No Sarin Gas Used by Assad in Syria? written by Admin Ben Swann looks at some of the less well known facts about the alleged sarin gas attacks PLEASE SHARE TO HELP COMBAT SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIPClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on AddToAny (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
In order to kill people, you don’t need Sarin Gas. Chlorin and/or mustard gases are more than enough and these are the gases that Assad is using.
LikeLike
chlorine is almost useless for killing people. it’s not even toxic, just an irritant.
LikeLike
Ben Swann exposes the rhetoric and lies that most of us with eyes and ears open know.Thank you for making it a bit more mainstream Ben.
LikeLike