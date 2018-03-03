Photo: Aleppo today

Ahmad Al-Issa in Twitter:
To those who worry that East Ghouta might become 2nd Aleppo*, this is the liberated Aleppo. The central park (yesterday [Thursday March 1]) is alive and full of people: Happy, safe & free after the defeat of terrorism.
*As it happened in Aleppo, the jihadi groups controlling the eastern party of Ghouta city, in order to prevent civilians from leaving, are shelling the humanitarian corridor opened by the Syrian Army.
Does this not mean MARCH 1st? It would be good to know that this is really the current situation in Aleppo, showing the retreat of terrorist groups westwards is final. and that what is happening in Afrin is not causing new tensions in Aleppo. Perhaps someone could send Al Issa a tweet….
When considering the Aleppo liberation in light of the tide of bulldust loosed by western media – the graun natch in the vanguard, it is worth perusing the notorious “Norman minute’. This insight into the workings of the FukUSi cartel was drafted by Benjamin Norman, ME specialist at the UK embassy in DC.
Thus far it has only been available in its French version, but Pat Lang has published a somewhat literal translation into english of an article by Richard Labévière, which includes the minute itself.
You will find it here. I am no fan of ‘colonel’ Lang and his exceptionalist policies but he does lift the lid on the inner workings of the repulsive machine from time to time, even if it is for entirely the wrong reasons.
The Norman minute outlines the media strategy to be used in UK, France & and the US, a sugary sweet confectionery of deceit and deflection. In addition, the end game of reducing Syria to a zone of continual war and violence is touted as the most desirable outcome. These people claim to be human beings yet their humanity was cast aside a long time ago in favour of ‘good careers’.
Scum who deserve nothing less than being blindfolded with their backs to the wall at dawn.
