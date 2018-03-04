latest, Propaganda, video, videos
Published on March 4, 2018
Comments 2

WATCH: The Weaponization of Social Media

written by

Now openly admitted, governments and militaries around the world employ armies of keyboard warriors to spread propaganda and disrupt their online opposition. Their goal? To shape public discourse around global events in a way favourable to their standing military and geopolitical objectives. Their method? The Weaponization of Social Media. This is The Corbett Report.

2 Comments

  1. George Cornell says

    If? There are 40k Stepford lives in the Faked City of the NSA. I posted in frustration in CiF in the Fraudian that the world would be better off without the US were it not for Motown. It got me mentioned in Wikileaks, complete with occupation and mother’s maiden name, obviously via the Fraud., now if only budgies could read their cage-liner.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Harry Stotle says

    Hi, US military – if you are monitoring this blog, I would be very grateful if you could go and fuck yourselves.

    Many thanks, Harry

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s