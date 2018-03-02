Comment Set Free: “Feras Fayyad: ‘I never thought as a film-maker that I would feel endangered’”

The Guardian bills this appallingly dishonest promo piece as “The director of the Oscar-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo speaks of ‘trauma and paranoia’ over the extreme lengths some are taking to stop him from telling the truth”. Feel free to use the comment space below to remind the Guardian and Feras Fayyad of what the truth actually is…
How can Fayyad even utter words such as “extreme lengths of stopping him” while children and families are blown to pieces and refugees are frozen in their tents? People in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen are facing guns every day and he can’t handle A CRITICAL ARTICLE, he is not even forced to read. How heartless can one be actually?
LikeLike
Narcissistic sociopath with persecution complex. Seen it over and over. Every word is total bullshit.
No one is stopping this dick from making his movie. He wants to stop people questioning him and his piece of theatre.
LikeLike
“The director of the Oscar-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo speaks of ‘trauma and paranoia’ over the extreme lengths some are taking to stop him from telling the truth” – sheer narcissism from the Channel 4/BBC/Guardian promoted, supported & manufactured director of one of the most appalling examples of propaganda so far in the Syrian conflict and that is a pretty diverse and extensive collection to choose from. Last Men in Aleppo presents an entirely Nusra Front-free narrative of life in East Aleppo that was a helllish occupation by Nusra Front-led militants and extremists, many of whom were foreign mercenaries who tortured, executed, imprisoned, raped & brutalised the Syrian people under their control. When this poppinjay whines that he is being attacked, he should perhaps ponder on the lives of the most vulnerable among the Syrian people that were preyed upon by the organisation that he is lionizing for this year’s Oscar awards. He is a traitor to those people. When Fayyad claims he is being attacked by those exposing the White Helmets for the Al Qaeda auxiliary that they really are, he is perhaps giving us an insight into the next smear plans for the neocon shape-shifters in Syria Campaign – will we see the movie take a turn and Fayyad being “attacked”, then blame being laid at the door of the honest journalists who have refused to swallow the propaganda pills on Syria and who have spent time, energy and resources investigating this most obvious of US/US/EU intelligence assets on the ground in Syria with a multitude of roles – all serving NATO’s regime change war effort, none serving the people of Syria whose voices are buried under the rubble along with the lies spewed on a daily basis by a sectarian bunch of faux first responders who think putting a White Hat on their heads will disguise their black intention.
LikeLike
‘Last Men in Aleppo presents an entirely Nusra Front-free narrative of life in East Aleppo that was a helllish occupation by Nusra Front-led militants and extremists, many of whom were foreign mercenaries who tortured, executed, imprisoned, raped & brutalised the Syrian people under their control.’ – very, very difficult to find any MSM reports about conditions in Aleppo when it was controlled by Salafist groups.
This is all part of the pathology – the western media appear to have zero curiosity about the way Syrians were treated in rebel-held enclaves during the occupation.
As you know Fayyad’s co-director, Hasan Kattan, is a cheer leader for al-Nusra as is the director of photography, Fadi Al-Halabi.
How could it be otherwise – if you want to take a film crew into a place where most western journalists fear to tread (and for good reason) it is impossible to imagine that key protagonists involved in such a project are not all drinking from the same ideologicall well.
In short we have partizan film makers apparently backed by western cash (French) pushing a heavy handed pro-western, anti-Assad narrative – and yet Fayyad still has the temerity to whinge about the fact not everybody is thrilled with this form of ultra-biased film making.
Perhaps Fayyad needs to be reminded that his controllers don’t care a fig about about him, nor the fate of Syrians caught up in the fighting – from a US perspective he is just a useful idiot that will be dumped as soon as attention gravitates toward the next state the US wish to undermine (? Iran ? Korea ? Russia ? Venezuela)
LikeLike
How many terrorist groups is Mahmoud al Hattar associated with?
LikeLike